(FOX) A live albino alligator was allegedly recovered from an American man’s suitcase in Germany last month and the reptile is reportedly on the road to recovery.
The three-foot-long alligator was detected at the Munich Airport in late September with one of the airport’s security checkpoint X-ray machines, according to a report by Süddeutsche Zeitung, a German newspaper.
Custom officials reportedly found the alligator wrapped in cling film when they opened the suitcase.
Fox News Digital reached out to the Munich Airport’s media relations team for comment and was redirected to the airport’s customs spokesman.
The spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A photo of the alleged albino alligator and an alleged X-ray image of the animal have circulated on social media by international news outlets.
The images appear to show an alligator affixed in a circular position with duct tape and plastic cling wrap.
Süddeutsche Zeitung reports that the alligator was completely wrapped except for its nostrils.
The rare reptile’s health was in poor condition at the time, but the alligator is in better shape now after receiving care from animal keepers, the airport’s customs office reportedly announced on Oct. 13, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung.
The man who reportedly tried to bring the alligator through Munich Airport was traveling to Singapore, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.
His name hasn’t been revealed, but authorities say he is 42 years old, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported. The man's U.S. state of residence was not reported.
The man’s cellphone was confiscated and he was ordered to pay a five-digit security deposit, according to the newspaper’s report.
Legal proceedings and a criminal investigation are in progress and the man is believed to have violated Germany’s Species Protection and Animal Welfare Act, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung.
German authorities have not confirmed whether the man’s unusual and dangerous transport method of the alligator was a smuggling attempt, according to The Straits Times, an English-language Singaporean newspaper.
The news outlet reported that rare animals fetch a high price in Singapore’s illegal animal trade.
"Many of the species that were being offered for sale are exotic wildlife species that are not allowed to be sold or offered for sale, or kept as pets in Singapore, including several species that are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites)," Dr. Adrian Loo, group director of wildlife management within Singapore’s National Parks Board, told The Straits Times.
Wildlife experts estimate there are only about 100 to 200 albino alligators in the world, according to a report from the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo, a conservation center in New Braunfels, Texas.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A mysterious purple light in the California sky sparked speculation of UFOs and other phenomenon on social media, but turned out to be part of a victory celebration for the Sacramento Kings.
Social media users in Sacramento reported a purple light in the sky on Halloween night, and some speculated the cause of the illumination could be from something out of this world, but the answer turned out to be something quite terrestrial.
A representative for the Sacramento Kings said the purple light was the team's "Victory Beam," celebrating the team's victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
The game was played in Charlotte, but the team celebrated by projecting the vertical beam of light into the sky over Sacramento.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A marine conservationist preparing to get into the water was caught on camera nearly jumping into the mouth of a curious shark.
The video, captured by Juan Oliphant, shows marine biologist Ocean Ramsey preparing to jump off a boat when a tiger shark swims up to the ladder and shows its teeth right where the diver would have hit the water.
The video shows Ramsey laugh and greet the shark, which she said is named Queen Nikki.
"I love that tiger shark," Ramsey told NBC's Today. "I grew up with that tiger shark, I think we were teenagers at the same time. And so I've known her for over 20 years."
She said Nikki was apparently reacting to her approaching the water too fast.
"I saw her and she was she was close enough, with enough speed, that it looked like she was actually going at maybe my fin tips," Ramsey said.
"There were a bunch of little schooling fish under, so I could see her speed and I knew that I needed to back off in that moment."
Ramsey said the video should be seen as an educational experience.
"They are wild animals," Ramsey said of sharks. "They are apex predators, but they're not monsters. And that's what I want to make sure it doesn't come across."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Delaware woman on her way home from collecting a $100,000 lottery prize stopped to buy a scratch-off ticket and won an additional $300,000.
The Delaware Lottery said the 70-year-old Newark woman visited lottery headquarters Oct. 20 to collect a $100,000 prize from a $100K Ultimate Cash scratch-off ticket she bought from Speedy Gas in Newark.
The woman stopped at the N. Dover Tiger Mart in Dover on her way home from lottery headquarters and bought three Serious Money scratch-off tickets, one of which earned her a $300,000 top prize.
"My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it," the woman told lottery officials. "When I scratched the $300,000 winning Serious Money ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity."
The woman said most of the money from both of her prizes will go into her retirement fund.
"Congratulations to this lucky player on her unique double win," said Helene Keeley, acting director of the Delaware Lottery. "It's great to see our players bring home six-figure prizes, and Instant Games continue to surprise and delight players throughout the state."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) - Three people are facing charges in what authorities say was a months-long, multi-million dollar scheme targeting meat-packing facilities across the Midwest, including Minnesota.
Delvis Fuentes, Yoslany Del Sol, and Ledier Andino are charged with illegal transport of stolen goods and money laundering in the case.
Agents with Homeland Security say the investigation began in late June 2022 when the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska was notified of the theft of two trailers loaded with beef worth $390,000 outside of Lincoln. When law enforcement ultimately found the trailers, they were empty.
A search of data from the cell phone tower near where the trailers were stolen turned up hits for phones belonging to three Florida residents, Fuentes, Del Sol, and Andino. Later cell phone data put the trio in Nebraska at various times between June and October. In a press release on Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security said Omaha agents have connected the trio to 45 thefts at beef and pork plants across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, totaling $9 million.
In mid-October, agents tracked Fuentes, Del Sol, and Andino to a Loves Travel Center in Columbia, Tennessee where investigators say they spotted Fuentes, Del Sol, and Andino each driving semi-tractors with no trailers.
Investigators say the trio was later found driving near Des Moines, Iowa. The trio was later seen traveling together in the same truck driving slowly around two different semi-tractor yards in Iowa. Authorities say they believed the trio was "casing" the yards. On October 13, agents say they put a GPS device on the semis being driven by the trio.
On October 15, authorities learned a trailer had been stolen overnight from Thermo King in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. That trailer was packed with 19 pallets of ham valued at $40,000. Investigators say GPS data put the tracked semi at the theft locations along with the spot where the empty trailers were discovered.
Tracking the semi in real time, agents saw the semi was headed from Sioux Falls to the City of Worthington in southwest Minnesota. Later, GPS data again showed the trio near the JBS meatpacking facility in Worthington.
The next day, October 16, authorities learned three electric pallet jacks had been stolen from a warehouse in Pipestone, Minnesota. Authorities also learned two semi-tractors and two trailers were stolen from JBS. Those trailers contained 22 pallets of pork valued at $150,000.
A GPS device on one of the trailers showed the trailer at a Shopko in Worthington and GPS tracking data showed Fuentes, Del Sol, and Andino were now traveling from that Shopko back toward Miami.
On October 18, Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over a semi driven by Fuentes for a DOT inspection. Inside the trailer, investigators found 19 pallets of pork that matched the meat stolen in Sioux Falls. A later check of the box labels on the meat confirmed it was meat stolen from Sioux Falls.
Tennessee investigators determined Fuentes had a fake bill of lading, a document that details the shipment. Agents say the bill of lading had the wrong state of origin on it and the transportation company was incorrect. It was also only one page, which is unusual for meat shipments, agents say.
Fuentes also didn't have the proper DOT authority, meaning his semi-tractor did not have the appropriate registration to be hauling goods, agents write. But it appears Fuentes only received citations after the stop.
But on October 20, as federal authorities continued to track the three semis, Fuentes was stopped again, this time for a faulty equipment violation by Florida Highway Patrol. Again, agents say Fuentes showed the fake bill of lading when asked about the cargo. Agents say the trooper noticed discrepancies with the cargo and say Fuentes appeared to be "visibly nervous" during questioning.
A short time later, authorities found trucks driven by Del Sol and Andino at a commercial truck lot. Del Sol and Andino allowed investigators to search their trucks. Inside, investigators found products that were stolen from JBS in Worthington, Minnesota, and from South Dakota. Investigators also found the pallet jacks that had been stolen in Pipestone.
Again, the bills of lading that Del Sol and Andino presented were determined to be faked.
The investigation into the thefts is ongoing. The trio will appear in federal court to answer to the charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) A woman's children "destroyed" her boyfriend's house by pouring cement down the toilet, nailing a door to the roof and ripping electrical wires out of the wall, causing up to $200,000 in damage, according to an arrest affidavit from Tennessee.
Police responded to the Nashville home on June 26 after the man had returned to the property and found it "in complete disarray," the affidavit says.
The man, who was renting the home, had left about two months prior after having a "dispute" with his girlfriend and her two sons. The girlfriend was later arrested and went to jail, leaving her two sons, one of whom is 19, in the home alone.
On June 23, the sons called their mother in jail and told her that an eviction notice had been delivered to the house. She told them that she "would have destroyed the house" before she went away, and her 19-year-old son replied, "You're giving us ideas right now," the affidavit says.
Three days later, her children called her again "bragging" about what they'd done to the house, police said.
"They talk about dumping the pots onto the driveway, destroying the bedframe and appliances, removing walls, ripping out light fixtures, and pouring concrete down the toilet and flushing it until the handle breaks," the affidavit says.
When the man returned to the home, he also found that cabinets had been ripped out and a door was nailed to the roof with the words "(expletive) you" spray-painted on it, according to the affidavit.
Detectives spoke with the 19-year-old's brother, whose age is not specified in the affidavit, on Sept. 30, and he denied any involvement in the destruction of the home, according to the affidavit. He said his brother had gone to collect belongings after the eviction notice was served.
Neighbors reported seeing the brothers going in and out of the home and hearing noises that "sounded like construction" around the time the damage was caused, according to the affidavit.
A contractor who looked over the damage said the estimated cost to repair the home would be $180,000 to $200,000, the affidavit says. The owner sold the property for $17,000.
The 19-year-old was charged with vandalism between $60,000 and $250,000, according to the affidavit, which is dated Oct. 3. He was booked into jail on Oct. 31. Charges for his brother are not listed, and he did not appear in a court search.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Drivers on the 405 Freeway in the West Los Angeles area late Saturday encountered a bizarre and dangerous situation when a man in a wheelchair almost single-handedly stopped traffic.
Video showed the man wheeling himself on the freeway at slow speeds as some cars whizzed past him.
He slowed down traffic near Santa Monica Boulevard as cars were forced to wait behind him. At one point, he moved over to another lane.
The California Highway Patrol says the man was later taken off the freeway safely.
No injuries or crashes were reported.
It's unknown whether the man was arrested or faces any charges related to the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A Welsh police force has spent nearly £40,000 on four tuk-tuks which it says will help them fight crime.
The three-wheelers, which are commonly used as taxis in Asia, will be driven by officers and council "ambassadors", according to Gwent Police.
It unveiled the initiative earlier this month and said they would patrol parks and other public areas in Newport and Abergavenny, day and night.
The force said they would provide "safe spaces" where people could seek help, report incidents or get crime prevention advice.
Each of the electric tuk-tuks cost £9,936, or £39,744 in total, according to a Freedom of Information request.
The cash came from the Home Office's Safer Streets programme.
However, the chances of seeing a tuk-tuk in a Hollywood-style chase around the streets of southeast Wales are slim as their top speed is limited to under 35mph.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Animal control officers and firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a missing dog who was finally found when he got stuck in a muddy pond.
Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control said the 1-year-old dog, named Louie, was missing for two days before officers received a report of a dog stuck in the mud of Tewksbury's Round Pond.
Animal control officers received help from Tewksbury Fire to safely extract Louie from the mud.
Louie was later reunited with his owner.