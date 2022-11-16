ROGERS CITY, Mich. (AP) — The election to fill a city council seat in a Michigan town was settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie.
The new council member in Rogers City: Timeen Adair, whose paper said “elected.”
Brittany VanderWall’s paper said “not elected.” There were hugs by the pair Monday — and no hard feelings, The Alpena News reported.
“I told people, either way, Rogers City wins,” VanderWall said before the drawing.
Adair said the Election Day tie meant the northern Michigan town, population 2,800, should be satisfied with both candidates.
“The people have spoken, and they said, ‘Eh, either one,’” Adair said.
VanderWall is already looking ahead to the next election.
“Congrats,” she told Adair. “Do good work. I’ll see you in two years.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VAN WERT, Ohio (AP) — Vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm, leaving an estimated 10,000 of the small carnivorous mammals unaccounted for Tuesday evening, the local sheriff said.
So many minks were killed crossing a nearby road that a plow was brought in to help clear the carcasses away, said Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach.
The property owner initially estimated 25,000 to 40,000 mink were released from their cages at Lion Farms, Riggenbach said. But he said employees at the farm were able to corral many of the ones that remained on the property, which is less than 15 miles from the Indiana state line.
He declined to discuss any potential motive for the overnight vandalism or say whether any suspect has been identified as his office investigates.
A farm manager told WANE-TV that someone left a spray-painted message of the letters "ALF" and the phrase "we'll be back."
A group known as the Animal Liberation Front had previously claimed credit for releasing a much smaller number of mink at the farm in a previous incident years ago, the Times Bulletin in Van Wert reported.
Calls to a phone number listed for the farm were unanswered Tuesday, and it wasn't accepting messages.
The sheriff's office initially warned residents in the area to be cautious with poultry flocks, small pets and koi ponds that the mink might attack, but it later said the freed mink are considered domesticated and likely lack the skills to survive in the wild.
The sheriff urged people who spot them not to approach them, and to contact the farm or trappers for recapturing. He said residents who want to hunt or trap mink must make sure they understand what related rules and exemptions apply in their area.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) — If you order a box of frozen Kobe beef croquettes from Asahiya, a family-run butcher shop in Takasago City in western Japan's Hyogo Prefecture, it'll take another 30 years before you receive your order.
That isn't a typo. Thirty. Years.
Founded in 1926, Asahiya sold meat products from Hyogo prefecture -- Kobe beef included -- for decades before adding beef croquettes to the shelf in the years following WWII.
But it wasn't until the early 2000s that these deep-fried potato and beef dumplings became an internet sensation, resulting in the ridiculously long wait buyers now face.
An unprofitable business idea
The highly coveted "Extreme Croquettes" are one of four types of Kobe beef croquettes available at Asahiya. Can't wait three decades? The shop's Premier Kobe Beef Croquettes currently have a more palatable four-year waitlist.
"We started selling our products through online shopping in 1999," explains Shigeru Nitta, third-generation owner of Asahiya. "At that time, we offered Extreme Croquettes as a trial."
Growing up in Hyogo, Nitta has been visiting the local ranches and beef auctions with his father since he was young.
He took over the shop from his father in 1994 when he was 30 years old.
After experimenting with e-commerce for a few years, he realized customers were hesitant to pay a hefty sum for prime beef online.
That was when he made a bold decision.
"We sold Extreme Croquettes at the price of JPY270 ($1.8) per piece... The beef in them alone costs about JPY400 ($2.7) per piece," says Nitta.
"We made affordable and tasty croquettes that demonstrate the concept of our shop as a strategy to have customers enjoy the croquettes and then hope that they would buy our Kobe beef after the first try."
To limit the financial loss in the beginning, Asahiya only produced 200 croquettes in their own kitchen next to their shop each week.
"We sell the beef raised by the people we know. Our shop only sells meat that was produced in Hyogo Prefecture, whether it's Kobe beef, Kobe pork or Tajima chicken. This has been the style of the shop since before I became the owner," says Nitta.
In fact, Nitta's grandfather used to ride to Sanda -- another famous Wagyu-breeding area in Hyogo -- by bike with a handcart to pick up the produce himself.
"Since around that period our shop had connections with local beef producers, so we did not have to get them from outside the prefecture," Nitta adds.
The cheap price tag of the Extreme Croquettes flies in the face of the quality of the ingredients. They're made fresh daily with no preservatives. Ingredients include three-year-old female A5-ranked Kobe beef and potatoes sourced from a local ranch.
Nitta says he has encouraged the ranch to use cow manure to grow the potatoes. The stems of the potatoes will then be fed to the cows, creating a cycle.
Eventually, his unique concept caught the attention of locals and media. When a report about Asahiya's croquettes came out in the early 2000s, their popularity skyrocketed.
"We stopped selling them in 2016 because the waiting time became over 14 years. We were thinking of stopping orders, but we got many calls requesting to keep offering them," says Nitta.
Asahiya resumed accepting orders for these croquettes in 2017 but raised the price.
"At that time, we raised the price to JPY500 ($3.4)-JPY540 ($3.7) with consumption tax. But since the export of Kobe beef began, the prices of beef have doubled, so the fact that the production of croquettes makes a deficit has not changed," says Nitta.
Production has also been boosted from 200 croquettes a week to 200 croquettes per day.
"In reality, the Extreme Croquettes got way more popular than other products," Nitta chuckles, laughing at his own money-losing business idea.
"We hear that we should hire more people and make croquettes more quickly, but I think there is no shop owner who hires employees and produce more to make more deficit... I feel sorry for having them wait. I do want to make croquettes quickly and send them as soon as possible, but if I do, the shop will go bankrupt."
Fortunately, Nitta says that about half of the people who try the croquettes end up ordering their Kobe beef, so it's a sound marketing strategy.
Each box of Extreme Croquettes, which includes five pieces, sells for JPY2,700 ($18.40).
The shop sends a regular newsletter to waiting customers updating them on the latest shipping estimate.
A week before the delivery date, the shop will confirm the delivery with the patient customers once again.
"Of course, some people have changed their email addresses. For those people, we call them directly and let them know the delivery date. They can change their address themselves through our website or when we call them, they can let us know," says Nitta.
Customers receiving croquettes these days placed their orders about 10 years ago.
Having a 30-year list of unprofitable orders to fulfill can be stressful, especially as the price of Kobe beef and labor continues to rise.
But something more important has encouraged Nitta to keep going.
"When I started selling croquettes on the internet, I got many orders from remote isolated islands. Most of them had heard of Kobe beef on TV but had never had them because they had to go to cities if they want to try it. I realized that there were so many people who have never had Kobe beef.
"For that reason, I continued offering croquettes as a trial and get more orders for Kobe beef if they liked it. That was why I started it in the first place, so I didn't really care if it was a deficit," says Nitta.
One of the most memorable moments was when they got an order from a cancer patient who was about to go through surgery while waiting for their Extreme Croquettes.
"I heard that our croquettes were the patient's motivation to go through surgery. That surprised me the most," says Nitta.
The patient survived and placed multiple orders since then.
Nitta received a call from the patient who told him "I hope to live long without reoccurrence of cancer" after sampling his croquettes.
"I still remember that. I was moved by the comment," says Nitta.
By letting more people enjoy Kobe beef, he hopes that the fame of these croquettes will help promote the local industry.
"I'm grateful. By becoming famous, I think I can help the whole industry, not just my shop, by making people who have not been interested in Kobe beef get interested. I want to have as many people as possible eat Kobe beef -- not just from my shop," says Nitta.
Asahiya now has two locations: their original store at Takasago City and a shop in Kobe city. Its frozen beef croquettes are only shipped domestically.
Though Asahiya primarily operates as a butcher, Nitta says travelers can visit their Kobe shop, where they sell two types of ready-to-eat takeaway snacks, called "Tor Road" and "Kitanozaka" croquettes, named after nearby streets.
"Kitanozaka" uses lean beef and is priced at JPY360 ($2.5) each. "Tor Road" uses short loin and chuck, and costs JPY460 ($3.1).
"We age the meat for 40 days and the potatoes for one month so that they will be sweeter," says Nitta.
As for the future, the 58-year-old owner says they're thinking about expanding.
"I would like to make a small space where people can eat a bit, maybe. Our Kobe shop is a tourist spot," he says. "But if it becomes a restaurant, our neighboring restaurants might be annoyed because we supply the meat for them too."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a Pennsylvania highway to collect an alligator found in a plastic bin next to the roadway.
Triple J Reptiles and Rescue said rescuers responded to the side of Route 441 in Dauphin County, near the border with Lancaster County, on a report of an alligator.
The reptile, which was said to be 2 1/2 to 3 feet long, was found in a blue plastic bin.
The owner of the rescue said the alligator is underweight and is being treated at the rescue.
Police and the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission were informed of the discovery.
Alligators are legal to keep as pets in Pennsylvania without a permit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Deadline) Networks covered Donald Trump's presidential announcement, but the once-loyal New York Post brushed it off.
"Florida man makes announcement," ran a headline on the bottom of the front page, referring to the former president and Celebrity Apprentice star. The story was buried on page 26.
The Rupert Murdoch-owned publication has been noticeably critical of Trump ever since the midterms, when an array of election-denying proteges lost their races, including Kari Lake, running for governor of Arizona.
Many in the GOP skipped the speech, with outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) one of the few elected officials to attend. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who remains a Trump supporter, told reporters that he planned to attend but could not get to Palm Beach because of weather.
Also not at the speech was Ivanka Trump, who said in a statement to reporters that she does not plan to be involved in politics. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she said.
Trump's announcement on Tuesday did draw extensive coverage on major cable news networks, including CNN, which carried the speech live until he made his presidential bid official, and Fox News, which featured most of the speech but hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham eventually dipped in and out of it. They went to generally glowing commentary and analysis. Their opinion was a contrast to other Murdoch-owned outlets including the Post and The Wall Street Journal, which again slammed Trump in an editorial on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, others in the Fox News orbit are highlighting Ron DeSantis' potential as a presidential contender. Maria Bartiromo featured a panel on Fox Business that highlighted the downside of another Trump run for the White House.
Trump's speech stretched into the 7 PM PT hour, and some correspondents at Mar-A-Lago reported that attendees tried to leave the room but were prevented by security. ABC News' Jonathan Karl described the speech as "low energy."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A dog who wandered away while out for a walk in England was reunited with her owner after the canine walked through the front door of a police station.
Leicestershire Police posted a video to Facebook showing the border collie, named Rosie, calmly walking into the Loughborough Police Station through the automatic doors.
"Our staff fetched some water for Rosie, and made fast friends with plenty of fuss. Thankfully she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well," the post said.
Rosie's owner said the canine had wandered off while out for a walk with a second dog.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Police responded to a busy highway in England when an escaped cow was spotted wandering along the roadway.
Hampshire Constabulary said police responded to the Rushington area of Totton on Tuesday when a cow was spotted wandering loose on the A35 highway.
The cow was caught on video by witnesses before police arrived to wrangle the bovine.
Police said the cow was safely moved to a secure area. The cow's origins remained unclear Wednesday morning.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Ohio couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she's older.
Addilynn Gibbs was born earlier this month with someone very special there to catch her.
David and Kaily Gibbs were expecting their first child to be born on Nov. 8, but baby Addilynn had other plans. However the timing worked out because David was already at the hospital.
David is a third-year medical student at Ohio State University. It just so happens that when Kaily went into labor, David was at the hospital on his surgery OB/GYN rotation.
"I'm really thankful for that memory we all share now and it's a cool way to start things out," he said.
And while Addilynn appeared five days early, it was perfect timing.
"The timing of it was just crazy that she got sent into the hospital and I was like, 'Oh, I'm already here, I'll meet you,' and things just started happening," David said. "Next thing we knew, it was all coming to be."
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so the fact she was the very first one you ever caught and the fact you were the one able to do it, it was just so special," Kaily said.
Given the baby's due date and David's rotation schedule, the couple had already talked about this scenario, not necessarily expecting it would happen. But it did.
The couple asked the attending physician if all was going smoothly, could David help with the delivery. She said yes, and the first baby David caught was his own daughter.
"The attending physician was like, 'All right, you can stay up there with mom and I'll let you know when you should put on your sterile gown and gloves,'" David said. "I was like, 'OK, great.' Then, two minutes later, she's like, 'You should put on your gown and gloves right now, baby is coming,' so it was a really exciting moment."
"It was perfect, he was right there by my side through all the parts I needed him and everything was going smoothly and going well so I felt comfortable to have him leave my side for a few minutes, and it was perfect," Kaily said.
"She had the hard job, so…," David added with a laugh.
As you can imagine, David said this was the highlight of his medical school experience by far.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS) AUSTIN, Minn. -- If you've ever listened to "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" and thought, "What's figgy pudding?", the fine folks at Minnesota-based Hormel Foods have... some kind of answer for you.
Hormel announced Tuesday a new figgy pudding variety of its signature foodstuff, Spam.
A press release touts the following flavors: "cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves, along with popular winter flavor profiles like fig and orange flavors."
Hormel said the new variety allows you to "recreate the holiday magic of their favorite childhood memories." The company recommends using it in recipes such as "spiced Dutch baby pancakes, crispy skewers and festive charcuterie board bites."
Spam Figgy Pudding is now on sale at SPAM.com, Amazon and Walmart for a limited time.