MADDOCK, N.D. (AP) — A woman walked into a North Dakota bar carrying a raccoon, leading health officials to warn those who had contact with the animal about possible rabies exposure.
Bartender Cindy Smith said she was serving drinks at the Maddock Bar last week when a local resident brought in the animal during happy hour. There were about 10 people in the saloon at the time, she said.
Smith said she immediately asked the woman to leave but instead she took the raccoon around the bar to show another customer. The woman eventually departed with the animal after about five minutes.
“We finally got her out with it, and that’s all that happened,” Smith told The Bismarck Tribune. “It never left her arms one time, and there was absolutely no biting.”
Maddock is town of about 500 people located about 85 miles (137 kilometers) from the Canadian border.
Rabies is a viral infection that affects mammals, including humans. In an alert issued Tuesday, North Dakota’s Health and Human Services Department is asking anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon’s saliva to seek medical care.
“Because rabies is such a serious disease with a nearly 100% fatality rate, we are making this information available to the public as a precautionary measure,” epidemiologist Amanda Bakken said in a statement.
Six rabid animals have been reported in North Dakota this year, including two bats, two cats, one bovine and one skunk.
Said Smith, “I had no idea what she was thinking.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Old Kernville is a town that appears to be taken right out of a Western movie -- because it was, serving as the backdrop for many classics, featuring the likes of John Wayne, Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassidy and more. While all of the Hollywood glamour has long since left the town, one might not ever guess that it was once completely underwater and has now resurfaced.
"There were people here. There was life here. It survived explorers, massacres, gold rushes, massive floods and tourism," the Sierra Nevada Business Council wrote on its website. "But it could not survive progress and now sits in silence with very little to let one know that it was even here."
About 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield, Calif., Old Kernville used to be a thriving community. Previously named Whiskey Flat due to a saloon of the same name, the town sprung up toward the end of the Gold Rush in 1860. It sat in the hills of Lake Isabella and the Kern River, the latter being where it got its new name following a massacre of the local indigenous tribes in 1863, when about 70 settlers killed about 200 Native Americans and exiled hundreds more, according to SFGATE.
"Families were moving in and it was no longer fitting to have the name associated with 'demon rum,' as the ladies of the town called it," the business council's site states.
It was after the turn of the century that it became a hot spot for movies set in the Wild West. Old tales of gunslingers from Whiskey Flat loosely inspired some of Clint Eastwood's quick-drawing characters in movies like The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and Unforgiven, according to SFGATE.
The town also served as the backdrop for John Ford's 1939 Oscar-winning film Stagecoach.
A portion of Stagecoach, featuring John Wayne, was filmed in the Kern River Valley, in an area called Tilly Creek.
"When this location was scouted earlier in the year, the Kern River was low. When the filming took place the river was raging and brimful, so the scene had to be modified," the Kern Valley Museum states on its website. "In one of the scenes, you can see logs tied on each side of the stagecoach, allowing it to be floated across the river."
Residents of Kernville created an area called "Movie Street," a part of town seemingly frozen in time, where film crews could shoot movies or TV shows with an authentic backdrop, according to the museum. Locals would also provide lodging for crew members and even served as extras when needed.
After World War II, the military took control of the land in order to build a dam on the Kern River, which created a reservoir that would flood the entire town. Residents took what little they could to higher ground while the majority of Old Kernville was detonated and washed away. The new settlement carried on their legacy in the form of "new" Kernville.
Prolonged drought eventually dried up the reservoir -- it's now been reduced to as little as 8% of its original capacity, according to SFGATE. As a result, the foundations of what used to be Kernville now see the light of day for the first time in almost 100 years. Retired film producer and Kernville resident Chuck Barbee still visits the old site to marvel at what it once was.
"There are still stories of an untold Old West here," Barbee told SFGATE. "What makes this place special is that it's virtually unchanged, and you can still see what it was like when the first settlers came here in 1861."
According to SFGATE, the original jail, general store and a church were lost in the flooding, but their foundations and their stories remain.
"It's fun to go out there," Barbee said. "I don't think you're going to find any dead bodies like Lake Mead, but there certainly are old ghosts around those buildings."
Every year since 1957, the new Kernville hosts a festival called Whiskey Flat Days, four days of Wild West reenactments, carnival rides, rodeos, food and craft groups, art shows, live performances and more. Local vendors and activities bring visitors in from across the state to relive the times of gunslinging and homesteading.
In more recent years, Kern County, which includes Kernville, remains a popular spot for filming. Many modern classics like Jurassic Park, the Star Trek films, Iron Man and The Fast and The Furious series have had portions filmed there. Popular TV series have also used the area as backdrops, including Days of Our Lives, Battlestar Galactica, Firefly, MacGyver, Mythbusters and many others.
A tremendous 98% of California was under a severe drought as of mid-September, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. About 82% of Kern County was under an even worse exceptional drought.
According to Drought Monitor, the symptoms of an exceptional drought include "exceptional and widespread crop/pasture losses" and "shortages of water in reservoirs, streams, and wells creating water emergencies."
In California and other parts of the western U.S. specifically, prolonged periods of drought combined with a recent heat wave have fueled dozens of wildfires. Though the heat has backed off since last week, the drought is ongoing.
Drought in the West has developed a knack for uncovering remnants of towns and artifacts thought lost to time and flooding. A ghost town in Utah that was discovered in 2021 on the shores of Rockport Reservoir, about 45 miles east of Salt Lake City, shares a stark similarity to Kernville.
Founded in 1860, the same year as Kernville, Rockport was a small frontier settlement of about 200 people. Almost overnight, the townspeople broke out into conflict with the already poor and struggling Ute tribe, which had been living there prior to the settler's arrival. Similar to Kernville, the government purchased the town in the 1950s to build a dam and reservoir, washing the buildings away and sending their inhabitants upstream to find new homes.
Lake Powell in Utah is another man-made reservoir that has experienced a profound dry period, leading to discoveries like a large shipwreck sitting completely out of the water. Liz Bowles and her family had been camping when they found the wreck jutting up from the shores in April 2021.
"We tried to not disturb it too much, because we don't know how secure it is there and we didn't want anyone to get hurt," Bowles told Fox 13 News at the time. "But we could see that there had been some people that had tried to recover it at some point. There were straps on it and things like that, that they were obviously unsuccessful getting the boat out of the water."
Lake Mead is somewhat infamous for the discoveries people have found on the edges of its shrinking shores -- most notably, the presence of several human remains.
Other findings include a similar shipwreck, a B-29 Superfortress airplane, a lost Native American city and St. Thomas, Nevada: Yet another ghost town, founded by Mormons in 1865, that served as a major point of interest along the Arrowhead Trail between Salt Lake City and Los Angeles.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in England said one gibbon was captured and another remains on the loose after the two primates escaped from their enclosure.
The Paignton Zoo, which reopened Wednesday after being closed for two weeks due to an avian flu outbreak, was evacuated in the afternoon when two gibbons escaped from their enclosure.
A zoo representative said one of the gibbons was safely recaptured shortly after the escape, but a second primate remained on the loose hours later.
Gibbons do not typically pose a danger to humans, but can become aggressive when they feel threatened.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who saw the same address on TV twice ended up using the number combination to play the lottery and won $50,000.
The 82-year-old Hyattsville man told Maryland Lottery officials the Pick 5 ticket he bought for the Sept. 1 drawing at AJ Liquors in Brentwood bore a set of numbers from an unusual source.
"I was watching a movie and the number 2103 was shown as an address," the player recalled. "Then, the very next program showed that same number as an address."
The man used the number to buy a Pick 4 ticket, and added an extra 1 to the end to buy a Pick 5 ticket. He said it was days after the drawing before he discovered he had won $50,000 from Pick 5.
"I got a printout of the numbers at a lottery retailer and I thought I was seeing things," he said. "I had to take my glasses off and look again."
The man said he immediately called his sister to share the news.
"She teases me and tells me to put the money I play in the lottery in a jar," he said. "Had I done that, I wouldn't have won."
The winner said his prize money will go into savings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Traffic was backed up for miles on a British highway after a runaway sheep made its way onto the road.
Britain's National Highways East tweeted that traffic was brought to a halt on the M1 highway near Milton Keynes, England, "due to a sheep on the carriageway."
Highways officials wrote traffic officers responded to the scene and stopped traffic in both directions on the highway while they attempted to capture the loose animal.
The sheep was safely captured and the highway was reopened within an hour, but highways officials said traffic was backed up for about 6.5 miles in both directions so travelers should plan for delays.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man is facing several charges after police said he wanted to "kill all Democrats."
Jan Stawovy, 61, took a loaded gun into a Delmont Dairy Queen and police said the quick action of an officer saved lives.
It was Saturday, Sept. 10, is when Delmont police said Stawovy walked into a Dairy Queen on State Route 66 in a yellow safety vest and rainbow clown wig. Callers told police he had a gun. Within a minute, Officer Gregory Stull was there.
Multiple people were inside the DQ at the time and police say a group of people, including several with intellectual disabilities, were heading inside. Officer Stull found Stawovy and took him into custody.
Police found a loaded .40 caliber handgun and ammo on him. Stawovy allegedly told police he was "undercover" and he was "working to restore Trump to president king of the United States." He said he was armed to "kill Democrats and liberals" and to protect himself from "drug traffickers." Investigators got a search warrant and found two more guns in his car along with 62 rounds of ammo.
In looking at Stawovy's Facebook page, he has a history of outbursts and threats. In the past two years, Stawovy has been asked to leave two different congregations in Westmoreland County leading up to Saturday's arrest, both sent him letters that say he had outbursts and was threatening.
The New Stanton Assembly of God asked him to leave their congregation in August of last year and not come back to their property. Their letter recommended he get some professional help. Their pastor told KDKA's Chris Hoffman on the phone they have not had contact with Stawovy since he left, and they are praying for him.
Then, just on Friday, he got a letter from Barren Run United Methodist Church in Smithton. Their letter says he showed up to their church in a clown costume and scared congregants. They too recommended he get some professional help. Stawovy called both of these letters "love letters."
He also had photos showing his support for the former president, and he even had a post saying, "civil war in 2024?"
Stawovy is not in jail yet, but he is in custody. He is currently waiting for his preliminary arraignment for the charges of terroristic threats, carrying without a license, person not to possess/use firearms and disorderly conduct.
The quick actions of Officer Stull saved lives, according to the Delmont police chief. His department trains for active shooter situations and his department used their training to prevent one.
The officer was honored by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli on Tuesday night.
She thanked him for his quick response to the situation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An Arizona sheriff's office said a loose goat "terrorized" a community for hours before being apprehended -- and promptly urinating on a deputy.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said in a Twitter post that the goat, which they dubbed Billy, "terrorized some residents of Tonopah" for hours by causing damage to a garage door and an electrical cord before chasing a resident around a car.
"Deputies from District 2 were able to take Billy into custody, at which point he assaulted one of our deputies by urinating on them," the post said.
Billy was put into "special handcuffs" and turned over to Livestock Control.
"Billy was charged with trespassing, assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct," the Twitter post joked.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Oscar Mayer announced Thursday it would sell a hot dog-flavored popsicle in a handful of U.S. cities.
The popsicle, dubbed the "Cold Dog," is being sold for $2 at frozen desserts company Popbar locations in New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans and Long Beach, Oscar Mayer said in a press release. It visibly resembles a hot dog topped with mustard and has "smokey, umami notes of Oscar Mayer's iconic Weiner."
Oscar Mayer said the "Cold Dog" comes from its "Stupid or Genius" social media campaign. Thousands of hot dog fans said the hot dog-flavored popsicle was "genius," prompting the Kraft Heinz subsidiary to collaborate with Popbar to make the product a reality, according to the release.
"After the overwhelming fan excitement for our beloved Cold Dog, it was a no-brainer to make this hot dog-inspired frozen pop a reality," Anne Field, head of North American brand communications for Oscar Mayer, said in a statement. "For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat."
This isn't the first hot dog-flavored cold treat Oscar Mayer has debuted. In 2019, the company unveiled a ice cream sandwich with "spicy Dijon gelato" and "hot dog sweet cream" between a "cookie bun."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Gray News) – Horror movie fans can celebrate the spooky season this year by watching some classic Stephen King films while getting paid to do it.
For the third year in a row, USDish.com is looking for a someone to watch 13 movies based on some of Stephen King's scariest works. Whoever's brave enough to do this will be rewarded with $1,300.
The Stephen King movies up for viewing are:
"Carrie" (original or 2013 remake)
"Christine"
"Creepshow"
"Cujo"
"Doctor Sleep"
"Firestarter" (original or 2022 remake)
"It" (original or 2017 remake)
"It Chapter Two"
"Misery"
"The Mist"
"Pet Sematary" (original or 2019 remake)
"Salem's Lot"
"The Shining"
The company will want the participant to take note of how they feel while watching the movies, especially during the scary scenes, and to share which movie is their favorite or least favorite. They're also encouraged to share whether they will be watching solo or with a friend.
USDish.com said it wants to find a candidate who is detail-oriented enough to record their experience, with the option to share their scares on social media or a vlog.
You don't need a degree to be eligible, but you must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply.
You're asked to tell the company why you'd be the perfect candidate for the job and what you hope to gain from the experience, aside from $1,300, when you apply.
For more information on the position, go to USDish.com.