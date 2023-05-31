A botched robbery in North Vancouver left many laughing after a man was arrested for stealing $2,100 worth of toothpaste.
North Vancouver RCMP described the incident as a failed attempt at a clean getaway.
Officers were near the Superstore for an unrelated matter on Friday when they saw a man rushing from the emergency exit followed by staff, according to a tweet from North Vancouver RCMP.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 31 (UPI) -- Transport officials in Maryland confirmed a website address printed on hundreds of thousands of Maryland license plates now redirects to a gambling site based in the Philippines.The administration said it is not affiliated in any way with the website currently using the URL, and the MVA's information technology department is working on options to resolve the issue.
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration confirmed the War of 1812 license plates, which were the state's default plates from 2012 to 2016, bear a URL that no longer leads to its intended website.
The plates, designed by the War of 1812 Bicentennial Commission, bear the URL www.starspangled200.org, which was originally the website for Star-Spangled 200 Inc., the commission-affiliated nonprofit that raised funds for bicentennial projects and events.
Residents recently reported the website now redirects to a gambling website based in the Philippines.
The MVA estimated the URL is printed on 798,000 active Maryland license plates.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 31 (UPI) -- A pair of strangers with one very special shared interest became co-holders of a Guinness World Record when they each got 34 tattoos of Marvel Comics characters.
Canadian comic book fan Rick Scolamiero originally earned the record for most Marvel comic book characters tattooed onto the body in 2018 with 31 super heroes inked onto his body.
U.S. man Ryan Logsdon recently applied to take the record with 34 Marvel tattoos, but while Guinness World Records officials were processing his application, they received word from Scolamiero that he had increased his total to 34.
The two men are now co-holders of the record.
"I've been a huge Marvel fan since I was a kid and dreamed of a Marvel sleeve for years. I started with an arm sleeve then went to a leg sleeve. I loved the artist's work, and we became best friends," Scolamiero told Guinness World Records.
"I decided to get Marvel hero and villain sleeves, then I saw the news regarding the record being set, and because I was so close, I decided to continue my hero and villain theme on my back to achieve the record," Logsdon said.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man in North Carolina was arrested after being accused of using a pistol-shaped controller from the 1980s Nintendo game "Duck Hunt" to rob a business, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.Authorities said they found Dalesandro down the street and arrested him.
Deputies said 25-year-old David Joseph Dalesandro allegedly robbed a convenience store in the Charlotte area around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
He was wearing a mask, wig and hooded sweatshirt.
Dalesandro allegedly showed the clerk the fake gun, which had been painted, and took $300 from the register.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A fridge loaded with illegal drugs went flying through a window in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg as police carried out a drug bust, police reported on Wednesday.The investigation has been passed on to Nuremberg criminal police. They will interrogate the suspects on suspicion of dealing narcotics.
The incident took place in the Röthenbach district of the city on May last week. The report indicated that the suspects — three men between the ages of 28 and 46 and a 34-year-old woman — had tried to dispose of the incriminating fridge as police entered the apartment.
Police said that they discovered 800 grams of cannabis and several grams of synthetic drugs, as well as other drug paraphernalia.
The police statement did not say how big the fridge was, though apparently it was not too big to fit through a window and did not contain a very large quantity of drugs.
Police were made aware of the apartment thanks to a strong smell of marijuana. The public prosecutor ordered an immediate search of the location.
As the officers attempted to gain entry, the fridge was hurled from the third story of the building and landed in the backyard.
The 28-year-old male suspect tried to flee the scene and was forcefully apprehended by police.
The other suspects were also arrested on the premises.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Remove your shoes. Take your keys out of your pocket. Step on the scale?The 17-hour flagship route was launched last fall as a lynchpin of Air NZ's post-pandemic strategy. It's also one of the longest flights in the world.
That's right: New Zealand's Civil Aviation Authority is asking that its national airline weigh passengers departing on international flights from Auckland International Airport through July 2, 2023.
The program, which Air New Zealand calls a passenger weight survey, is a way to gather data on the weight load and distribution for planes, the airline said.
"We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft – from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold," Alastair James, the airline's load control improvement specialist said in a statement. "For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey."
Still, weight is a personal thing that not everyone wishes to disclose. In order to protect individuals' privacy, the airline says it has made the data anonymous.
Air New Zealand reveals price of new economy class sleep pods
Travelers will be asked to stand on a digital scale when they check in for their flight. The information about their weight is then submitted to the survey but will not be viewable on the agent's screen.
They will also place their luggage on another identical scale for separate weighing.
"We know stepping on the scales can be daunting. We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere. No one can see your weight, not even us," James said.
This isn't the first time that Air NZ has asked passengers to step on the scales before boarding their flights. Domestic passengers took part in a survey in 2021, but the one for international travelers was delayed due to the pandemic.
Among the people who may be asked to take part in the survey are those traveling on the direct flight from Auckland to New York City's JFK Airport.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Recent observations made at The Rockefeller University in New York show an octopus potentially experiencing a nightmare. Costello, an Octopus insularis, was filmed several times by postdoctoral researcher Eric Angel Ramos sleeping peacefully and then suddenly thrashing its tentacles, reports Live Science, indicating a sleep disturbance.It should be noted that Costello, whose life span is 12 to 18 months, died following these observations. Ramos also noted that senescence could be "one of the drivers" of his behavior. He also pointed out that many octopuses in a laboratory are euthanized before senescence occurs, and most labs do not constantly film the animals, so behavior similar to what Costello exhibited may simply not have been noticed.
Scientists spent four weeks filming Costello in a laboratory and observed him jolting out of sleep and flailing around on four separate occasions. The footage suggests the cephalopod was experiencing a sleep disorder. The data was posted on bioRxiv but has not been peer reviewed.
The behavior was unusual; however, Costello may not have been experiencing a nightmare. Ramos pointed out that despite all the studies that have been performed on octopuses and cephalopods "there's still so much we don't know."
In two of the four thrashing instances, Costello released black ink into the tank, which octopuses commonly do in the wild for defensive purposes when squared off with a predator.
"It was really bizarre, because it looked like he was in pain; it looked like he might have been suffering, for a moment," Ramos explained. "And then he just got up like nothing had happened, and he resumed his day as normal."
The researchers believe Costello "may have been responding to a negative episodic memory or exhibiting a form of parasomnia," a.k.a., a sleep disorder. They noted that, "While nothing can be concluded rigorously from such data, we share the data and our analysis with the community, in the hope that others will be on the lookout for such rare events."
Like vertebrates, cephalopods exhibit active and inactive sleep states. In active sleep states, octopuses display camouflage patterns and "modulation of basal rhythms, while remaining relatively unresponsive to outside stimuli." Some believe these states are comparable to what mammals experience when dreaming.
A 2021 study published in iScience examined the active and quiet sleep patterns of octopuses, which is like humans' REM and non-REM sleep. Humans experience most of their dreams during REM.
Still, Costello's behavior was not necessarily a nightmare.
Robyn Crook, a comparative neurobiologist from San Francisco State University who was not involved in The Rockefeller University observations, told Live Science there is simply not enough research about cephalopod sleeping behavior to come to a definitive conclusion. Plus, if octopuses do dream, it may be very different from the way humans dream.
While Costello's actions are "very interesting," Crook cautioned that it could have been a result of something else, such as an external stimulus. He may have been startled by something, or he could be in the senescence stage, which occurs right before death when an octopus's body begins to fail.
Crook and her colleagues have studied senescence in the giant Pacific octopus (Enteroctopus dofleini) and found a link between the condition and nervous system degradation. As a result, Costello's behavior may be attributed to a lack of motor control instead of a defense mechanism.