NEW YORK (AP) — There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night.
Two men’s stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was, um, cut short after one buzzed the other’s head right there in the stands while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal.
They had clippers and the sort of cape a barber usually uses to keep a customer clean.
Soon enough, social media users were all excited about how a YouTuber known for his pranks had pulled this one off.
Tournament security removed the two from the match.
“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play,” U.S. Tennis Association Brendan McIntyre said, adding: “There’s a first time time for anything.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler paid a visit to a family's home to help them with an unusual problem -- a large snake that came inside and crawled inside a recliner chair.
Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a video to Facebook showing what happened when he was called out to a Palmwoods, Queensland, home on a report of an invading snake.
McKenzie arrived to find a "rather large" carpet python that crawled up into the bottom of a recliner chair.
The snake catcher ended up having to remove the snake from the top of the chair.
"It took a while and was a delicate process but we were able to get the snake out eventually and relocate it back into the bush," he wrote in the Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in South Carolina was temporarily colored pink when clothing dye spilled from the back of a trailer involved in a crash.
Spartanburg County Emergency Management said the trailer carrying clothing dye was involved in a crash Tuesday on Interstate 85, between Highway 129 and Highway 29.
The crash caused the trailer to spill its load of dye, turning the roadway a bright purple or dark pink color.
"There's been a spill of organic textile/clothing dye in 2 of the 3 lanes," emergency management said in a Facebook post. "Will be a while before a contractor cleans it up, and traffic is backed up. While the colors are pretty, we're pretty sure you don't want it on your car!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Swiss retailer Migros said Tuesday that it is launching a coffeemaking system designed to replace capsules that produce thousands of tons of waste worldwide each year.
The cooperative said its spherical capsules — described as "coffee balls" — are fully compostable, unlike the plastic and aluminum containers popularized by its rival Nestle under the brand Nespresso 36 years ago.
Migros said its coffee balls are encased in a thin, flavorless, seaweed-based cover that can be discarded with the spent coffee after use.
The company said the CoffeeB system, which also features a special coffeemaker, will be rolled out first in Switzerland and France this year, followed by Germany in 2023.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England responded to an unusual situation when they were called to rescue a cow stranded in a river.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Kemptson, Bedford and Harold responded Wednesday when a cow ended up in a river near Sandy and was unable to climb back out of the water.
Firefighters said it took about three hours to remove the cow from the water using straps and animal rescue gear.
"Water safe PPE was used by our crews and the farmer assisted with vehicles. The cow is now safely back in the field," firefighters tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery after using the same numbers to enter the Lucky For Life drawing every day for several months.
Scott Snyder, 55, of Zeeland, told Michigan Lottery officials the Lucky For Life ticket he bought from the Mobil gas station on West Main Avenue in Zeeland bore a very familiar set of numbers.
"I started playing this special set of numbers in February, and I have played them every day since," Snyder said.
Snyder's numbers, 07-12-31-37-44, matched the five white balls in the Aug. 7 drawing.
"I was checking some tickets at the store and got a message to visit a lottery office when I scanned one of them. I scanned it again and got the same message, so I told the clerk I must have won big," Snyder recalled.
"The clerk told me they had recently sold a $25,000 a year for life prize and he printed off the winning numbers so that I could check my ticket. When I realized that I was the big winner, I tried not to get too excited at first because it didn't seem real. I'm still having a hard time believing this is real," he said.
Snyder chose to take his winnings as a lump sum payment of $390,000. He said he plans to put his winnings toward a new home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police in California shared body camera footage from an unusual call involving a bear that stole a freshly baked cake from a resident's kitchen.
The Simi Valley Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing what happened when a resident called 911 to report she and her son were locked in upstairs bedrooms while a bear rummaged through the ground floor of their home.
Police said the resident threw keys to the officers from an opened window so they could enter through the front door.
"As the officers entered the residence, they observed the bear in the kitchen," the Facebook post said. "It appeared the bear ate a freshly baked cake and rummaged through the refrigerator."
Police said the bear was startled by the officers' entrance and fled out the back door. The bear climbed a nearby tree, but descended after about 10 minutes and left the area.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified of the incident, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Researchers in North Carolina said they are trying to determine the purpose of "mystery" eggs found in several loggerhead turtle nests.
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore Park Service said in an Instagram post that researchers found numerous so-called "spacer" eggs among the normal eggs in several loggerhead turtle nests along the North Carolina coast.
The spacer eggs are smaller than the turtles' normal eggs and bear an unusual shape. The eggs lack a yolk and do not hatch into baby turtles, researchers said.
Spacer eggs are common in leatherback turtle nests, but it is not common to find them in loggerhead nests, parks officials wrote.
"Even though the name spacer egg hints to a space filling function, the purpose of these eggs are still a mystery," parks officials wrote. "They might prevent sand from falling into the nest cavity, they may satisfy a predator that would otherwise eat viable eggs, or they may simply be a mistake in the egg-making process."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police said a horse missing from a farm for two days was returned home after being found blocking traffic on a highway.
The VSP said the female horse, named Mia, had been missing from her Louisa County home for two days when troopers were summoned to Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on a report of a horse in the roadway.
The horse was identified as the missing Mia and her owners were summoned to the scene.
Rachel Jones, a member of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors, said troopers and Virginia Department of Transportation personnel controlled traffic while Mia's owners walked the horse off the highway and into a waiting trailer.