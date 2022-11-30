PARIS (AP) — The humble baguette — the crunchy ambassador for French baking around the world — is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity.
UNESCO experts gathering in Morocco this week decided that the simple French flute — made only of flour, water, salt, and yeast — deserved United Nations recognition, after France’s culture ministry warned of a “continuous decline” in the number of traditional bakeries, with some 400 closing every year over the past half-century.
The U.N. cultural agency’s chief, Audrey Azoulay, said the decision honors more than just bread; it recognizes the “savoir-faire of artisanal bakers” and “a daily ritual.”
“It is important that such craft knowledge and social practices can continue to exist in the future,” added Azoulay, a former French culture minister.
The agency defines intangible cultural heritage as “traditions or living expressions inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants.”
With the bread’s new status, the French government said it planned to create an artisanal baguette day, called the “Open Bakehouse Day,” to connect the French better with their heritage.
“Of course, it should be on the list because the baguette symbolizes the world. It’s universal,” said Asma Farhat, baker at Julien’s Bakery near Paris’ Champs-Elysees avenue.
“If there’s no baguette, you can’t have a proper meal. In the morning you can toast it, for lunch it’s a sandwich, and then it accompanies dinner.”
Although it seems like the quintessential French product, the baguette was said to have been invented by Vienna-born baker August Zang in 1839. Zang put in place France’s steam oven, making it possible to produce bread with a brittle crust yet fluffy interior.
The product’s zenith did not come until the 1920s, with the advent of a French law preventing bakers from working before 4 a.m. The baguette’s long, thin shape meant it could be made more quickly than its stodgy cousins, so it was the only bread that bakers could make in time for breakfast.
Despite the decline in traditional bakery numbers today, France’s 67 million people still remain voracious baguette consumers — purchased at a variety of sales points, including in supermarkets. The problem is, observers say, that they can often be poor in quality.
“It’s very easy to get bad baguette in France. It’s the traditional baguette from the traditional bakery that’s in danger. It’s about quality not quantity,” said one Paris resident, Marine Fourchier, 52.
In January, French supermarket chain Leclerc was criticized by traditional bakers and farmers for its much publicized 29-cent baguette, accused of sacrificing the quality of the famed 65-centimeter (26-inch) loaf. A baguette normally costs just over 90 euro cents (just over $1), seen by some as an index on the health of the French economy.
The baguette is indeed serious business. France’s “Bread Observatory” — a venerable institution that closely follows the fortunes of the flute — notes that the French munch through 320 baguettes of one form or another every second. That’s an average of half a baguette per person per day, and 10 billion every year.
The “artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread” was inscribed at the Morocco meeting among other global cultural heritage items, including Japan’s Furyu-odori ritual dances, and Cuba’s light rum masters.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma elementary school shared video of some unusual visitors -- an escaped drift of pigs foraging on the playground.
Rylee Zaragoza, principal at Barnes Elementary in Owasso, posted a Facebook Live video to the school's page as she and some animal control officers attempted to round up the loose swine.
Zaragoza said the one male pig and eight female pigs broke through a nearby fence and were found grazing on the school's playground. She said the owner of the animals brought a trailer to recapture the animals.
She said the pigs were safely rounded up, but the school will now have to deal with some damage to its grounds.
"They like our dirt too much," Zaragoza said in the video. "We just have some ground leveling needs now. We're going to need a dozer for our baseball and soccer field."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver.
The matter is under investigation, but the people who received the potentially lost items are thankful.
Zach Arnwine and his fiancée were driving along a highway east of Germantown, Ohio, Friday evening when they saw a FedEx truck with its flashers on.
Arnwine's fiancée said it looked like the driver was throwing something on the side of the road.
When they turned around to investigate, Arnwine said the driver was already gone.
"We pulled up where he was, and there was packages lying everywhere," he said. "So, we decided to pick them up."
Arnwine said it's unfortunate that the driver dumped the packages.
"I called every number on each box and told them that I had their package and I will deliver them to their house," he said.
Arnwine said the package recipients were amazed when they received his call.
"They were wondering how I got their phone number and their package. But I explained the situation and they got their package delivered," he said.
When he delivered the packages, Arnwine said the people were very grateful for his generosity.
"Just amazed. Kept thanking me so much because they said the package was delivered and it never was," he said.
One of the customers was Royce Charbeneau. He said he got a text from FedEx saying his package and another one had been delivered.
"We're on the way home, we get a call. It's a number I don't know," he said. "And I usually don't answer numbers I don't know, but I did. And it was a guy named Zach and he said he had our package."
Charbeneau said he couldn't believe he was getting a call from a stranger about his package.
"But then after I met Zach, met him in person, and talked to him in person, I believed it," he said.
Charbeneau filed a complaint, and FedEx responded saying the incident is under investigation.
Arnwine said he decided to deliver the packages to the right households himself because he didn't want them to end up in an evidence room or somewhere else over the holidays.
He said he has reached out to FedEx several times, but hasn't been able to speak to anyone.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
Dickson Electric System in Dickson said in a Twitter post that many customers lost power for a brief time Tuesday when "a cute little squirrel" entered a substation and "created a whole lot of chaos."
The company said the power was only out for a short time.
"We don't always lose power to nearly a third of our customers all at the same time, but when we do, it's usually related to an uninvited guest inside our substation," the company tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Officials in a Florida county are trying to identify a mysterious, long-buried wooden object partially unearthed by erosion.
Volusia County officials said the object, which appears to be part of a wooden structure, was unearthed in Daytona Beach Shores by erosion following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
"This erosion is unprecedented at this point. We haven't seen this kind of erosion in a very long time," Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs told WKMG-TV, "I've been on the beach probably 25 years and that's the first time I've seen it exposed."
It was not clear whether the structure was part of an old boat or an old dock.
"We're not sure what it is but it is a large piece of debris, probably about 80 to 100 feet in length," Malphurs told WESH-TV.
Officials said a state archaeology team is expected to visit the beach soon to attempt to identify the object.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Death metal fans might just have a new animal mascot.
Some bats use the same vocal structures as death metal singers to make their unique vocalizations, a new study has found.
Researchers at the University of Southern Denmark investigated the noise-making techniques of Daubenton's bat, a small species of the winged mammal found across Europe and Asia. The study, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Biology, focuses on the different structures of the larynx — also known as the voice box — that bats use to expand their vocal range.
Vocal communication is essential for bats: They famously use sound to navigate their surroundings and locate their prey in a process known as echolocation. The flying critters also use sounds to communicate socially.
And bats that use echolocation have an impressive, seven-octave vocal range to match their sound needs, the researchers said. By comparison, most mammals, including humans, have a vocal range of three to four octaves. Bats use extremely high-pitched sounds to echolocate, but employ low-pitched growls to communicate with each other.
The scientists set out to understand exactly how Daubenton's bats maximize their vocal range.
The research team extracted the larynxes of five bats who had been euthanized and filmed the organs while applying air flow to mimic natural breathing. This allowed the scientists to directly observe the vocal membranes and ventricular folds, also called "false vocal folds," vibrating at different frequencies. These are "the first direct observations" of these vocal structures in Daubenton's bats, the researchers said.
"We identified for the first time what physical structures within the larynx oscillate to make their different vocalizations. For example, bats can make low frequency calls, using their so called 'false vocal folds' — like human death metal singers do," said Coen Elemans, the lead study author and a professor of biology at the University of Southern Denmark, in a news release.
Ventricular folds, or false vocal folds, are located on top of the true vocal cords. Historically, these folds were thought to have no role in normal human speech — hence the term "false."
But studies have revealed that these folds are crucial for a few unique forms of vocalization, like the distinctive "growling" death metal singers use or the throat singing from vocalists in Mongolia and Siberia.
The folds are likely also the source of bats' low-frequency growls, the researchers found. They didn't directly observe the vocal cords vibrating or oscillating. However, the researchers wrote, "We venture to speculate that in bats, the ventricular folds have taken on the role of lower frequency vibrations."
Scientists still don't know what exactly the bats are communicating when they use their death metal growls. "Some seem aggressive, some may be an expression of annoyance, and some may have a very different function," said study coauthor and University of Southern Denmark biologist Lasse Jakobsen in the news release.
Brock Fenton, professor emeritus of biology at Western University in London, Ontario, told CNN that the study is an interesting first step into understanding bat vocalization. But there are over 1,400 known species of bats in the world — so a study focusing on just one species is limited in its application. He was not involved in the study.
"For vocal cords, this is interesting and new," he said, but "there is a huge diversity of larynges in bats, that has hardly been described (in the paper)."
Fenton especially called for future research on bats that make long sounds, in contrast to the Daubenton's bat's high-pitched but short-length calls, saying that was necessary context to understand the breadth of bat vocalizations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(duvarenglish.com) Two people suspected of stealing have stolen a police bag right after the court released them under judicial control measures at Istanbul's Büyükçekmece Courthouse.
Footage obtained by a security camera in the courthouse showed the moments of theft, Demirören News Agency reported on Nov. 28.
The police previously detained E.D. and C.B. after they were suspected of burglaries in Istanbul's Esenyurt district.
Later, the court released them under judicial control measures during the hearing that took place at Istanbul's Büyükçekmece Courthouse. The footage showed that the suspects stole one of the police officer's bag right after the hearing.
One of the suspects was detained and brought to the same courthouse, but this time the court sent him to prison.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ScienceAlert.com) Used by humans as a stimulant and anesthetic for thousands of years, the drug commonly known as cocaine has been carefully shaped by species of the coca plant (Erythroxylum) over tens of millions of years in an arms race against hungry insects.
Knowing just how the plants pull off this feat of chemical engineering would be a big win for the pharmaceutical industry while helping biologists better understand the evolution of similar pesticides across the plant kingdom.
Yet the sheer complexity of the chemical's production has been one of nature's best-kept secrets, one that scientists have spent the better part of a century untangling.
Now, researchers from China's Kunming Institute of Botany have finally uncovered the last major steps of the biosynthetic process.
Not only did they more or less map the biochemical pathway of cocaine's production, but the researchers also reconstructed the entire chain inside a humble tobacco plant for good measure.
The process of forcing tobacco to churn out cocaine is unlikely to ever improve on current methods of production, nor provide any serious advances on new ways to spin out stimulants.
But a similar method involving bacteria or yeast could one day revolutionize the way we design and industrialize pharmaceuticals.
Cocaine is a member of a class of organic molecules known as tropane alkaloids. A whole family of plants evolved ways of making these chemicals to thwart herbivores, and in turn, we humans have taken advantage of the incidental effects they have on our own biology.
Hyoscyamine, for instance, is a tropane alkaloid. Made by deadly nightshade (Atropa belladonna), we've used hyoscyamine medicinally to dilate our pupils, paralyze our spit glands during surgery, and treat our fluttering hearts for more than a century.
The history of cocaine use could be a longer one, from chewing coca leaves for an energy boost since ancient times to using it as a topical anesthetic in modern surgery to its psychoactive effects in the form of an illicit recreational drug.
Chemically speaking, cocaine has a lot in common with hyoscyamine, with a recent discovery that both emerge from the same precursor – a molecule called 4-(1-methyl-2-pyrrolidinyl)-3-oxobutanoic acid (or MPOA for short).
The structural difference between the two molecules is subtle but critical, though just how Erythroxylum mitigates the crucial transformation from MPOA to cocaine has until now remained a mystery.
Fortunately, the small contrast in molecular structures was enough for researchers to confine their search to a particular group of proteins, leading to the discovery of a pair of enzymes dubbed EnCYP81AN15 and EnMT4.
The molecular origami each is responsible for not only fills in crucial steps on how cocaine arises out of a convoluted chemical production line but reinforces the relationship between two pharmacologically significant plant compounds.
There remain a few small holes in the map, though researchers are confident enzymes well known to biochemistry could easily do the job.
To demonstrate this, they plugged six cocaine-production genes into the tobacco plant, Nicotiana benthamiana, leaving the genetic hybrid to fill in the gaps using its own versions of the suspected enzymes.
Sure enough, the engineered tobacco plants generated cocaine, providing rough proof that the team had a working knowledge of how cocaine is made.
Putting aside questions of how it might impact its illicit manufacture – if at all – the knowledge could have profound implications for the pharmaceutical industry, allowing researchers to tweak the formula and potentially uncover new bioactive compounds with far more efficiency.
Derivatives of cocaine, such as cocaine hydrochloride, have been approved for use by the FDA as local anesthetics as recently as 2020, demonstrating this age-old stimulant is far from a relic of history.
This research was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An album of frog calls is hoping to overtake Taylor Swift and clinch the top spot in Australia's music charts.
Scientists want to raise awareness of the declining frog population - which has seen a steep fall since the 1980s - by releasing an album of frog sounds.
The album features 43 of the most threatened frogs and the researchers behind it want to take Taylor Swift's number one spot in the ARIA Top 50 songs.
Asked if the frogs could knock the star off the top spot, lead scientist at FrogID Dr Jodi Rowley said: "I'm hoping the frogs can do it. It's an amazing album for a really good cause and we've had a really good response so far. So, my fingers are crossed."
"We need to get as many pre-orders as possible to knock those guys off the charts", she added in an interview with ABC Australia Radio Canberra.
Speaking about the falling numbers of frogs, she said the sounds are "probably something we won't get to hear in the wild again".
"I'm really hoping these calls, particularly these threatened species, actually, ignite the spark in people to make sure that future generations can hear these calls and we don't rob them of that opportunity."
The Australian Frog Sounds: Songs Of Disappearance is compiled of 50 minutes worth of frog songs from biologists and public submission and the profits from the album will go to The National FrogID project.
The album is a collaboration between The Australian Museum and The Bowerbird collection.
FrogID revealed that there have been over 17,000 public submissions of frog sounds this year and that every submission helps "advance our understanding of Australia's frogs".
The FrogID project aims to establish a "database of frog calls to document the true species diversity, distributions and breeding habitats", while also connecting people with nature, as stated on their site.
The project has created an app that aims to collect these sounds from across Australia.