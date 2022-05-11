BERLIN (AP) — Students at a high school in the western German town of Schleiden on Wednesday buried a longtime member of their community — a classroom skeleton that had served as an educational specimen for generations of pupils.
Around 80 students, teachers and town officials took part in the ceremony at Schleiden’s Protestant cemetery, where the bones of the unknown woman were buried in a small coffin featuring symbols of all major world religions.
“We are indeed laying to rest a member of the school community to their grave,” said Pastor Oliver Joswig.
The skeleton, dubbed Anh Bian — Vietnamese for “mysterious peace” — had been in the school’s biology department since 1952.
Students had for years years pushed for the woman’s remains to be buried, but plans to do so were delayed by the pandemic, German news agency dpa reported.
The school hopes eventually to learn more about the origins of the skeleton once the results of DNA samples taken from the bones are returned.
Biology lessons are now conducted using a plastic model.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida's Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers.
"I've got a serious situation here," the man said Tuesday afternoon, according to audio on LiveATC.net, a website that broadcasts and archives air traffic controller communications. "My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
An air traffic controller in Fort Pierce responded, asking if he knew the position of the single-engine Cessna 280.
"I have no idea. I can see the coast of Florida in front of me, and I have no idea," the passenger said.
According to Flight Aware, the plane had taken off earlier Tuesday from Marsh Harbour International Airport in the Bahamas.
As the plane flew over Florida, the controller, speaking very calmly, told the passenger to "maintain wings level and try to follow the coast, either north or southbound." Twin controls enable a Cessna 280 to be steered from the passenger seat.
Minutes passed before controllers were able to locate the plane, which by then was heading north over Boca Raton.
Then the man's voice seemed to fade, so the controller in Fort Pierce asked for the passenger's cellphone number to enable controllers at Palm Beach International Airport to communicate with him more clearly.
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, a 20-year veteran, took over at that point, talking the passenger down to a safe landing.
"Kudos to the new pilot," one controller told him after the plane smoothly wheeled down the tarmac.
Morgan told television station WPBF he felt like he was in the right place at the right time.
"I knew the plane was flying like any other plane. I just had to keep him calm, point him to the runway and just tell him how to reduce the power so he could descend to land. It felt really good to help someone," Morgan said.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt confirmed that the pilot and passenger were the only two people aboard. The agency is investigating, he said in an email. There was no immediate word on the condition of the pilot and authorities did not release their identities.
May 11 (UPI) -- A puppy who went missing from his New York home and was spotted dashing through two tunnels was rescued from a parking garage ledge at a Home Depot store in New Jersey.
Bailey, a 7-month-old mixed breed dog, escaped from his owner's yard in Brooklyn's Red Hook neighborhood on April 29, and researchers reported spotting the canine swimming in the Gowanus Bay.
A researcher used a paddleboard to usher Bailey back to shore, but the canine fled and was spotted five days later, Saturday night, running through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel.
Police were unable to locate Bailey, but the dog was seen again Sunday, running loose in the north tube of the Holland Tunnel.
Port Authority Police officers saw Bailey leaving the tunnel and followed the canine as he made his way to the Home Depot store in Jersey City.
Bailey ran into the store's parking garage and climbed two floors before squeezing past a fence and ending up on a ledge outside the garage.
Police ventured out onto the ledge to bring Bailey to safety. He was taken to the Liberty Humane Society for examination and his owners were notified.
May 11 (UPI) -- An Indiana museum announced workers were able to solve a 50-year mystery by opening a safe -- and discovering a sheet of paper with insurance information.
The Ruthmere Museum in Elkhart said the wall safe has been in place since before the museum opened in 1973, and is believed to have not been opened for years longer than the museum has been in operation.
The attraction said in a Facebook post that the combination to the safe was found with help from former Ruthmere resident Bob Deputy and his daughter, Cathy O'Connor.
Workers used the combination to open the safe and discovered a single sheet of paper bearing insurance information.
"Sadly, the money was long gone," the Facebook post said.
May 11 (UPI) -- Rhode Island kickball player Gianna Pecchia was banned for life from Tinder when the service discovered she used the dating app to recruit teammates, according to adult kickball league Clubwaka.
"One day, I went to log in, and it said you're banned for life," Pecchia told Clubwaka.com. "For life! -- it seems a little severe. So that put a huge deterrent in my recruiting."
A Tinder spokesperson told UPI on Wednesday that the company reviewed its decision and found that Pecchia was "banned appropriately."
Pecchia -- dubbed the "Kickball Cupid" -- told Clubwaka.com that she found 25 players through the app, including 18 for her team and another seven to help fill out other rosters in her league.
"I would host dinner meet ups with people who were interested so that they could meet me and other people from the league," Pecchia told UPI.
"If we hit it off, and they liked everyone's personalities, they were added to our team. If they wanted more a competitive team, I would assign them to a different team who was competitive and looking for players."
Tinder guidelines state that "soliciting other users is prohibited."
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no question this rat was for real. So, too, are these New York Mets.
A critter scurried through the outfield grass just before James McCann's sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead score during a three-run sixth inning Tuesday night, Jeff McNeil contributed two RBIs and a key throw to the plate, and Carlos Carrasco nearly pitched into the eighth again, helping the Mets beat the Washington Nationals 4-2.
"During a game, I've seen birds, cats, everything but rats. First time," said Nationals right fielder Juan Soto, last year's NL MVP runner-up.
The sight of a creature drew gasps from some spectators, cheers from others, in an announced crowd of 21,955 at Nationals Park, where fans were encouraged to bring their dogs to the game.
"The rat was lucky it was Pups in the Park tonight and not Cat-urday!" team spokeswoman Jennifer Mastin Giglio joked in a text message.
The episode brought to mind one from a year ago — May 8, 2021, to be exact — involving a Mets club on the way to a disappointing 77-85 finish: McNeil and Francisco Lindor got into an argument during a game after they combined to flub a grounder. Soon after, Mets players rushed into the tunnel near the dugout.
Here was Lindor's explanation that day: "I was like, 'I've never seen a New York rat.' So we went down, sprinting. I wanted to go see a New York rat, and (McNeil) got mad at me and was like, 'It's not a rat, it's a racoon.'"
Hmm. Regardless, this time, there was no doubt what was going on — even McNeil confirmed, "That was a rat" — during an eventful top of the sixth.
It began with the last-place Nationals ahead 2-0 thanks to Maikel Franco's RBI double — McNeil's relay easily beat Yadiel Hernandez as he tried to score from first — in the fourth, and Riley Adams' solo shot in the fifth.
That was all Carrasco (3-1) gave up in 6 2/3 innings; he began the day as the only pitcher in the majors who had gone more than seven innings in at least two starts.
In the sixth, once Nationals starter Patrick Corbin had been replaced by new call-up Carl Edwards Jr., New York broke through, showing why it is now 21-10.
"We're playing some really good baseball," McNeil said. "Super happy with how we're playing. ... We're going to keep that up throughout the year."
The Mets loaded the bases off Edwards (0-1) with two singles and a walk, and McNeil brought in a pair of runs by ripping a ball that ricocheted off first baseman Josh Bell.
"I felt great," Edwards said. "The results weren't what I wanted."
McCann's sacrifice fly made it 3-2 and elicited "Let's go, Mets!" chants from their fans in the stands.
After Lindor made a terrific diving stop and throw to get Franco on a grounder in the seventh, the Mets added an unearned insurance run in the eighth, and Edwin Díaz pithed the ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.
In all, the Nationals issued seven walks and made two errors as they dropped to 10-21.
"I'm starting to sound like a broken record, but the walks and the errors are going to hurt us," Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "Some of these errors that we're making are just — brutally honest — kind of lazy mistakes."
CORBIN'S DAY
Corbin threw five scoreless innings, working around three hits and four walks in his best outing of 2022. He allowed at least two earned runs in each of his previous six starts.
CALLING UP CARL
The Nationals selected the contract of Edwards from Triple-A Rochester and optioned Andres Machado there in a swap of right-handed relievers.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Mets: RHP Sean Reid-Foley will have Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery. He went on the IL on May 1 with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm. ... RHP Jacob deGrom (right shoulder blade) was transferred to the 60-day IL. He has started throwing from 60 feet on flat ground and is due for more tests in about a week. The move made room on the 40-man roster for LHP Locke St. John, who was waived by the Cubs.
Nationals: SS Alcides Escobar was a late scratch from the lineup because of an infection under the nail on his left index finger.
UP NEXT
Mets RHP Tylor Megill (4-1, 2.43 ERA) faces Nationals RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-2, 8.56). Megill is coming off his first loss of the season.
May 11 (UPI) -- Math fan Jonathan Ruby of Raleigh, N.C., has won a $192,941 jackpot by picking his numbers based on pi.
The number pi starts with 3.1415. Ruby, a 64-year-old bartender, bought a $1 Cash 5 lottery ticket that had the winning numbers of 3, 14, 15, 31 and 41.
Ruby had earned one of three winning tickets in the drawing, equaling to a third of the $578,823 available to win.
Ruby told lottery officials that he picked his numbers based on pi as the number has appeared throughout his life.
"I kept seeing that number so my karma told me to use it," he said.
"I even lived at a 314 address as a child," Ruby continued.
Ruby, after state and federal tax withholdings, took home $137, 012. The bartender said he will pay off bills and put the rest into saving for retirement.
Recently, an unidentified South Carolina woman won a $75,000 lottery prize after traffic prevented her from making a lane change. The incident led to her buying a winning $3 Bingo Squared scratch-off ticket.
May 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a convenience store was temporarily closed due to a large swarm of bees around the business.
Golder Ranch Fire said crews responded Tuesday to a report of a large bee swarm at the Speedway convenience store on Oracle Road in Golder Ranch.
"Out of an abundance of caution the gas station is now closed to keep the public safe," the fire department tweeted.
One person was stung during the swarm, firefighters said.
May 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in the Normandy region of France are warning members of the public to beware of an unusual problem: "drunk" deer running amok.
The 30 Million Friends Foundation, a French animal rescue group, said deer in Normandy have been known to over-indulge this time of year on spring buds that are loaded with sugar that ferments in the animals' stomachs, making them "drunk" in the same way as if they had consumed alcohol.
Association pour la protection des animaux sauvages, or ASPAS, warned hikers and drivers to beware of potential encounters with intoxicated deer.
The group warned members of the public to keep a safe distance from any deer that appear to be acting strangely.
Firefighters in Rouen rescued a deer May 3 that fell into the Seine River while apparently intoxicated, and rescuers were recently called to rescue a deer in Vernon that was found in an intoxicated state in a garden near the town center.