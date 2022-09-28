NEW YORK (AP) — A big catch of fish fossils in southern China includes the oldest teeth ever found — and may help scientists learn how our aquatic ancestors got their bite.
The finds offer new clues about a key period of evolution that’s been hard to flesh out because until now scientists haven’t found many fossils from that era. In a series of four studies, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, researchers detail some of their finds, from ancient teeth to never-before-seen species.
The fossils date back to the Silurian period, an important era for life on earth from 443 million years ago to 419 million years ago. Scientists believe our backboned ancestors, who were still swimming around on a watery planet, may have started evolving teeth and jaws around this time.
This let the fish hunt for prey instead of “grubbing around” as bottom feeders, filtering out food from the muck. It also sparked a series of other changes in their anatomy, including different kinds of fins, said Philip Donoghue, a University of Bristol paleontologist and an author on one of the studies.
“It’s just at this interface between the Old World and the New World,” Donoghue said.
But in the past, scientists haven’t found many fossils to show this shift, said Matt Friedman, a University of Michigan paleontologist who was not involved in the research. They’ve been relying on fragments from the time — a chunk of spine here, a bit of scale there.
The fossils from China are expected to fill in some of those gaps as researchers around the world pore over them.
A field team discovered the fossil trove in 2019, Min Zhu, a paleontologist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences who led the research, said in an email. On a rainy day, after a frustrating trip that hadn’t revealed any fossils, researchers explored a pile of rocks near a roadside cliff. When they split one rock open, they found fossilized fish heads looking back at them.
After hauling more rocks back to the lab for examination, the research team wound up with a huge range of fossils that were in great condition for their age.
The most common species in the bunch is a little boomerang-shaped fish that likely used its jaws to scoop up worms, said Per Erik Ahlberg of Sweden’s Uppsala University, an author on one of the studies.
Another fossil shows a sharklike creature with bony armor on its front — an unusual combination. A well-preserved jawless fish offers clues to how ancient fins evolved into arms and legs. While fossil heads for these fish are commonly found, this fossil included the whole body, Donoghue said.
And then there are the teeth. The researchers found bones called tooth whorls with multiple teeth growing on them. The fossils are 14 million years older than any other teeth found from any species — and provide the earliest solid evidence of jaws to date, Zhu said.
Alice Clement, an evolutionary biologist at Australia’s Flinders University who was not involved with the research, said the fossil find is “remarkable” and could rewrite our understanding of this period.
The wide range of fossils suggests there were plenty of toothy creatures swimming around at this time, Clement said in an email, even though it’s the next evolutionary era that is considered the “Age of Fishes.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based store chain celebrated its 40th anniversary by breaking a Guinness World Record with a bobblehead figure measuring 16 feet, 6.73 inches high.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet unveiled the giant bobblehead, made in the image of store mascot Ollie, on Wednesday at the chain's flagship location in Harrisburg.
"For 40 years, we've been committed to offering huge deals on brand name merchandise, so we wanted to create something big to help honor our anniversary, and what better than a 16-foot bobblehead?" said Ollie's CEO and President John Swygert said in a news release.
Guinness World Records rules required the bobblehead to be an oversized replica of an existing model, which Ollie's sells as a promotional item.
The team behind the giant bobblehead used 3D modeling, hand sculpting, carving and painting to create the fully-functional bobblehead over the course of four months.
The previous record was set in 2016, when Florida-based Applied Underwriters unveiled a bobblehead that measured 15 feet, 4.75 inches high.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said visiting multiple stores to find her favorite scratch-off lottery ticket paid off when she finally found one -- and won $50,000.
The Manchester woman told Maryland Lottery officials she visited multiple stores on a recent day because she wanted a Gold Bar Bingo scratch-off ticket.
"I went to a few places looking for it, but found it at a liquor store," she said.
The ticket purchased from Main Street Liquors in Hampstead turned out to be worth the wait.
"I thought I had won $50. I had to keep checking. Then I saw it was $50,000," the player said.
The winner said she went hunting for the Gold Bar Bingo ticket because she likes the more complex tickets.
"It takes a long time to play and that is what makes it fun," she said.
The winner said some of her winnings will go toward replacing her roof.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A horse that broke away from its owner in Nebraska ended up requiring help from firefighters to escape from a swampy area.
The Nebraska Humane Society said four officers responded to a swampy area near Cunningham Lake in Omaha on Sunday after a horse named Dakota fled from its owner and became stuck.
Help was summoned to the scene from the Omaha Police Department and Omaha Fire Department.
Firefighters used an aerial rig, a harness and a safety rope to help pull Dakota to safety.
The horse was reunited with its owner after a rescue operation lasting for about two hours.
Firefighters, police and members of the public came together for an hours-long rescue last year when a horse named Stetson fled from his New Hampshire home and became stuck in chest-high mud.
The rescuers said they were making only inches of progress at a time, causing the rescue to last about eight hours.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(KTLA) American Airlines says a mechanical issue was responsible for strange sounds coming from a plane's public announcement system during a flight from LAX to Dallas.
A viral video posted on social media showed one passenger's reaction to the strange sounds, describing it as "somewhere between an orgasm and vomiting."
The video was posted by Emerson Collins and includes a message from a confused flight attendant who apologized for the "irritating sound."
"Please be patient with us, we know it's a very odd anomaly, and none of us are enjoying it, so we do appreciate your attention just for a few more moments until we figure out how to turn it off," the flight attendant can be heard saying over the PA system.
In the video, Collins theorizes that someone may have "broken into" the intercom system, a sentiment that is apparently shared by one of the flight attendants.
American, however, said that was impossible because the PA systems are not connected to the internet. Instead, the company said the cause was a lot less sinister, blaming it on a malfunctioning system.
"The PA systems onboard our aircraft are hardwired and there is no external access. Following the initial report, our maintenance team thoroughly inspected the aircraft and the PA system and determined the sounds were caused by a mechanical issue with the PA amplifier, which raises the volume of the PA system when the engines are running," American Airlines said in a statement provided to KTLA.
Still, the annoying and – awkward – sound made for a frustrating flight.
Collins said the sounds continued until the plane landed and both the flight attendants and pilots were noticeably annoyed by it. Collins, however, found the strange situation pretty amusing.
"All I know is that it was thoroughly entertaining and the best in-flight entertainment I've had in quite some time," he told KTLA.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Central Florida family captured video when they had an unusual visitor -- a large monitor lizard climbing on a window.
Jocelyn Penson, who posted the video to Facebook, said the footage was filmed at the home of her son, Frank Crowder, in Apopka, Fla.
The video shows the lizard climbing on the window in an apparent attempt to find its way into the house. The reptile ends up flopping off the window and down to the ground.
"Looks like Godzilla to me!" Penson wrote.
Penson's family initially said the animal appeared to be a tegu lizard, but Ron Magill, a wildlife expert with Zoo Miami, said the reptile is a monitor lizard from Sub-Saharan Africa.
"It's a lizard that could be anywhere between 3 and 5 feet, generally speaking," he told WSVN-TV.
Magill said the lizard was likely a former pet that either escaped or was abandoned into the wild by its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) GOP Utah state Senate candidate Linda Paulson, known for her viral campaign ad where she raps her midterm message, wants to drown out the "haters," and says she believes all America needs is "God, family and the Constitution."
"May is my birthday and our daughter Brenda made this rap up, and she performed it in front of our whole family. We loved it. And so I said, 'Can you do that for my campaign?'" Paulson said about what initially sparked the idea to rap her ad, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.
The unique advertisement was released earlier this month and quickly racked up almost 200,000 views on YouTube, while also going viral on social media platforms.
After being thrown under the national spotlight, not everyone responded kindly to the video and Paulson revealed, "It really disturbed our daughter," but the GOP candidate remained positive and told her, "There's going to be haters. I mean, no matter if you just did them good, some people will hate you. And so it's OK. You just be happy. You did a good thing."
"I believe that there is a need for more conservative representation in our district. And I want to represent everybody in District 12," Paulson said of her decision to run for the Utah state Senate.
"I love this country. It's a blessing to be free. Just what my daughter wrote. But freedom comes with responsibility. And I think when government wants to give, you know, send you checks and whatever, you get more of a good feeling about yourself when you're working hard. My husband and I worked hard. We were on a budget. We worked hard. We had a happy life with our kids, and I know it can be done," Paulson stated.
The Republican candidate opened up about her values and stressed the importance of the Constitution in America. "We need God, family and the Constitution. I think we need to be awake to what the Constitution teaches, because if we don't know what our rights are, we won't know when they're taken away," Paulson said.
Despite facing some backlash from the video, Paulson also attracted positive attention, in particular from conservative rapper Bryson Gray, who decided to put his own spin on the ad.
"If you vote for Linda, District 12 gon' be boomin. So, vote Linda Paulson. Why you stallin'? She gon' have Utah ballin'," Gray rapped, encouraging residents in Utah to vote for Paulson, "Ain't no way she gon' get beat."
Paulson is will face off against Democratic incumbent Karen Mayne this fall to represent Utah's state Senate District 12.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) One Seattle morning, Carolina Reid sat in a room with nine other volunteers, each waiting to take part in a clinical trial for a new, experimental malaria vaccine.
Reid's turn came. She put her arm over a cardboard box filled with 200 mosquitoes and covered with a mesh that keeps them in but still lets them bite. "Literally a Chinese food takeout container" is how she remembers it. A scientist then covered her arm with a black cloth, because mosquitoes like to bite at night.
Then the feeding frenzy began.
"My whole forearm swelled and blistered," says Reid. "My family was laughing, asking like, 'why are you subjecting yourself to this?'" And she didn't just do it once. She did it five times.
You may be thinking – this is a joke, right?
But it's not. "We use the mosquitoes like they're 1,000 small flying syringes," explains University of Washington, Seattle physician and scientist Dr. Sean Murphy, lead author on a paper in Science Translational Medicine released on August 24 detailing the vaccine trials.
The insects deliver live malaria-causing Plasmodium parasites that have been genetically modified to not get people sick. The body still makes antibodies against the weakened parasite so it's prepared to fight the real thing.
To be clear, Murphy's not planning to use mosquitoes to vaccinate millions of people. Mosquitoes have been used to deliver malaria vaccines for clinical trials in the past, but it's not common.
He and his colleagues went this route because it is costly and time consuming to develop a formulation of a parasite that can be delivered with a needle. The parasites mature inside mosquitoes so at this proof of concept stage – as early stage trials are called — it makes sense to use them for delivery.
"They went old school with this one," says Dr. Kirsten Lyke, a physician and vaccine researcher at the University of Maryland School of Medicine who was not involved in the study. "All things old become new again."
She calls the use of a genetically modified live parasite "a total game changer" for vaccine development.
This type of vaccine is of course not yet ready for prime time. But the small trial of 26 participants did show that the modified parasites protected some participants from a malaria infection for a few months.
Murphy believes this approach could someday result in a vaccine that's substantially more effective than the world's first malaria vaccine, the RTS,S vaccine from drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline. The World Health Organization approved it last year, but it only has an efficacy rate of 30-40%.
Reid was looking for work when she joined the trial in 2018. "The first thing that caught my eye was the money," she says — a $4,100 payment for participants. But when she spoke to friends who'd contracted malaria, she found a different motivation. She said it was no longer about the money at that point – though it was still nice – but instead being a part of important research.
Malaria parasites live in the salivary glands of Anopheles mosquitoes. The disease is most common in Africa where the warm climate suits the growth of the parasite. People get malaria from the bite of an infected mosquito. Infected people can pass the malaria parasite to mosquitoes who bite them, and the cycle of infection continues.
Countries try to curb malaria with mosquito netting, insecticidal sprays, anti-malarial drugs and even by releasing genetically modified mosquitoes that can't bite or lay eggs.
Even with those measures, scientists estimate there are over 240 million cases of malaria a year and over 600,000 deaths – which is why vaccines are needed.The reason Murphy thinks this experimental vaccine should stimulate a more powerful immune response than the WHO-approved RTS,S vaccine is that it uses a whole weakened parasite. RTS,S targets "just one out of more than 5,000 proteins" the parasite produces, he says.
Others have attempted to make a malaria vaccine from disarmed parasites. What's new is that this team did the disarming with CRISPR – a highly advanced pair of molecular scissors that can cut DNA.
To test how well the approach worked, Reid and the other participants had to get another round of mosquito bites — this time containing the real malaria parasite.
Out of 14 participants who were exposed to malaria, seven of them — including Reid – came down with the disease, meaning the vaccine was only 50% effective. For the other seven, protection didn't last more than a few months.
"I actually cried when they told me I had malaria because I developed such a close relationship with the nurses," Reid says. She wanted to continue through the trials, but her infection made her ineligible. She was given a drug to clear her case of malaria and sent home.
"We think we can obviously do better," says Stefan Kappe, an author of the study and parasitologist at University of Washington Seattle and Seattle Children's Research Institute. He and Murphy hope to improve the efficacy of their team's vaccine by putting it into syringes instead of using mosquitoes so they can get the dosage right. A higher initial dose could lead to greater protection for a longer period of time.
Lyke says some scientists think using a slightly more mature version of the parasite than the one in this vaccine could give the body more time to prepare an immune response. The team is already working on that approach, says Kappe.
If future trials are promising, there are other questions to ponder. For starters: How much would this type of vaccine cost? The scientists are partnering with a small company called Sanaria to produce the modified parasites. Kappe says that increasing production capability to scale up manufacturing will require investment.
As for Reid, her experience was so positive that she went on to participate in clinical trials for a bird flu vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. She says that she will continue to enroll in vaccine clinical trials "for the rest of my life actually."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma firefighter helped a resident with an unusual situation when a snake slithered into the undercarriage of her car.
The Enid Fire Department said firefighter Jaylen Goff came to the assistance of a woman who spotted a snake slithering into the undercarriage of her car.
"EFD gets to help with all kinds of emergencies," the department said in a Facebook post. "Firefighter Jaylen Goff was the right guy at the right time for this one."
A video posted by the department shows Goff pulling the snake out from under the car.
EFD said the snake, a nonvenomous bullsnake, was relocated out of town and released.