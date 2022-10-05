This 5K that's happening in October is for all of the cardio haters out there. I know, how can 5K and cardio haters be in the same sentence?
Well, the Gritty 5K hosted by the Philadelphia Flyers is not your average 5K race. On the official signup website, runsignup.com, it says "Never ran a race of any kind in your life? Never want to run another race again? This one is for you."
It's time to grab your running shoes and flaunt your fur. Today, @flyerscharities officially opened registration for the one and only #gritty5k presented by Penn Medicine. The fourth annual run (or walk or jog) will be held on Saturday, October 22. Kicking off with an exciting confetti start, participants will run a course that will start and end in the Wells Fargo Center Complex and include surprises, detours, and flying cakes along the way.
The unique 3.1-mile course will loop through the Navy Yard and once again feature fan-favorite, interactive activations including hot dogs, wooder, paint stations and, of course, Gritty's infamous caking. After another full year of Gritty plotting, participants should also keep their eyes out for new and special surprises along the way. Also returning once again are awards and special prizes featuring the coveted Best in Fur award.
The 2022 @grittynhl 5K will once again combine the typical in-person race format and virtual aspect so that fans can participate from anywhere in the world. Perfect for the whole family, everyone and anyone can strut their best in fur at a walk, jog, or run. For $50, in-person participants will receive a custom a t-shirt, a 2022-2023 Flyers game ticket, and finisher's medal. For the first time, the Gritty 5K will also offer special kids' pricing for just $40 which will include youth Gritty 5K t-shirts sizes. Not local or can't run the race? Participants can also register to run the Gritty 5K virtually.
This special price is available for a limited time. Register now for the in-person or virtual race at runsignup.com/gritty5k.
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old Virginia boy earned an unusual Guinness World Record when he became the youngest person to have a wisdom tooth extracted.
Guinness World Records said Ryan Scarpelli's orthodontist, Dr Kelly Morgan of Morgan Orthodontics, noticed in April 2021 that the boy had a wisdom tooth and a molar growing on top of each other in the upper-left side of his mouth.
"My orthodontist said it needed to be removed so that the molar could drop properly," Scarpelli told Guinness World Records.
Scarpelli's tooth was removed when he was 9 years and 327 days old, making him the youngest person to have a wisdom tooth extracted. The previous record holder, Matthew Adams, was only a few days older when his tooth was taken out at 9 years and 339 days in 2002.
Wisdom teeth, the last permanent teeth to come in, typically show up -- and are often removed -- in a person's late teens or early 20s.
"It was scary, but it really wasn't that bad. And before I knew it, my mouth was back to normal," Scarpelli said.
His mother, Shelly Scarpelli, said she did some research after the operation and confirmed her suspicion that her son was a new world record holder.
"I knew that 9 years old was very young for a wisdom tooth to be removed so I did some research and learned that the youngest person on record was 9 years and 339 days," she said.
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a young bull moose that became entangled in a volleyball net.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northwest Region said on Twitter that officers responded to Breckenridge on Tuesday to rescue a moose caught on a volleyball net.
The moose was sedated and untangled from the net, CPW said.
"Officers stood by helping the moose stay upright to aid in breathing while the effects of the drugs used to sedate him wore off," the tweet said.
A follow-up tweet included a video of the moose returning to the wild.
"The young bull moose was able to stand up and walk away," the post said.
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A California woman was shocked to receive a phone call from Idaho saying her lost cat had been found after nine years.
Susan Moore of Clovis said her cat, Harriet, disappeared nine years ago, and her husband, Brian Ellison, theorized the feline had been killed by a coyote.
Moore had adopted Harriet as a shelter kitten three years earlier.
"I was very distraught about this cat going missing," Moore told The Washington Post. "I was really bonded to this cat."
Moore said she was shocked to receive a phone call Sept. 19 from the Kootenai Humane Society in Hayden, Idaho.
The caller said Harriet had been found wandering the streets of Hayden, more than 1,000 miles from Clovis, and the feline's microchip had given shelter workers Moore's contact information.
"I wish she could talk because I'd like to know how the heck that cat got all the way to Idaho," Moore said.
Moore had initially planned to have her brother, who lives in Idaho, pick up Harriet from the shelter, but she was concerned the cat would not remember her and might have a new family missing their pet.
Maureen Wright, 75, a volunteer at the shelter, asked Moore for permission to bring Harriet to her home.
Wright said the cat is getting along well with her dogs and Moore has given her blessing for Harriet to remain with her.
"She's beautiful, regal, and just an absolute lover," she said. "So, she has a home with me for the rest of her life. She's off the market."
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a phone call from a friend tipped him off to the fact that he had won a $271,601 lottery jackpot.
The Bay County man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his Fantasy 5 ticket for the Sept. 7 drawing from Larry's Corner Lounge in Pinconning.
The man said the ticket remained in his truck until the day after the drawing.
"I got a call from my co-worker the day after the drawing asking me if I had bought a ticket at Larry's," the player recalled. "He told me a jackpot winning ticket had been bought at that store, so I went running to my truck to grab my ticket. I looked my ticket over, and I couldn't believe I was holding the winner!"
The man's ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing, 14-19-21-34-36, earning him the $271,601 jackpot.
The winner said his prize money will go toward paying bills and giving a boost to his savings.
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio responded to a resident's home where a wild turkey broke in through a large window -- and ended up breaking back out.
The Miami Township Police Department said officers responded to the home of a resident who called 911 to report a large turkey had crashed through a window into her daughter's playroom.
The department posted body camera footage to Facebook showing an officer with a net chasing the turkey around the trashed room.
The officer is eventually able to capture the turkey in the net and starts to carry it outside, but the bird escapes from the officer and crashes back out through the same window it used to enter the house.
"Officers get calls for everything, but this was the first time we've been dispatched for wild turkey breaking into a house and then breaking out," the Facebook post said.
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A British gardener earned a Guinness World Record for growing a 56.3-inch-long leek.
Derek Hulme, who grew his leek on his allotment in Stoke-on-Trent, entered his large vegetable in the CANNA U.K. National Giant Vegetable Championships in Malvern, Worcestershire, where its length was officially verified.
The vegetable earned Hulme the Guinness World Record for longest leek.
"Back in 2019 I and a few other giant veg growers were given a packet of 30 Bulgarian long leek seed in an attempt to grow the first ever world record for the world's longest leek," Hulme said in a news release from the Stoke-on-Trent local government.
"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, I was unable to take my leeks along to any shows but this year I entered the Malvern, CANNA U.K. National Giant Vegetable Championships and have finally officially won the Guinness World Record for the world's longest leek," he said.
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts law school says it’s guilty of accidentally sending acceptance emails to thousands of former and current applicants.
The Northeastern University School of Law in a statement Wednesday blamed a “technical error” for the glitch, saying the erroneous emails went to more than 200 people who applied for admission starting next fall, as well as to nearly 4,000 former applicants, some of whom are already enrolled.
“The School of Law quickly sent a clarifying email explaining the error. Individual outreach is also taking place to applicants with concerns,” the Boston school said.
Final admissions decisions will not be made until later in the academic year.
“The School of Law deeply regrets this unintended mistake and is taking steps to ensure that it will not happen in the future,” the school said.
Lakisha Papoutsakis, a single mother from Northborough, Massachusetts, who received the acceptance email, told NBC10 Boston that she has dreamed of going to law school since she was a child.
She shared the good news with her loved ones before noticing the follow-up email.
“I was like, ‘Oh my God this is so amazing,’ and then it was like, ‘Oh no, sorry, April Fool’s Day,’” she said.
This fall’s law school class has 234 members out of 3,877 applicants, according to Northeastern’s website.