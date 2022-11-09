FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Security officers at a South Florida airport have reported finding a handgun hidden inside a raw chicken packed in a traveler’s luggage.
The Transportation Security Administration posted photos of the gun and poultry Monday on its official Instagram account. The weapon was recovered at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
The post didn’t identify the traveler who was transporting the weapon or whether any arrests were made.
According to the TSA, fresh meat, seafood and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags, as long as they are packed in ice. Unloaded firearms are allowed to be transported in checked bags, but they must be declared at the ticket counter and packed in a locked hard-sided container.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month, officials with Sotheby's said Tuesday.
The 200-pound (91-kilogram) skull fossil, nicknamed Maximus, is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who wishes to remain anonymous, the auction house said.
The skull was excavated in 2020 and 2021 in Harding County, South Dakota, where other T. rex skeletons like Sue and Stan were found, according to Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's head of science and popular culture. She called the area "the world capital for T. rexes."
Most of the rest of this T. rex's remains were destroyed over time by erosion, but Sotheby's experts said the skull was a major find. Hatton noted, "When you think about it, more people can fit a skull in their home than people who could fit a full dinosaur."
The 6 1/2-foot (2-meter) fossil is about 76 million years old and still has most of the external skull bones and numerous teeth, Sotheby's experts said.
Hatton said two large puncture holes in the skull are evidence of a big fight, probably with another T. rex. "We don't know that this is what caused the death of this animal, but we can tell that it did have a major battle during its lifetime," she said.
Marks on the skull are interesting to study "because they give us an idea about what life was like during the Cretaceous period," Hatton said.
This specimen may not be headed to a research institution, though. "It's the ultimate trophy," Hatton said. "To place in one's home."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A British couple bought an ambulance off eBay are on a quest to break the Guinness World Record for longest journey in an ambulance -- and they've already unofficially succeeded.
Lawrence Dodi and Rachel Nixon, who are both veterinarians, said they were initially planning to purchase an RV to travel the world, but an ambulance for sale on eBay caught their attention in 2018.
"We were looking for a functional vehicle to go traveling in and we fell in love with the ambulance and the aesthetics," Dodi told CNN.
The pair, accompanied by their dog, Peggy Sue, set off in their white Land Rover Defender in October 2021 with a goal of visiting 50 countries and setting the Guinness World Record for longest journey in an ambulance.
They said Guinness regulations required them to ensure the vehicle's paint job still resembled an emergency vehicle and the interior was still outfitted with everything it would need to function as medical transport. The couple managed to reorganize the interior to make room for a small stove and a refrigerator.
Dodi and Nixon have now traveled to 24 countries across Europe and crossed more than 14,913 miles -- surpassing the goal of 12,427.4 miles set by Guinness World Records. The couple said they plan to continue toward their goal of visiting 50 countries, including shipping the ambulance across the ocean to drive across North and South America -- before applying for the record.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A New Zealand charter boat crew and their customers ended up with an unusual story to tell when a large shark jumped out of the water and landed on their boat.
Ryan Churches of Churchys Charter NZ said his crew and five customers were fishing for kingfish off the coast of Whitianga when a large mako shark took their bait.
"We were fighting it normally and it was jumping around. I told the customers, 'If it jumps in the boat get out of the way,'" Churches told the New Zeland Herald.
Churches said the shark came flying out of the water about 30 seconds later. The big fish's landing on the bow of the vessel was caught on video.
The skipper said the shark managed to flop itself back into the water after about two minutes.
"He got away safe. There's nothing much we could do. We can't go up the front to go near it because they go absolutely bonkers," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer was arrested for firing his gun into the air several times in a tavern's parking lot after drinking with his friends, authorities said.
San Bernardino Police Officer Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, who was off-duty at the time, fired his service weapon multiple times about 2 a.m. Sunday, then fled the tavern in Blue Jay, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a tweet Monday night.
Ocampo-Rodarte turned himself in hours later and was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, the police department said in a news release. He was put on administrative leave.
It was not immediately clear whether the officer, who has been with the police department for three years, had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The shooting was captured on surveillance cameras, police said. Authorities found multiple firearms at Ocampo-Rodarte's home during a search warrant.
"The conduct is not something that is fitting of a San Bernardino police officer, or any officer for that matter," San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman said in a news release.
Blue Jay is an unincorporated community in the San Bernardino Mountains about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of San Bernandino.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC) A new museum at Perth City Hall will be called Perth Museum after 60% of people in a public consultation picked "the obvious choice."
Perth Museum beat other suggestions including The Sparkling Museum of Perth and the Victoria Drummond Museum.
A spokesperson for the museum said the name had been a clear favourite and "encapsulates the stories and history of the building."
The museum will open to the public in 2024.
The spokesperson said: "It may seem like the obvious choice, but we wanted to hear from the people of Perth and Kinross, from people old and young, from all corners.
"They spoke out loud, with more than 450 submitting ideas, so we listened.
The Perth public may have opted for an obvious, if fairly unimaginative, choice for their new attraction, but if nothing else, the does-what-it-says-on-the-tin title will certainly spare any Fair City blushes in the future.
Online polls and public consultations can be a perilous path when it comes to seeking new names.
Boaty McBoatface was the overwhelming choice in a public vote to name a £200m polar research ship in 2016.
The name went viral, crashing the Natural Environment Research Council (Nerc) website.
However, Nerc had the final say, and named their boat RRS Sir David Attenborough
In 2010, a poll to decide a new tour destination for singer Justin Bieber resulted in North Korea taking the top spot.
In 2007 when Greenpeace wanted to track a group of whales in the South Pacific, the name Mr Splashy Pants proved to be one of the most-popular suggestions.
Public consultation included packs sent to schools with bespoke colouring sheets, a video and information about the contents of the museum.
There was also an online campaign, and leaflets were delivered to key areas around the new museum.
The existing Perth Museum and Art Gallery on George Street will be rebranded as Perth Art Gallery.
Perth Museum will tell the story of Perth & Kinross' ancient roots with the historic Stone of Destiny at its heart.
Perth Art Gallery will focus the development of art and design in the region up to the present day.
Perth & Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said: "There was great enthusiasm from the public in naming the new museum, which will be home to the Stone of Destiny, and Perth Museum was clearly the favourite choice."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Clayton wine store has recovered thousands of dollars in expensive wine after the owner said a priest returned it days after News 4 published surveillance video of the accused thief in action.
"It was a slow Monday and I saw a priest come in with a big box and set it on the front counter and I came over to let him know I'd be with him in just a second," said Jason Main, Owner and President of The Wine Merchant. "He stopped me right there and said, 'look, I need to make a return.'"
Main said the priest then told him the man that wanted to return the wine wasn't coming into the store and that he was not going to answer any questions.
"There was a big industrial shipping container with a manila folder duct taped to the top and inside was a two-page apology letter and inside the container was all of the wine that was stolen," Main said.
The week before, Main captured a man on surveillance video browsing several bottles of expensive wine inside the store. The video captures the man kneeling down and appearing to put bottles into a reusable bag, before getting up and walking out of the store.
"Me and the other employee just started yelling like, 'what?! This can't be happening...this is the wine,'" Main said. "This customer was shopping near where the wine was stolen and goes, 'is that from the news story? Is that all the wine?!'"
Main said the wine was returned in perfect condition. The apology note indicated the man had fallen on hard times and was selling the wine to private buyers at a discounted rate. He noted, "I felt terrible," and "I felt awful," but also indicated he wanted to resolve the issue without "cops or lawyers."
While thrilled to get his wine back, Main said he's angered to think other small businesses have been targeted.
"I think it is absolutely the lowest of low to prey on small family-owned businesses," he said.
The owners of The Wine and Cheese Place in Clayton believe the same man targeted their store earlier this fall. According to Aaron Zwicker, co-owner of The Wine and Cheese Place, the man made off with more than $3,000 in wine.
"I've been a lot more cautious about what boxes I'd be willing to open up, what wines I'm willing to put out on the floor because it just feels like we're putting them out there for people to poach," he said.
Zwicker said none of the wine stolen from his store has been returned.
A spokesperson for Schnucks told News 4 staff members prevented a large-scale theft last month at its store location at Lindbergh and Clayton Road. It's believed to be the same person who is accused of stealing from both wine stores. The spokesperson would not disclose how much wine the man attempted to steal.
Main believes the man is involved in an industry where he has close ties to wine collectors or buyers. In the apology note, the man indicated he was confronted by a private buyer who saw the story, accused him of being a thief and refused to go through with the sale.
"If you know these wines are stolen and you have them in your cellar, you need to get them out of there and return them immediately," Main said. "This is stolen property."
Clayton Police told News 4 it is not commonplace to see a priest return stolen items for someone. However, Main said he believes the thief approached a priest in confession to ensure his identity or details about what happened would not be shared.
If you know anything about this case, please contact Clayton Police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(MSN) The US National Park Service is warning people to stop licking toads in the wild, due to their gland-secreted psychedelic substance that can create a hallucinogenic experience.
In a Facebook post, the National Park Service (NPS) urged people to refrain from licking the Sonoran desert toad, also known as the Colorado river toad.
The agency said the creature is far from harmless, as it contains a potent toxin that can make people sick if they touch it or get the poison in their mouth.
"These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth," the National Park Service advised.
"As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking," they said.
"Licking or swallowing can lead to numbness of the mouth and throat as well as severe and life-threatening effects on the heart as a result of the digoxin-like compounds and catecholamines described above," the agency warns.
Despite the risks, some people have discovered that the toad's toxic secretions contain a powerful hallucinogenic known as 5-MeO-DMT.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration considers 5-MeO-DMT a Schedule 1 drug, meaning it is currently not accepted for medical use and has a high potential for abuse.
In recent years, smoking the amphibian's secretions has grown in popularity, and many celebrities, including boxer Mike Tyson and others, can't get enough of tripping on toad venom.
The Colorado River toad, usually found in parts of California, Arizona, and New Mexico, is one of North America's tallest at 7 inches. It's also known to make a call described by the NPS as a "weak, low-pitched toot, lasting less than a second."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) An evening of potty training went badly wrong after a toddler got her head stuck in a toilet seat.
Kay Stewart, 37, had been trying to potty train her two-year-old daughter Harper at their home in Wallsend, North Tyneside.
But the toddler decided to try to wear the seat around her neck and got into difficulty, crying: "Mammy, I'm stuck."
Ms Stewart's efforts to get the seat off were unsuccessful and, in desperation, she asked her 16-year-old daughter Shannon to call firefighters for help.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service dispatched a crew from Wallsend Community Fire Station and they arrived within minutes.
They used small tools to remove the potty, and amused Harper's siblings with the blue lights on their fire truck.
Ms Stewart said: "They were so calming and kept the other kids busy while helping Harper.
"Harper gave the firefighter a big hug once he was done.
"They even put their light on and gave them a big wave before heading off.
"I was so grateful for their help that evening.
Station manager Trevor Sturrock said he was "so glad" that his crew were able to assist the family and wished Harper well with her future potty training.
"She had to be very still which can be really frightening for such a little person.
"Harper was very brave, which helped the firefighters complete the rescue.
"I want to thank the crew for their professionalism at this incident - sometimes when you turn up people are really panicked and it's about remaining calm and calming others."