BERLIN (AP) — What a cat-astrophe!
Authorities in the southwest German town of Walldorf have ordered some cat owners to keep their pets indoors until the end of August, to protect a rare bird during its breeding season.
The decree is designed to help save the crested lark, which makes its nest on the ground and is therefore easy prey for feline hunters. The bird’s population in Western Europe has declined sharply in recent decades.
Authorities in Walldorf wrote that “among other things the survival of the species depends on every single chick.”
The decree, which applies to all cats in the southern part of the town and will be repeated for the coming three years, has reportedly prompted meows of anguish from pet owners.
Regional daily Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung reported Wednesday that the head of the local animal protection association plans to take legal steps to challenge the decree.
“Please remain calm,” it quoted him as saying. “I can assure you we’ll do our best to stop this disproportionate measure.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina regulators were wrong to reject a beer label that featured a silhouette of a naked man standing next to a campfire, a federal judge has ruled.
The owners of Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery argued that the North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission violated their First Amendment rights by rejecting the label for its Freezin' Season Winter Ale. The commission had said the label was in "bad taste," but later allowed the beer to be sold. Flying Dog proceeded with the lawsuit anyway, hoping to get the regulation struck down.
U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle ruled in favor of the craft brewery last week, finding that the regulation was vague and overbroad, violating the free speech rights of Flying Dog and its competitors. The ruling requires North Carolina to remove the current regulation.
Flying Dog CEO Jim Caruso said it was "heartening" to see such a court decision.
"The First Amendment is the last defense against authoritarian and arbitrary government and it must be protected against any and all threats," Caruso said in a statement Monday.
"The NC ABC Commission respects Judge Boyle's decision and appreciates his time and consideration in hearing this case," commission spokesperson Jeff Strickland said in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday. "NC ABC Commission staff are reviewing the decision to determine the appropriate next steps."
This is not the first time Flying Dog has gone to court over its labels. A federal appeals court ruled in favor of the brewery in 2015 regarding a ban of the sale of its Raging Bitch beer in the state of Michigan, news outlets reported. The dispute began in 2009 when a board determined the label to be "detrimental to the health, safety, or welfare of the general public." The label featured a drawing of a female dog with accentuated features, bared teeth and a tongue covered in blood.
Both of the labels were created by artist Ralph Steadman, who frequently collaborated with Hunter S. Thompson, the founder of "gonzo" journalism.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — She has four limbs, expressive eyes and likes to stroll through greenery in New York City. Happy, by species, is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person?
That's the question before New York's highest court Wednesday in a closely watched case over whether a basic human right can be extended to an animal.
Her advocates at the Nonhuman Rights Project say yes: Happy is an autonomous, cognitively complex elephant worthy of the right reserved in law for "a person." The Bronx Zoo, where Happy resides, says no: Through an attorney, the zoo argues Happy is neither imprisoned nor a person, but a well-cared-for elephant "respected as the magnificent creature she is."
Happy has lived at the Bronx Zoo for 45 years. The state Court of Appeals is hearing arguments over whether she should be released through a habeas corpus proceeding, which is a way for people to challenge illegal confinement.The Nonhuman Rights Project wants her moved from a "one-acre prison" at the zoo to a more spacious sanctuary.
"She has an interest in exercising her choices and deciding who she wants to be with, and where to go, and what to do, and what to eat," project attorney Monica Miller told The Associated Press. "And the zoo is prohibiting her from making any of those choices herself."
The group said that in 2005, Happy became the first elephant to pass a self-awareness indicator test, repeatedly touching a white "X" on her forehead as she looked into a large mirror.
The zoo and its supporters warn that a win for the advocates could open the door to more legal actions on behalf of animals, including pets and other species in zoos.
"If courts follow NRP's demand to grant animals personhood for habeas corpus purposes, elephants as well as other animals at every modern zoo in this country would have to be turned loose or transferred to the facility of NRP's choosing," Kenneth Manning, an attorney for zoo operator Wildlife Conservation Society, wrote in a court filing.
Happy was born in the wild in Asia in the early 1970s, captured and brought as a 1-year-old to the United States, where she was eventually named for one of the characters from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." Happy arrived at the Bronx Zoo in 1977 with fellow elephant Grumpy, who was fatally injured in a 2002 confrontation with two other elephants.
Happy now lives in an enclosure adjacent to the zoo's other elephant, Patty. The zoo's attorney argued in court filings that Happy can swim, forage and engage in other behavior natural for elephants.
"The blatant exploitation of Happy the elephant by NRP to advance their coordinated agenda shows no concern for the individual animal and reveals the fact they are willing to sacrifice Happy's health and psychological well-being to set precedent," the zoo said in a prepared statement.
NRP's attorneys say no matter how Happy is being treated at the zoo, her right to "bodily liberty" is being violated. They argue that if the court recognizes Happy's right to that liberty under habeas corpus, she will be a "person" for that purpose. And then she must be released.
Lower courts have ruled against the NRP. And the group has failed to prevail in similar cases, including those involving a chimpanzee in upstate New York named Tommy.
But last October, at the urging of a different animal rights group, a federal judge ruled that Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar's infamous "cocaine hippos" could be recognized as people or "interested persons" with legal rights in the U.S. The decision had no real ramifications for the hippos themselves, given that they reside in Colombia.
Opponents hope the NRP's string of court losses continues with the high-profile New York court.
In a friend-of-the-court brief, the New York Farm Bureau and other agriculture groups said the NRP's "new-fangled theory of personhood" would sweep up pigs, cows and chickens. The National Association for Biomedical Research said authorizing such petitions on behalf of animals could drive up the costs of conducting critical research. State and national associations representing veterinarians filed a brief saying NRP's lawsuit promotes animals' personhood rights above animals' welfare.
Supporters of NRP's action include public figures such as Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe. Many of them see this case as a chance for society to take a step forward in the ethical treatment of animals.
"We believe this legal moment for Happy represents a key cultural crossroads for thinking more openly and honestly—and less selfishly—about what it would mean to treat the particularity of non-human animals with the moral seriousness it deserves," a brief submitted by Catholic academic theologians read.
The court's decision is expected in the coming months.
At least one animal rights advocate suggests a lone court decision won't change society's view of animal use. Rutgers Law School professor Gary Francione, who is not involved in the case, said that would require a broader cultural shift.
"I've been a vegan for 40 years. Don't get me wrong, I disagree with animal use altogether," Francione said. "Just to have the court start saying that non-human animals are persons under the law is going to raise all sorts of questions, the answers to which are not going to be amenable to many people."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 18 (UPI) -- A pair of identical twins in California have something new in common after they both gave birth to baby boys at the same hospital on the same day.
Jill Justiniani and Erin Cheplak each gave birth to a 7-pound, 3-ounce baby boy at Kaiser Permanente hospital in Anaheim.
Both baby boys measured 20 inches long at birth.
The twins said Justiniani has been scheduled for a C-section on May 5, and Cheplak's water broke that same day -- 10 days before she was due.
"Sharing our pregnancy together was really special because we really had the support of each other through every step of the process," Justiniani told Good Morning America. "Even just going through the day-to-day changes of pregnancy, all of the unknowns and the questions and the natural worries that come up, we were constantly able to check in with each other and support each other."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 18 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines announced on social media that a passenger on a flight headed to Florida gave birth in the air with help from a flight attendant.
The airline said in a Facebook post that the flight was on its way to Orlando when a passenger went into labor.
Capt. Chris Nye made arrangements for the plane to be diverted to Pensacola while flight attendant Diana Giraldo helped the woman give birth in the plane's back lavatory.
Nye praised Giraldo for being "exemplary" and "calm" during the stressful situation.
"The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion," Nye said. "Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 18 (UPI) -- A Chinese car company broke a Guinness World Record when one of its electric cars drifted for 27.12 miles on a wet surface.
Zhiji Motors driver Wei Pengda, aka Panda, took a Zhiji L7 electric car for a spin on a wet track in Shanghai and managed to drift for 258 laps -- 27.12 miles.
Wei's drifting lasted for 1 hour and 6 minutes.
Guinness World Records said the feat broke the record for longest drift in an electric car on a wet surface. The previous record, 26.2 miles, was set by driver Dennis Retera in a Porsche Taycan in August 2020.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 18 (UPI) -- A University of Arkansas baseball fan became a viral hero when he used his bare hands to catch a raccoon that dashed through the stands in between innings.
Grant Harmon, 24, of Fayetteville, was attending the Razorbacks' game against Vanderbilt University when a raccoon caused chaos in the stands in between the seventh and eighth innings.
Harmon was caught on camera catching the raccoon by the scruff of the neck and carrying it out of the stadium.
"The opportunity just came about, and I guess I just took action and grabbed it," Harmon told the Southwest Times. "That was a first. I have no prior experience grabbing raccoons."
Harmon said police at the stadium advised him to release the raccoon in the parking lot, which he did.
"It was definitely a first for me, but I mean, it wasn't anything I was afraid of necessarily," Harmon told HawgBeat. "Raccoon hunting is not an uncommon thing in my family and friends. It was definitely something I was roughly familiar with, just maybe not in that exact sense."
Harmon said the raccoon bit him once on the hand.
"I was about to walk back into the stadium, and the cop was like, 'Uh, you need to go get a rabies shot, like, right now,'" Harmon said. "I drove to an ER that was close by, and they gave me my first round of rabies shots last night."
Harmon said he has three more rounds of rabies shots coming, but they won't keep him from attending more Razorbacks home games.
"If I have the chance to make it to Baum-Walker," he said, "I definitely do."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 17 (UPI) -- A team of Johns Hopkins University students are aiming to change the way people eat their burritos with a new invention: edible tape.
The Whiting School of Engineering students, who unveiled their "Tastee Tape" project for the school's Engineering Design Day, said they were inspired to create their edible tape by their own experiences with notoriously messy foods such as burritos, tacos and wraps.
The chemical and biomolecular engineering students said they aimed to use science to make their lunches less messy.
"First, we learned about the science around tape and different adhesives, and then we worked to find edible counterparts," team member Tyler Guarino said in a Johns Hopkins news release.
The team members said they are not yet disclosing their secret formula because they are in the process of obtaining a patent.
"What I can say is that all its ingredients are safe to consume, are food grade, and are common food and dietary additives," Guarino said.
Guarino said the tape's adhesive is activated by moisture and is designed to remain in place while cooking.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 18 (UPI) -- A family from Charlotte County, Fla., discovered a 10-foot-long, over 550 pound alligator swimming inside their pool.
The family woke up after hearing loud noises from their home's lanai area as the gator tore through their screen to reach the cool water.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office uploaded to Facebook photos of the alligator swimming and of authorities capturing the large creature.
"Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in!" the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said.
Recently, a Florida couple were confronted by an alligator in their backyard as they sat down for breakfast.