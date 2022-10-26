CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday.
Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. Their attorneys declined to comment about the case after the hearing.
Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor James Gutierrez also declined to comment, referring questions to a spokesperson.
The cheating allegations surfaced Sept. 30 when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious because Runyan and Cominsky’s fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are. An angry crowd at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched Fischer cut the walleye open and announce there were weights and fish fillets stuffed inside them.
An officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.
Runyan and Cominsky were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.
Both were released Wednesday on personal bonds of $2,500.
The first place prize in the tournament totaled around $28,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(YAHOO) A masked man who broke into a Buckhead restaurant early Tuesday underestimated the weight of a safe he had stolen, and dropped it in a rear parking lot. Security camera video shows him limping around.
"Looks like he hurt himself getting out of the building with the safe. It looks like he dropped it on his foot." Buttermilk Kitchen owner Suzanne Vizethann said to Channel 2′s Tom Regan.
Vizethann said the burglar used rocks to break a glass side entry door. Video shows him scurrying through the restaurant.
"He took out the cash register, and smashed it on the floor." said Vizethann.
The thief went through the kitchen, and used a waffle iron to smash the windows of the door leading into the office. That's where he grabbed the safe. The restaurant owner doesn't know how the burglar knew where the safe was located or if he had visited the restaurant earlier.
"It's hard to say if he had inside knowledge. There's so many people who come through the doors every day. He could have been a customer. I mean, who knows?" said Vizethann.
A getaway driver helped the burglar load the stolen safe into his car. They left the parking lot and headed south on Roswell Road.
The restaurant owner says the thieves made off with 2,800 cash stored in the safe. She doubts that they will be able to crack it open.
She says she's also thankful for all the community support they've received.
"First and foremost, no one was hurt. Luckily we have an amazing community behind us. We will get through it," said Vizethann.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A leaky tractor-trailer was to blame for a 23-vehicle pileup on I-95 in Westchester County early Wednesday, creating massive traffic backlogs at the height of the morning rush that likely made thousands late, New York State Police say.
Troopers responding to reports of several multi-vehicle crashes on I-95 north in New Rochelle around 6:45 a.m. encountered a wild scene. Twenty-one passenger cars and two tractor-trailers were involved in a series of crashes that stretched over a mile-long span of the highway, thanks to one tractor-trailer that leaked 100 gallons of its load.
It's not clear what kind of liquid was in the leaky tractor-trailer, but New York State Police say the substance spilled onto the roadway, causing extremely slippery conditions wherever it touched.
A total of seven people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries connected to the series of accidents.
The Thruway was shut down in the area for a time to facilitate cleanup efforts. All lanes reopened just after 9 a.m.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Three members of a Maryland family bought tickets for the same lottery drawing using the same set of numbers and each ended up winning a $50,000 prize.
The Maryland Lottery said a 61-year-old Hampstead man bought a $1 straight bet ticket for the Oct. 13 Pick 5 evening drawing from Hampstead Liquors in Hampstead.
The man's 28-year-old daughter, of Hampstead, and his 31-year-old son, of Towson, bought tickets for the same drawing from the same store.
All three tickets bore the number combination 5-3-8-3-4, which turned out to be the winning numbers in the drawing, earning each ticket a $50,000 prize.
The lottery said one of the players planned to put their winnings toward a new home, while the other two said they would invest their prize money.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A South Carolina restaurant shared security camera footage of the moment a deer ran into the business through the open front door and ended up slipping and sliding around the dining room.
521 Filling Station in Kershaw posted a video to Facebook showing the deer run into the restaurant about 11:30 a.m. Monday and repeatedly fall on the slippery floor while running around the dining room.
Bryant Neal, owner of the eatery, said the deer appeared to be trying to find an exit, and at one point tried to get out through a closed window.
Employees were able to escort the deer back outside. Neal said no one inside the restaurant was injured and the deer did not appear to be hurt as it ran away.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources now says the "possible mountain lion" in Des Moines was really someone's house cat.
Des Moines Police posted on Facebook Thursday, saying the sighting was reported in the Gray's Woods neighborhood on the city's east side. The DNR confirmed the video showed a mountain lion, but since corrected their statement.
When DNR experts first saw the video, they believed there was enough possibility that it was a mountain lion, they wanted to warn the public. Upon further inspection, the DNR revised their previous statement, saying it is in fact a house cat.
"Initially, we did think it may be a mountain lion, at least enough so that it would be good to notify the public," said Vince Evelsizer, Furbearer and Wetland Biologist of the Iowa DNR.
Evelsizer says the video was grainy and small, so it was hard to tell. On behalf of the DNR, Evelsizer apologized for any confusion it may have caused.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) Kentucky head men's basketball coach John Calipari got his wish to do something special for a certain family that attended his team's Blue and White scrimmage over the weekend.
Calipari posted a photo to Twitter of a coal miner and his son watching the Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville, which raised money for those affected by flooding in Eastern Kentucky in August.
Michael McGuire didn't want to miss his 3-year-old son, Easton's, first live basketball game, ESPN says. He rushed after his shift in his work boots and uniform to Appalachian Wireless Arena to watch the game with his son despite the hard work still showing on his body.
Having that photo hit home for Calipari, who wanted to give the McGuire family "VIP" treatment at a game at Rupp Arena this season.
Calipari was able to speak with McGuire's wife, Mollie, who learned of Calipari's generous offer.
"I was shocked," Mollie McGuire told ESPN about the call she got from Calipari.
"My family's American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home," Calipari wrote in his viral tweet.
Following their call, Calipari let the Kentucky faithful know that he was able to get in contact with the family.
"Thank you everyone for your incredible response to this," he wrote. "No one rallies like the #BBN!
"We are looking forward to hosting @mcguire_mollie9, her husband Michael and their family at a game soon!!"
Though not affected by the flooding in Kentucky, the McGuire family, like Calipari, wanted to help the community as much as they could. ESPN added that they gave family and friends bags of clothing they could pack up to help.
The McGuire family is expected to see a very good Wildcats squad this season, as they are currently ranked No. 4 in the country, per the AP Top 25 pool.
Only North Carolina (No. 1), Gonzaga (No. 2) and Houston (No. 3) are above them for the time being.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas enlisted the help of some cowboys to wrangle an escaped bison that fled from a veterinarian's office and went running through a city.
The City of Belton said the bison escaped Tuesday morning from a veterinarian's office near the downtown area of the city.
The city's animal control officer reached out to local cowboys and veterinarians for help capturing the large animal, which made its way to the area around Interstate 35 and Interstate 14.
The animal was repeatedly shot with tranquilizers before the cowboys were able to rope and corral it.
The bison was returned to its owner. City officials said no one was injured during the bison's time on the loose.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) — Offering neither a window view, nor easy access to the lavatory, the middle seat is indisputably the least desirable spot to sit on a flight.
In fact, only 0.6% of more than 7,500 voters polled prefer -- or, perhaps more likely, accidentally voted for -- the middle seat, according to a recent social media poll by Virgin Australia.
That number might soon go up if the airline's scheme to get passengers to willingly book the dreaded middle seat is a success.
Virgin Australia has just launched the Middle Seat Lottery, a special raffle worth about AUD230,000 (or $145,000). And it's only open to those who sit in the middle seat -- voluntarily or involuntarily -- during a flight.
"Virgin Australia is an airline that's doing things differently and we are having a lot of fun coming up with exciting innovations to make every part of the travel experience more wonderful," says Jayne Hrdlicka, the chief executive officer of Virgin Australia Group, in a press release.
"Now we're giving our loyal guests the opportunity to win from a prize pool valued at over $230,000 for simply sitting in a middle seat."
From now until April 23, 2023, any Velocity Frequent Flyer member aged 18 years or older who is seated in a middle seat can use the airline's app to enroll in the lottery.
Each week, a different prize will be awarded to the winner of a lucky draw. Among the innovative gifts up for grabs are a full day helicopter pub crawl (including return flights to Darwin) and a two-night holiday in Cairns including flights, accommodation and a bungee jump.
For fans of the Australian Football League, there are flights and tickets to the Australian Football League Grand Final as well as exclusive access to the pre-game lunch and after party.
Travelers could also win Virgin's "Platinum Velocity" frequent flier status for one year -- along with one million extra Velocity Points -- as well as a few refurbished, themed gallery carts.
After the announcement was posted to the airline's social media channels on October 24, some commenters agreed that it is a "brilliant plan" whereas others said that nothing could ever get them to sit in the middle seat.
Interested in trying your luck? The prize of the week will be posted on the Virgin Australia website.