A locally famous house that’s up for sale in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, has received mainstream attention after social media users dubbed it the "Smurf House."
The home, which is located at 2690 Pine Lake Road, has a striking blue Cotswold cottage-style roof that has somehow reminded people of the fictional azure creatures.
The uniquely styled house has been listed for $4.2 million by Gwen Schultz of Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel – a residential real estate company in Bingham Farms, Michigan.
Schultz told Fox News Digital that the lakefront home was built in 1920 and its roof texture and color were chosen to "match the water and the waves" of Pine Lake, which is a private all-sports waterbody in Oakland County.
"The owner's understanding is that the house has always been blue except in the 1940s when for a short time the whole house was entirely green," Schultz wrote in an email. "The roof is a cedar shake, which has an 80-year life expectancy."
Huber & Associates, a restoration and historical roofing company, is credited for restoring the eye-catching roof.
The home's current owners sought out their services and spent 17 years restoring this seven-bedroom and eight-bathroom property to "its original grandeur," according to Schultz.
She added, "They even so much as traced down an original hand-blown and painted light fixture, and it hangs in the sunroom."
The buyer of this landmark home will walk into a space that has "tons of character," which includes plaster moldings, leaded and beveled glass, arched windows, a 30-by-10-foot grand foyer and a butler's pantry.
Other notable features the home has include nine fireplaces, a seven-car garage and storage house, sleeping porch-equipped bedrooms, a boat dock and three acres of land with 175 feet on Pine Lake and 187 feet on the Pine Lake Country Club Golf Course.
The charming home was built in a Cotswold style, which is an architectural style that developed in the Cotswold region of England. This design style is sometimes referred to as storybook style, according to Mansion Global – a luxury real estate news source.
The Smurf House certainly stands out in the U.S. housing market. According to a report from homebuyer.com, colonial-style homes are some of the most popular in the country.
In terms of roofing, asphalt shingles are the most common roofing material, according to Acculynx – a leading roofing software company used by contractors.
Other nicknames that have been assigned to the Smurf House include Gingerbread House, Frosting House, Hansel and Gretel House and Cinderella's Castle, Schultz told Fox News Digital.
"The home could belong to anyone who enjoys architecture and a country club or lake-living lifestyle," Schultz wrote to Fox News Digital. "It doesn't need to be an artist's home – ideally, it might be an architect's home or just an executive home."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 25 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's office shared video of a black beat that broke into a resident's garage and "helped him/herself to dinner."
The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the bear broke into the garage in North Lake Tahoe after apparently being drawn in by the smell of food.
The sheriff's office posted a video to Facebook showing the bear eating the food it took from the garage in the front yard of the home.
"Whether you are a local or own a vacation home, please remember to keep your car and home doors always locked, and most importantly, do not leave ANY type of food/wrappers out," the post said.
The bear left on its own after finishing the meal.
"Fortunately, no one was hurt by this hungry bear," the sheriff's office said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAKELAND, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's office arrested a woman they say called 911 and assaulted restaurant workers because her McDonald's order was wrong.
Tianis Jones, 22, was arrested Friday evening. Polk County deputies said Jones went too far over a mistake with her McDonald's drive thru order – a Happy Meal with a chocolate shake, a Filet-o-Fish sandwich, tea and fries.
According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, something was wrong with Jones' order, so employees asked her to pull up to the third window. Instead, Judd said Jones parked and went inside the Lakeland McDonald's.
Surveillance video shows Jones becoming increasingly displeased with the service, despite workers offering to fix the issues as well as return her money.
Jones became so angry she called 911 to complain that McDonald's had gotten her order wrong.
That's when "things went from bad to worse," according to Judd.
Jones went behind the counter and started throwing things. She lifted a sleeve of cups and threw them at employees and into the dining room.
Judd said the full encounter lasted 10 minutes, but the sheriff's office only released two minutes of the altercation.
Jones' sister and mother were also there and tried to get her to leave. Judd said they stayed behind after Jones left and were cooperating with investigators.
Judd said they were "mortified about the entire event."
"I don't know what was wrong with her that night," Judd said. "I don't know if she was two fries short of a Happy Meal, but she created a McMess and acted like a McNut… she ended up a McBurglar."
Jones was arrested on burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and misuse of 911 charges, according to the sheriff's office.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 25 (UPI) -- A Montana high school principal had "his work cut out for him" when 12 students rode their horses to school -- and, in accordance with an old law, he had to take care of them.
Conrad Public Schools said in a Facebook post that Conrad High School Principal Raymond DeBruycker was required by law to care for 12 horses when students rode them to school on Monday.
"Montana has an old law saying if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal has to feed and tend to the horse throughout the day," the Facebook post said.
The district said the principal had "his work cut out for him" tending to the horses through the day.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a retired sheriff's deputy posed as a guest at two Phoenix-area weddings to steal boxes of cards containing thousands of dollars, and is under investigation in a series of similar crimes.
Chandler police say 54-year-old Landon Earl Rankin was arrested Wednesday in two thefts at private venues in April.
Police say the two stolen boxes of wedding cards each contained between $3,000 and $6,000.
The Pinal County Sheriff's office says Rankin retired as a deputy in 2015.
Court records didn't list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia are warning members of the public to be on the lookout for two patas monkeys on the loose in a county near Savannah.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office said deputies recently received a call reporting two monkeys on the loose.
"It sounded like a scene from Jumanji but it was not. There are in fact, two patas monkeys on the loose in North Effingham," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
The monkeys are legally owned by an Effingham resident, the sheriff's office said.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was contacted to help capture the loose primates.
"We ask that you do not try and catch them. Although they are not believed to be dangerous, they are wild animals, and we cannot predict how they will respond if cornered," the sheriff's office said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Today) Talk about a wild ride.
On Sunday, Kentucky mom Heather Skaats gave birth on the side of a road while her five other children sat in the car.
"I was having light contractions before we left, so I figured I had time to run an errand," Skaats, 34, told TODAY Parents, noting that her due date was three weeks away and she labored for hours with her older children.
"I thought I wouldn't have a baby in my arms until eight or ten hours later," she said.
But suddenly Skaats's contractions intensified and started coming very close together, an indication that labor has begun.
Skaats said she started driving faster, in hopes that she could have a home water birth as planned. But it quickly became clear that there wasn't going to be enough time.
"I pulled over — assured the kids that everything was OK — and then I grabbed my phone and got out of the van," Skaats shared.
Skaats said was in a squat position on the ground when her water broke.
"I put my hand down there and his head started coming out with his body," she said. "I didn't even have to push. It was so quick. I was on the phone with my husband, Nick, and 20 seconds later, I was like, 'He's here!'"
Skaats was able to catch the little boy, who weighed seven pounds.
"He started crying right away, and he just opened his eyes and looked at me and I said, 'Yeah, buddy that was fun, huh?'" Skaats recalled.
With the baby still attached to her placenta inside her body, Skaats slowly got back into the vehicle where her children, Kaelynn, 13, Aneleigh, 11, Austin, 6, Luke, 3, and Alyssa, 2, were eager to meet their new sibling. Skaats and her husband are also parents to Leilah, who died of cancer when she was 4 in 2016.
"I wrapped him in a blanket and drove with him close to my chest," Skaats said. "I think the kids were in shock. They were pretty quiet."
Once they finally got to the house, Skaats delivered her placenta in the shower, with help from her 13-year-old daughter, Kaelynn. Soon after, Skaat's midwife arrived.
"We had to pick the grass off him," Skaats shared.
"I think having having home births in the past sort of taught me to trust my body," Skaats said, explaining how she was able to remain calm. "Knowing the process really helped."
Skaats and her husband are still working on a name for the newest member of their family. They're currently considering Porter or Wolf — the street names near where he was born.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Alberta were called out to perform an "unusual animal rescue" when a resident's 6-foot snake escaped and climbed 15 feet up a tree.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said in a Facebook post that personnel from Fire Station 26 responded to a residential neighborhood on a report of a pet snake stranded in a tree.
Firefighters said the snake, named Whiskey, had escaped from its owner and climbed to a tree branch about 15 feet off the ground.
The rescuers used a ladder to reach the serpent and bring it safely back to the ground for a reunion with its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) It's a whiz of a discovery: Dolphins recognize one another by the taste of their urine.
New research suggests that the ocean mammals have a unique sense of taste that allows them to sense friends and family members through pee and other excretions.
According to the study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers had a singular porpoise, er, purpose: to see how the sea creatures reacted to urine samples from different individuals.
Turns out, dolphins were more likely to show interest in urine collected from animals they knew rather than randos.
"Dolphins explored urine samples for longer if they came from known animals or when they were presented together with the dolphin's unique and distinctive signature whistle, an acoustic identifier that works like a name," professor Vincent Janik, director of the Scottish Oceans Institute and lead author of the study, told the Guardian.
Researchers employed the services of bottlenose dolphins who swim with tourists at the Dolphin Quest resorts in Hawaii and Bermuda.
Fellow researcher Jason Bruck, a marine biologist at Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas, told National Geographic the original goal was to test whether dolphins use their signature whistles in the same way people rely on names.
Bruck couldn't do that unless he found a second way dolphins could identify each other. Luckily, he remembered that a fellow scientist had previously observed wild dolphins swimming through what the website called "plumes of urine" and he figured the creatures might be using it as an ID technique.
"It was a shot in the dark," Bruck said. "And I was not expecting it to work, to be honest."
But it did.
Dolphins don't have a sense of smell, so the way they would identify each other went like this: When one dolphin peed or pooped, the others would swim through the excretions with their mouths to get a big taste of their friend, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Company.
"In other animals, it's very difficult to separate the sense of smell from the sense of taste. So this is a really exciting opportunity to just study how taste works in this really unique way," Bruck told the network.
The researchers noticed the participating dolphins spent three times longer analyzing urine they recognized than pee from strangers.
Bruck also noticed the dolphins seemed to be as fascinated with the experiment as he was.
"The dolphins were very, very keen to participate," Bruck told National Geographic. "Usually, dolphins get bored with my experiments. We were tapping into something that is part of the dolphins' world."