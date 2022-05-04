A shopper at a Walmart store in Colorado made an unusual discovery in the garden section -- a wild rabbit feasting on the plants.
A video captured at the Walmart Garden Center in Colorado Springs shows the bunny blissfully snacking on plants displayed on a shelf.
The filmer said the rabbit encounter occurred on April 28.
"After I took the video, I left him there to finish his snack," the filmer wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Texas family's 2-year-old Great Dane was dubbed the tallest dog in the world by Guinness World Records after being officially measured at 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall.
Guinness announced Zeus, a dog belonging to Brittany Davis of Bedford, is now the holder of the record for tallest dog living (male).
Davis said she received Zeus as a gift from her brother when the canine was only 8 months old.
"He's been a big dog since we got him, even for a puppy. He had huge paws," Davis told Guinness World Records.
Davis said relatives suggested Zeus could be the world's tallest dog during a recent family gathering.
"We didn't think that was even a possibility but once we measured him, we realized he probably was," she said. "This has been a whirlwind and unexpected. We never thought we would own the largest living dog."
The tallest dog ever, coincidentally also a Great Dane named Zeus, stood at 3 feet and 8 inches tall. He died in 2014.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Florida woman celebrated her 100th birthday by trying something new -- jumping out of a plane.
Raymonde Sullivan, who served on the front lines as a nurse in World War II, took to the skies Monday at Skydive Sebastian and went tandem skydiving for the first time to celebrate her 100th birthday.
"I had never done it, and I've done a lot of things in 100 years so I thought I must do it while I can," Sullivan told WPTV. "It's scary, I would say it is."
Sullivan said she decided her first time skydiving would also be her last.
Once back on the ground, Sullivan celebrated her birthday with friends and family at The Castle in Fort Pierce.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An unusual piece of property in a Utah airport's lost and found was returned to its owner nearly a year later when she recognized her taxidermy rat in a TV news report.
Brett Christensen, supervisor of the lost and found at Salt Lake City International Airport, said the taxidermy rat was one of the most unusual items staff had come across. He said workers dubbed the rat "Stuart" and adopted it as an office mascot.
"We started getting hats for him. He's got a cowboy hat, and a black top hat," Christensen told KSL-TV.
A KSL-TV report on the unusual items at the lost and found came to the attention of Carrie Poulsen's husband.
"My husband called and he said you're not going to believe it," she said. "You know that rat you've been mourning?"
Poulson said she returned to Utah from New York in August after attending a taxidermy class. She said she was dismayed when she arrived home and realized she had lost her rat.
The traveler said she hadn't checked the lost and found for the rat because she was convinced that she had left it in a ride-sharing car.
Poulson said she was delighted to be reunited with her stuffed rat, which she said the lost and found staff kept in good condition.
"Last couple years have been kind of tough, and so this is just like a solid win for the travel industry, for taxidermists everywhere," Poulsen said.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Animal rescuers in Massachusetts said a family who rescued a "lost puppy" found on a busy road were shocked to learn the animal was actually a baby coyote.
The Cape Wildlife Center in Cape Cod said in a Facebook post that a family spotted the small canine wandering alone at the side of a busy road.
The family took the animal home when they "mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy," the post said.
Family members soon started to suspect the "puppy" was actually a wild animal and contacted the Cape Wildlife Center, which confirmed the canine was an Eastern coyote pup.
The wildlife center said the pup tested negative for rabies and will now be raised alongside another orphaned coyote pup until the animals are old enough to be safely released back into the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An unidentified woman from Macomb County, Mich., has won $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that she bought due to how the ticket looked.
The 44-year-old bought a $2,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular ticket due to how it caught her eye. The scratch-off retails for $20.
"The $2,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular ticket caught my eye because I liked the color and design, so I decided to give it a try," the woman told lottery officials.
"When I scratched the ticket and saw I'd won $2 million, I had to do a double take because I thought I was reading it wrong. When it finally sunk in that I'd won, I was very excited," she continued.
The woman chose to receive a lump sum payment of nearly $1.2 million over receiving 30 annual payments for the full amount.
The woman said she will use her winnings to pay bills and will save the rest.
In March, an unidentified Michigan man used his set of lucky numbers to win $400,000 from a Club Keno drawing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Brazilian daredevil broke a Guinness World Record when he crossed a slackline suspended between two hot air balloons 6,236 feet over the ground.
Rafael Zugno Bridi said the hot air balloons were positioned 6,236 feet over Praia Grande in Santa Catarina and were about 59 feet apart when he attempted to cross the slackline suspended between the gondolas.
A video shared by Guinness World Records shows Bridi walking barefoot across the line from one balloon to the other.
The record was ratified by the International Slackline Association, which verified the altitude. Bridi was then awarded the Guinness World Record for highest slackline walk.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Canadian lawmakers on Thursday passed an amendment to the nation's Criminal Code to allow for the prosecution of crimes committed on the moon.
The change to the law—which MPs voted 181 to 144 in favor—was described in a 443-page budget implementation bill presented to Parliament this week.
Ottawa has already extended its jurisdiction over criminal acts committed by Canadian astronauts during space travel to the International Space Station.
They are treated the same as crimes committed in Canada.
The update comes as the number of space flights are increasing, and ahead of the first crewed mission to the moon in more than 50 years set to launch in May 2024, with a Canadian astronaut expected to be on board the Artemis II lunar flyby.
Under the subheading Lunar Gateway, the Criminal Code amendment reads: "A Canadian crew member who, during a space flight, commits an act or omission outside Canada that if committed in Canada would constitute an indictable offense is deemed to have committed that act or omission in Canada."
This would include crimes en route to or on the Lunar Gateway station currently in the works to orbit the moon, and also "on the surface of the moon," the document states.
Foreign astronauts who "threaten the life or security of a Canadian crew member" on a Canadian-supported space mission could also be prosecuted, according to the ways and means motion.
The Canadian Space Agency is participating in the NASA-led Lunar Gateway project, along with the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.
Starting as early as 2026, the outpost will act as a staging point for robotic and crewed exploration of the lunar surface, as well as travel to Mars.