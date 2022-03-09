SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday.
The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.
Agents found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags “which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area,” the statement said.
Nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized. Some of the species are considered endangered, authorities said.
“Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” said Sidney Aki, Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego. “In this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US, without taking care for the health and safety of the animals.”
The man, a 30-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested.
March 9 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts tow truck driver's dashboard camera was recording when a chunk of ice flew from another vehicle and smashed the truck's windshield.
Dean Weymouth, owner of Hyannis-based Capeway Towing, posted a video to the business' Facebook page showing the moment the ice struck the tow truck's windshield while traveling on Route 6 in Wellfleet.
Weymouth said the driver suffered some minor cuts from the broken glass, but was otherwise uninjured.
"This is why it is so important to clean the ice and snow off of your vehicle," Weymouth wrote.
March 9 (UPI) -- The owners of a British farm said they were shocked when a lamb was born recently with a fifth leg sticking out of its side.
Heather Hogarty, part-owner of Whitehouse Farm in the Morpeth, Northumberland, area, said the five-legged lamb was born as part of a set of triplets on Feb. 22, and the animal appears to be in good health.
"It is unusual, but animals having something a bit different does happen -- we get many animals born with disabilities, but you don't see them as often as sadly they get put down," Hogarty told Chronicle Live.
Extra limbs are believed to occur in about one out of every 1 million lamb births, but Hogarty said the lamb is actually the second to be born with a fifth leg at the farm.
Quinto, a sheep born about a decade before the new arrival, had an extra leg in the center of her body. The limb had to be removed, but Quinto went on to have a long and healthy life, Hogarty said.
(AFP) One of the world's most renowned shipwrecks has been discovered off the coast of Antarctica - more than a century after it first disappeared.
Despite numerous search attempts, Ernest Shackleton's 'Endurance' was considered lost after being crushed by pack ice in 1915.
But a recent expedition to the Weddell Sea, Antarctica, has located the vessel at a depth of three kilometres beneath the ocean surface.
"We are overwhelmed by our good fortune in having located and captured images of Endurance," says Mensun Bound, the expedition's director of exploration.
"This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen. It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation. You can even see 'Endurance' arced across the stern."
The expedition, organised by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, left Cape Town on 5 February with a South African icebreaker, hoping to find the Endurance before the end of the Southern Hemisphere summer.
As part of Shackleton's Imperial Trans-Antarctic expedition between 1914 and 1917, Endurance's crew were meant to make the first land crossing of Antarctica, but the ship fell victim to the tumultuous Weddell Sea.
Just east of the Larsen ice shelves on the Antarctic peninsula, it became ensnared in sea-ice for over ten months - before being crushed and sinking.
The voyage became legendary after the miraculous escape by Shackleton and his crew.
The team of 27 men and one cat survived by camping on sea-ice, before launching lifeboats and sailing to South Georgia Island, a British overseas territory.
Despite their hardships, all of the crew members survived - leading to acclaim upon their arrival back home in Britain.
In their attempts to find the crew's lost vessel, expedition leaders used an underwater drone to locate and film the shipwreck in tempestuous weather conditions.
Shackleton himself described the site of the sink as "the worst portion of the worst sea in the world".
The region remains one of the most difficult parts of the ocean to navigate.
"This has been the most complex subsea project ever undertaken," says Nico Vincent, the mission's subsea project manager.
The underwater drones produced stunningly clear images of the 44-metre-long ship. Amazingly, the helm has remained intact after more than a century underwater, with gear piled against the taffrail as if Shackleton's crew had only just left it.
The ship's wooden timbers are still intact, while sea anemones, sponges and other small ocean creatures have made the submerged vessel their home in the years since its sinking.
Under international law, the wreck is now protected as a historic site - meaning no artefacts can be returned to the surface.
March 9 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters responded to a Colorado home to conduct an unusual rescue when an elk fell into a home's window well.
Molly Neifert said she and her family were at their home in Eagle when they heard a commotion outside their basement window about 11:30 p.m.
Neifert said she was surprised to discover an elk had fallen into the window well.
"I couldn't believe she fit in there," Neifert told Vail Daily. "She barely had any room to move."
Neifert contacted the Eagle Police Department, and responding officers contacted Colorado Parks and Wildlife, but no wildlife officers were available.
Police and personnel from the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District hatched a plan to rescue the animal.
"She did break the window, so we were concerned that if she stayed in there much longer she could cut herself," Neifert said.
The rescuers wrapped the elk in a blanket and hoisted the trapped animal out of the 6-foot-deep window well. The elk rested for a short time before running off.
"We were all so relieved to see her quickly run away, she didn't look hurt at all," Neifert said.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a similar situation in January, when a Breckenridge resident reported an even larger animal -- a moose -- had fallen into a window well. The moose broke through the window and became trapped in the home's basement.
Wildlife officers were able to tranquilize the moose and remove its antlers so it could be carried up the basement stairs and out of the house.
March 9 (UPI) -- A rare, first-edition Pokemon card that had been expected to sell for $200,000 ended up fetching a high bid of $336,000 in an auction.
Heritage Auctions said the Pokemon Trading Card Game Charizard No. 4 First Edition Base Set Trading Card is a highly sought item among collectors due to its being from the first English-language run of Pokemon cards.
The card sold in the auction is one of only 121 known examples to have received a perfect 10 rating from inspectors.
Heritage Auctions said the card sold for $336,000, making it the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold by the auction house. The previous record was $300,000.
A 1998 Pikachu "Illustrator" Holo promo card previously made headlines in late February when it fetched a $900,000 bid in an action organized by Goldin. The sum is believed to be the highest price ever paid for a Pokemon card.
March 9 (UPI) -- Hungarian police said officers captured an unusual fugitive Wednesday morning in central Budapest: a penguin that escaped from the local zoo.
Budapest police said the penguin was spotted in the early hours Wednesday wandering on a large street near the city's zoo.
"As it would have been a long walk to Antarctica, the bird was captured, wrapped in a blanket, and handed over intact to the Metropolitan Zoo and Botanical Garden," police said in a statement.
The zoo said the penguin, named Sanyika, is 6 months old and extremely curious.
"It may be news to some, but penguins become so curious at 4-6 months of age that they try to explore their environment as much as possible," the zoo said in a Facebook post.
"Somehow, Sanyi got out of his outdoor enclosure and wandered out of the zoo. To make sure this doesn't happen, we've installed cameras in the penguins' enclosure and are keeping a close eye on the penguin troop," the post said. "The animal keepers are doing their best to ensure that Sanyi stays with the team during this curious time."
BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teacher faces misdemeanor battery charges over allegations she bit two students over a jar of pickles.
The teacher, Rhonda Rice, told school administrators she was "playing around with students," according to a Polk County Public Schools spokesperson.
"I think she needs to learn what she did and what she did was wrong," said Kathy Toro, who said months passed without any action taken.
Toro's 15-year old nephew is a student at Bartow Middle School. She said in October, he and another student were working at the school store when Rice tried to take a jar of pickles.
Her nephew and another student tried to take the jar back.
"She just bit them on the forearm and, of course, they released and she was able to get the pickles, but there's other ways to do that," said Toro.
The students reported the behavior to school administrators, who contacted Toro.
Toro went to Bartow police to press charges in November. According to an affidavit filed by Bartow police, Rice admitted to licking the students.
"Even if it was and she did lick him, but I don't believe she did, it's still not acceptable to me," said Toro.
Bartow police and the state attorney's office have filed two misdemeanor battery charges against Rice. She is set to be arraigned on March 31.
In the meantime, she is no longer working at Bartow Middle School. She was placed on paid administrative leave pending a review.
Upon completion of the review, Rice was suspended for three days and relocated to Sleepy Hill Middle School.
"Although she described her actions as playing around with students, we expect our employees to act professionally and serve as models of mature behavior. They must set a good example for students to follow, and anything less is unacceptable," Polk County Public Schools spokesperson Jason Geary wrote in a statement.
Rice has been a teacher in the Polk County Public Schools system since 2000. There are four prior disciplinary actions in her personnel file:
Sept. 2001, Boone Middle — verbal reprimand due to lack of effective preparation of materials on a timely basis
Dec. 2001, Boone Middle — letter of reprimand due to not preparing necessary materials and paperwork for ESE hearing
July 2008, Sleepy Hill Middle — one-day suspension due to excessive use of district-issued computer for personal business during times that should have been used for instructing/planning for classes
March 2015, Sleepy Hill Middle — verbal warning with a written confirmation for repeated failure to complete a scheduled IEP in a timely manner
WFLA attempted to contact Rice by phone several times Monday and did not hear back. A family member said she would pass along the request to her.
March 9 (UPI) -- Police in Washington came to the rescue of a "real-life Wile E. Coyote" that found itself wedged between the bars of a metal fence.
The West Richland Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers "responded to the real life Wile E. Coyote who had again been foiled by Road Runner."
The coyote was wedged between the bars of a metal fence, but did not appear to be injured, the post said.
Police said the coyote "scampered off" after being freed from its predicament.