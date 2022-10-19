SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff’s deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.
Rorie S. Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Oct. 12 in Springfield District Court and was released without bail, Masslive.com, citing court records, reported on Wednesday.
Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a voicemail left by The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies went to a home in Longmeadow on the morning of Oct. 12 and were met by protesters, according to the official department report.
Woods, who lives in Hadley, soon arrived in an SUV towing a trailer carrying bee hives, the report said. She started “shaking” the hives, broke the cover off one, causing hundreds of bees to swarm out and initially sting one deputy, according to the report.
Woods, who put on a beekeeper’s suit to protect herself, was eventually handcuffed but not before several more sheriff’s department employees were stung, including three who are allergic to bees, the report said.
When Woods was told that several officers were allergic to bees, she said “Oh, you’re allergic? Good,” according to the report.
Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said Woods could have faced more serious charges if anything worse had happened to those stung.
“We had one staff member go the hospital, and, luckily, he was all right,” Cocchi said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — A "swift-footed lizard" that lived millions of years ago in what is now Massachusetts has been named the state's official dinosaur under legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Podokesaurus holyokensis received more than 60% of the roughly 35,000 votes cast in a social media campaign initiated early last year by state Rep. Jack Lewis, beating out another dinosaur that was also discovered in the state.
"If I think about my own childhood ... the thing that got me interested in science in the first place was dinosaurs," the Republican governor said at the signing ceremony at the Museum of Science in Boston, with some of the state's leading paleontologists standing behind him. "And the main reason they got me interested is because of their majesty, and their ferocity and their almost alien-being status. As a kid, they just created wonder."
Lewis came up with the idea of a state dinosaur while trying to find engaging projects for the Cub Scout den he led during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project did not just get people involved in science, but also taught them about the legislative process, the Framingham Democrat said.
Podokesaurus holyokensis, which means "swift-footed lizard of Holyoke," was discovered in western Massachusetts in 1910 by Mount Holyoke College professor Mignon Talbot, "the first woman to find, discover, name and describe a dinosaur," Lewis said.
"Hopefully if this project inspires just a couple young girls to grow up and explore paleontology, it would have been all worth it," he said.
The species was 3 to 6 feet (around 1 to 2 meters) in length, weighed approximately 90 pounds (40 kilograms), and was estimated to run 9 to 12 mph (14 to 19 kph), Lewis has said.
Baker called the creature "a tough, spunky underdog from Holyoke."
About a dozen other states also have official state dinosaurs, Lewis said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DENVER (Gray News) – A family in Colorado shared a special moment with hospital staff when they learned their newborn twin daughters were going to have the same names as their delivery nurses.
Lauren Meehan recently gave birth to twin girls at Rose Medical Center in Denver.
In a statement, Meehan said as she was about to deliver, the hospital team asked her if she had names picked out for her daughters. She told them that she loved the names Emma and Julia, and the room filled with laughter.
It turns out, the nurses who would be taking care of the babies were named Emma and Julia.
"At that moment, in all the chaos, we were able to stop for a second and enjoy that moment knowing that those names were meant to be," Meehan said.
Meehan said it will now be a funny story to tell her daughters someday.
"Those two nurses will always be special to us and the entire team that took care of us that day with hold a special place in our hearts," she said.
Both nurses agreed that the delivery was a special moment in their careers.
"This experience has been so unique and such a highlight of my career. I feel incredibly fortunate to have met this family and to have been a part of little Emma and Julia's journey," Emma Anderson said in a statement.
"Being a part of Emma and Julia's first birthday party was such an honor and a privilege! It was a happy coincidence that I will carry with me for the rest of my nursing career and my life," Julia Van Marter said in a statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Variety) "Terrifier 2" has become an unexpected box office hit this Halloween movie season. Writer-director Damien Leone's gory sequel to his 2016 killer clown cult hit shocked the industry over the weekend when it grossed just over $1 million at the domestic box office, up 28% from its $805,000 debut the weekend before. While these grosses may seem low, don't forget that "Terrifier 2" is a micro-budget indie with a $250,000 price tag and next to zero mainstream marketing.
What's driving interest around "Terrifier 2"? It might have something to do with all the reports claiming the horror movie has caused various moviegoers to walk out, faint or vomit in the middle of the movie. Photos of viewers in wheelchairs getting medical attention outside of a "Terrifier 2" screening have gone viral on social media, turning the bloody sequel into something of an endurance test for horror movie fans.
"Listen, I would have loved to have a couple of walk-outs, I think that's sort of a badge of honor because it is an intense movie," Leone recently told Entertainment Weekly about the film's reaction. "I don't want people fainting, getting hurt during the movie. But it's surreal."
He continued, "Here's the thing, it's called 'Terrifier 2.' You should probably see 'Terrifier 1' before you jump into this one. If you see 'Terrifier 1,' you'd know what you're getting into. There is a now-notorious murder scene, a hacksaw scene, in Part I that everyone walks away talking about. We tried to rival that scene in the new film because the really supportive fan base that we've had this entire time, that has really started to put Art the Clown on a pedestal, I mean, those are the things that they really want. I think this movie is more accessible, but we're essentially still making these movies for them, and if other people want to come on board, the more the merrier."
"Terrifrer 2" ends on a cliffhanger, which means Leone will surely be back in theaters in the future with a third installment in his bloody horror movie franchise. "Terrifier 2" continues to play in select theaters.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he used the numbers from his truck's broken odometer to buy the lottery ticket that earned him his third jackpot in 27 years.
Douglas Eck, 60, of Harford County, told Maryland Lottery officials he bought a 50-cent ticket for the Oct. 14 Pick 5 drawing from Royal Farms in Joppa.
Eck said he bought an old truck with a broken odometer stuck at 82,466 miles, so he uses the numbers 8-2-4-6-6 to play the lottery every day.
The numbers came up in the Oct. 14 drawing, earning Eck a $25,000 prize.
Eck previously won $50,000 from a Bonus Match 5 drawing in 1995 and $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket in 2008.
"This is my bronze medal, but I am still happy," Eck said of his latest winnings.
The winner said his prize money will go toward paying off bills.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
Portland General Electric said 1,953 customers in East Salem lost power about 10:42 a.m. Tuesday and the power was restored at 12:07 p.m.
PGE said a squirrel was to blame for the outage, but the specifics of the animal's actions were unclear.
Dominion Energy said about 10,000 customers in Virginia lost power in September when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment. Power was restored after about an hour.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Highway police in Ontario said a dump truck's box became lodged underneath a highway overpass when the vehicle attempted to drive under the bridge with the box raised.
The Ontario Provincial Police posted a video to Twitter showing the box wedged between the road and the pedestrian overpass over Highway 401 in Mississauga.
The driver was not injured in the crash, OPP said.
A follow-up tweet said Ontario Ministry of Transportation engineers were examining the overpass to assess the damage caused by the truck.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A youth soccer game in Wyoming was interrupted when a bull moose ran onto the field, sending the players and spectators fleeing.
Barbara Allen, whose son was playing on an adjacent field at the Jackson complex, captured two short videos of the moose as it ran onto the soccer field, sending the 6 and 7 year old players running for safety.
Allen described the animal as a "rather large bull moose" in her Facebook post.
"You just don't expect a bull moose to run through a kids' soccer game," Allen told Cowboy State Daily.
Allen said the moose appeared more confused than aggressive.
"I think the poor moose was just confused and didn't know what he was doing," she said. "I don't think he knew what to do once he got on to the field and there were all these screaming kids and parents trying to herd them out of the way."
Allen's second video shows a man on an e-bike herding the moose away from the field.
"Nobody knows who the 'e-bike guy' was yet," Allen said. "I don't know if I would want to get behind a bull moose on an e-bike, but I give him a lot of credit for what he did helping to get the moose away from the children."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities responded to a plane that landed in Newark, N.J., after passengers on he flight from Tampa, Fla., found a snake on board.
United Airlines confirmed Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials and Newark Liberty International Airport wildlife operations staff were summoned to United Flight 2038 after the snake was spotted on the floor in business class while the flight was taxiing about 1:15 p.m. Monday.
The serpent, identified as a harmless garter snake, was released outside the airport.
Airport officials said the incident did not affect operations.