Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Canada are looking for a 3-foot ball python that went missing from its home in Oak Bay, British Columbia.
The owner of the snake reported the animal missing from its glass enclosure and fears it may have slithered away and died in the cool temperatures, the Oak Bay Police Department posted on Twitter.
The missing snake, which weighs about two or three pounds, was last seen on Oct. 7. It is not venomous, has no fangs and was recently fed, police said. The home and surrounding area have been searched and neighbors contacted.
The serpent is the latest to slither free from its owners. Last month, residents of a home in Cody, Wyo., called animal rescuers after finding a ball python in their garage.
In Australia, a reptile wrangler helped a family extract a carpet python from a recliner chair.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo Sports) New NFL season, same Washington Commanders. The team became the butt of jokes early in Week 1 of the 2022 season after trying to sell a mug that featured an outline of Washington state.
The mugs were being sold by a team truck just outside the stadium. They featured the "W" logo in front of an outline of Washington state. The Commanders' field is located in Maryland, but the Washington in front of their name refers to D.C., not Washington state.
Pete Hailey of NBC Sports confirmed that the mugs were being sold in an official team truck. After images of the mugs went viral, they were quickly removed.
It's a tough start for the Commanders, who unveiled their new team name in the offseason. The club operated as the Washington Football Team last year and needed to order new merchandise to sell to fans after becoming the Commanders.
Unfortunately for the team, these mugs didn't get a second glance before they were made available.
Despite the pre-game snafu, the Commanders picked up a big win on the field. Carson Wentz threw four touchdowns as the team took down the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(VictoriaBuzz.com) A passenger banned from BC Ferries clearly needs to work on their acting skills—or disguises.
On Sunday, October 9th, BC ferries contacted the Quadra RCMP stating that an individual that had been banned from the ferries was on the vessel in disguise.
According to RCMP, the individual was wearing what was obviously a wig, scarf, sunglasses, and spoke in an odd high-pitched accent that was either Australian or British.
The unwanted passenger, who was well known to police, refused to cooperate with police and fled on foot leaving only his wig and mask on a trail.
Victoria Buzz reached out to BC Ferries to find out why the passenger was banned.
This bizarre incident comes nearly a month after a BC Ferries vessel departing out of Tsawwassen to Galiano Island had to make an unexpected U-turn after crews realized, they forgot nearly two-dozen foot passengers at the terminal.
The vessel had been given clearance and was just in the departure process when they realized the error—which is being blamed on crew shortages.
The ship came back into dock to pick the passengers up.
"There were 34 foot passengers on that sailing in total. From the video it appears about 25-foot passengers were missed," Marshall said.
"We certainly apologize to our customers but are pleased the issue could be resolved in a timely manner."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Forbes) Pittsburgh International Airport's xBridge opened in 2020 and has become a 10,000-square-foot innovation center. Drawing from the region's strong innovation economy, the airport is a proof-of-concept site for technologies in a real-world operating environment and a pilot site for companies' first deployments.
The airport has partnered with Honeywell to test indoor air quality improvement technology and Carnegie Robotics to test the first-ever autonomous floor scrubbers with germ-killing UV technology.
Cole Wolfson, Director of the xBridge at Pittsburgh International Airport, said that xBridge innovation at its best includes startups, midsize tech, big tech and universities in Pittsburgh, and Xbridge is set up to tap into the talent of the region.
In September 2022, the airport added another innovative technology to the xBridge innovation center. It installed a giant algae air purifier from startup AlgenAir that will reduce carbon dioxide in baggage claim.
The aerium, AlgenAir's first commercial product, is a living technology that uses algae to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) indoors. The eight-foot-tall installation holds around 125 gallons of spirulina algae and has the same photosynthetic capacity as more than 5,000 houseplants. It can be recycled in downstream applications such as fertilizer, composting, nutrition, pigments, bioplastics, or biofuels.
Kelsey Abernathy, co-founder and CEO of AlgenAir, said living technology combines algal bioremediation with energy-efficient engineering to combat indoor air pollution and enable the future of green buildings.
"Modern buildings have elevated indoor CO2 levels, which are harmful to the respiratory health of people inside," said Abernathy. "The aerium uses microalgae's incredible photosynthetic power, which consumes CO2 and produces oxygen more effectively than plants.
Abernathy said that the technology allows next-generation green buildings to retain energy efficiency without sacrificing the health of the people inside.
"Working with AlgenAir allows us to test a new technology that can positively impact the passenger travel experience by supporting better indoor air quality," said Wolfson. "Their aerium has the potential to be an important component of PIT's new, greener airport terminal, naturally improving indoor air quality through algae, something that has never been done before."
The aerium installation is located in baggage claim between doors three and five until December 2022. The algae used in the installation was grown by AlgenAir at their algal growth facility in Pittsburgh, PA.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game.
According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing in the student section of the bleachers at Baker High School.
Several students reported to district staff that they suspected Mr. Thomson was under the influence of alcohol and police were notified.
A short time later, around 8 p.m., a Baldwinsville police officer observed Thomson operating a vehicle without a front plate and saw him make a turn without using his turn signal.
The officer pulled Thomson over and a field sobriety test was administered.
Thomson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08%, failure to utilize a turn signal, and no front license plate.
In a statement sent out to parents at around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Jennifer Patruno, President of the Board of Education said the following:
"This evening Superintendent Jason D. Thomson was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level Greater than .08%, and Failure to Utilize a Turn Signal and No Front License Plate by the Baldwinsville Police Department following the high school football game. The district is cooperating with local law enforcement as this matter is investigated.
We appreciate the prompt response by school staff in responding to this matter. Since this is a personnel matter the district is unable to comment further. Please be assured the district takes this matter seriously and will take appropriate action if warranted. It is the expectation our district staff serve as role models for our students at all events."
Thomson was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Village of Baldwinsville Justice Court on October 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Parks officials in Pennsylvania say they don't know who's posting signs warning of Bigfoot activity in the area, but it's not them. They also threw cold water on the notion that Sasquatch might be making a home in the Keystone State ― or anywhere else for that matter.
"Bigfoot is not real," Wesley Robinson, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, told PennLive.
The signs state that there have been "encounters" in the area and call on visitors to "observe elevated park etiquette, be cautious of your surroundings and to keep the location of any small children/pets within a tighter scope of awareness."
They also warn: "Do not approach the creature."
Robinson added that the signs, which have been turning up for months in "many parks," are removed whenever spotted.
Visitors have been posting images of the signs on social media, including one that drew a response from the conservation department, which runs the state's parks.
The agency's claim that "Bigfoot isn't real" is unlikely to end the debate about the cryptid anytime soon as searching for Sasquatch remains a popular pastime in parks around the nation.
Oklahoma lawmakers even proposed a Bigfoot hunting season ― complete with a cash prize ― not to kill the creature, just to find evidence of it.
While the majority of Bigfoot sightings seem to take place in the Pacific Northwest and California, Pennsylvania has had its share of Sasquatch activity over the years. The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization has 124 "credible" sightings in Pennsylvania listed in its database, including someone who claims to have seen two ― and heard more of them whistling ― near his cabin in Harrison Valley.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Officials in a Utah city are investigating the cause of a foul odor reported by residents -- and it doesn't appear to be coming from the sewer.
Residents of North Salt Lake City said they noticed the odor Thursday morning and multiple locals compared the smell to rotting meat.
South Davis Sewer District General Manager Matt Myers said the district received about 50 reports of a foul odor Thursday, but officials do not believe the smell was coming from the sewers.
Sherrie Pace, North Salt Lake City community development director, said the odor reached City Hall, and police and building inspectors reported detecting the stench all around the city.
"I have been out, driven around about two hours trying to locate it," Pace told KSL-TV on Thursday. "There are pockets of the smell throughout the city and also outside of the city."
North Salt Lake City Manager Ken Leetham said the smell was reported as far north as Farmington. He said officials determined the odor is also not likely coming from any of the local refineries.
Residents said the smell dissipated with evening winds, but the cause of the odor remains a mystery.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina responded to an unusual call to round up a baby alligator or caiman spotted wandering loose in the streets far from its natural habitat.
The Greenville Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer responded Thursday to a report of a reptile wandering the city's streets and she arrived to find what appeared to be a baby alligator taking a stroll.
Commenters on the post said the animal may have been a caiman, a smaller cousin of the alligator, as they are known to sometimes be kept as pets. Police said the animal may have also been an alligator that was illegally removed from its coastal habitat and kept as a pet.
Police said the reptile was turned over to the state Department of Natural Resources for relocation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A vegan who failed to deal with a mouse infestation at her home because of her ethical beliefs has been fined by a court.
Margaret Manzoni, 73, of St Osyth in Essex, "considered the mice her pets" and "said they would not go to her neighbours because she looked after them".
Tendring District Council prosecuted the pensioner for a second time after she did not comply with a previous order made in April.
At a hearing at Colchester Magistrates' Court this month, Manzoni was told that while the court "respected her beliefs as an ethical vegan, others saw mice as vermin", the council said.
Manzoni admitted at the hearing on 6 October to charges of failing to comply with a notice under the Environmental Protection Act and a notice under the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act.
She was fined £1,500, with the court awarding the council costs of £2,395 and imposing a victim surcharge of £150.
The court heard that the council's environmental health team was called in by neighbouring residents who were over-run by mice, causing property damage, due to conditions at Manzoni's mid-terrace home, the council said.
Council staff made several visits and offered help, before issuing notices "ordering Manzoni to stop feeding birds, to clear the overgrown garden, and call in pest control", the authority said.
"While some building works were carried out by the council, food and shelter continued to be provided by Manzoni for the mice - leading to an overpowering smell and which forced neighbours to move out," a spokesman for Tendring District Council said.
"Tendring District Council offered Manzoni alternative accommodation but, she considered the mice her pets, said they would not go to her neighbours because she looked after them, and refused to take action stating it went against her 'ethical beliefs'.
"This led to the first prosecution, since which despite continued regular visits by the environmental health team nothing has changed; leaving the council no choice but to prosecute again."