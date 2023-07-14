July 14 (UPI) -- Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in Scotland with their owners to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the breed.
The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland said Thursday's gathering at Guisachan House in Glen Affric included humans and canines from more than 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, Romania, Czech Republic, Italy, Croatia and Estonia.
The event marked the 155th anniversary of the first golden retriever litter being born at Guisachan House in 1868.
Dudley Marjoribanks bred a Tweed water spaniel with a yellow wavy-coated retriever in an attempt to create a breed of gun dog well-suited to the Scottish highlands.
Golden retrievers were officially recognized as a breed by Britain's The Kennel Club in 1913.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 14 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said it was "not an ap-peeling situation" when a semi truck hauling a load of bananas caught fire on a highway.
The FHP said the truck caught fire as a result of a mechanical issue about 3 a.m. Friday on Interstate 75, near mile marker 310 in Sumter County.
Troopers said the driver was able to pull the truck over to the shoulder and stop.
No injuries were reported, and cleanup crews were summoned to remove the truck and scorched bananas.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
So much for a getaway.
Last week, a man allegedly rolled up to a PNC Bank in Hollywood with a plan to nab some fast cash. Instead of walking out with a bundle of money, he was hoodwinked into sitting in the lobby like a common customer while law enforcement made their way to the scene, according to an FBI affidavit.
James Timothy Kelly, 77, walked into the PNC branch on Tyler Avenue with a polo shirt, grey shorts, and a white hat while carrying a white mesh bag on July 7 at 11:16 a.m., according to the affidavit located by New Times in a court archive.
Kelly allegedly handed a teller a note that said, "Give me the money."
"In fear, the victim bank teller pretended not to see the note and handed a bank withdrawal slip to Kelly. Kelly then stated, 'I am not here for that. I am here to rob you,'" the FBI alleges.
In response, the teller "pretended she was having computer issues and asked Kelly to take a seat," at which point the defendant obliged and popped a squat nearby, the bureau says. He was seen on PNC Bank's security footage dutifully sitting in the branch after he demanded cash from the teller, according to the affidavit.
According to the Hollywood Police Department, officers received an alert around 11:20 a.m. in connection with the incident and rushed to the scene.
It's not clear whether the frightened teller made up the "computer issues" to bide time for police, or as a spur-of-the-moment tactic to create distance between herself and the alleged robber. But the end result was much the same.
"Responding law enforcement officers entered PNC Bank through the back entrance and found Kelly sitting in the lobby," the affidavit states.
After he was transferred to the FBI Miami field office for an interview, the man waived his right to remain silent and agreed to speak with agents, the bureau says. He "admitted to entering the PNC Bank, demanding money by means of intimidation, and failing in his attempt to rob the bank," the FBI claims.
A PNC spokesperson tells New Times the bank "worked with authorities to investigate an incident at a PNC branch in Hollywood, Florida last Friday, which did not result in any injuries." The bank declined to comment on the specifics of the incident.
Kelly faces a maximum 20-year sentence on an attempted bank robbery charge. When reached by New Times, the federal public defender's office, which is representing Kelly, stated that it does not comment on pending criminal cases.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fed up with tourists who only come in to check out the scenery, the owners of Queviures Múrria, a centennial grocery store in Barcelona, have put up a sign announcing a 5 euro fee ($5.6) for coming in just to look.
Queviures Múrria has been in business since 1898 and is one of the most eye-catching locations in all of Barcelona. The vintage look of the store and the traditional design of the interior draw in hundreds of tourists every day, but the problem is that many of them aren't actually interested in the products sold inside – all kinds of traditional Spanish cured sausages, cold cuts, cured cheeses, oils, wines, etc. According to one of the managers, many tourists enter the store without even muttering a simple 'hello', wander around taking pictures, and then simply leave without buying anything. So he decided to charge people for 'just looking' just to discourage them.
Toni Merino, one of the managers at Queviures Múrria said that the idea to charge tourists a fee for simply coming into the grocery store and looking around without buying anything started out as a joke, but as the staff and the regular patrons became increasingly inconvenienced by random tourists looking around, taking pictures, with absolutely no interest in the products on display, they decided to implement it.
Merino clarified that he and his partners have no interest in actually enforcing the fee, but they don't really have to anymore. By posting a warning about the 5 euro fee in the shop window, they have managed to discourage most unwanted visitors. Now, most of the people who come inside actually end up buying something, and those who don't prefer to contemplate the interior of the store through the shop window.
After photos of the 5-euro fee announcement in the window of Queviures Múrria went viral on social media earlier this month, the centennial Barcelona business faced some serious backlash, management was forced to explain the reasons for its implementation and clarify that they didn't really plan on enforcing it. All in all, the measure appears to have worked out.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Death Valley, California, is notorious for it's extreme heat, but it's possible the desert preserve may cross a new atmospheric threshold this weekend to reach the highest recorded temperature on Earth in modern history.
As an oppressive heat wave continues to grip the Southwest, forecasts from the National Weather Service show the area around Furnace Creek in the national park is expected to hit a high near 128 degrees on Saturday, dropping to a low of only 99 degrees at night.
And on Sunday, temperatures are anticipated to soar even higher, with a high of 130 degrees, before dropping to around 100 later that evening.
One hundred thirty degrees would tie the highest reliable records, set in Death Valley in 2020 and 2021.
Forecasts from Thursday night put the park at a high of 131 degrees on Sunday, which would be the highest reading in the modern era (and be on par with the internal temperature of a medium rare steak.)
The designation of the all-time hottest day ever recorded on Earth is up for debate, however.
A record 134 degrees set at Death Valley on July 10, 1913 is technically considered the current record, and is recognized by the National Parks Service as the highest temperature ever reached at Furnace Creek and on the planet, period.
But meteorologists have come to dispute the reliability of that reading, especially as other record highs from the early 1900s have come under question.
In 2012, for instance, the World Meteorological Organization disallowed the previous record of 136.4 degrees recorded at El Azizia, Libya on Sept. 13, 1922, citing "potentially problematical instrumentation" and an inexperienced observer, among other reasons.
"The old Death Valley record from July 1913 is 100% bogus (not just 99.9% such), as are all other temperature readings of 130 degrees Fahrenheit or higher from Africa in the past," Christoper Burt, a weather records expert who was part of the WMO team that made the conclusion about the Libya record, told Yale Climate Connections in 2021.
Despite the potential for recorded-breaking, sweltering temperatures this weekend, tourists have continued to flock to Death Valley in recent days, according to the Associated Press.
"It's very hot. I mean, especially when there's a breeze, you would think that maybe that would give you some slight relief from the heat, but it just really does feel like an air blow dryer just going back in your face," Alessia Dempster, who was visiting from Edinburgh, Scotland, told the AP.
An excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Nevada was in effect from 11 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The service warned of an "extreme risk of heat-related illness for anyone exposed to the heat for a prolonged period.
"Several days of extreme heat will result in a major concern for life-threatening heat illnesses for anyone outside for an extended period," the agency said.
"Anyone without access to adequate indoor cooling will be especially vulnerable as overnight temperatures will provide very little, if any, overnight relief from the heat."
More than 113 million Americans were living under active heat advisories on Friday, as triple-digit temperatures have swept across Oregon, the Southwest and on through south Florida.
The life-threatening and pervasive heat comes after the hottest week ever recorded for Earth.
On July 5th, the average global temperature was 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit — a record set just two days after the previous record was reached.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) – A woman in Massachusetts decided to buy herself something she's always wanted for her 97th birthday – a top-of-the-line John Deere tractor.
While most people at an older age sometimes spend more time in the house or start to slow things down a bit, that couldn't be further from the truth for Marie Erickson. She likes to take her tractor out for fun.
"I'm on that tractor every day," Erickson said. "Whether the grass needs cutting or not, I go around and check and when I see it, I cut it."
Her home sits on a beautiful 2.5 acres of land.
"It keeps me busy," Erickson said, explaining she doesn't like to do housework.
Even before her husband died, the 4-foot-8-inch firecracker always had a love of landscaping.
"I had a push mower, but I was a younger girl. I could push that, but now forget it," Erickson joked.
She saved her money for over a year so she could treat herself to a new John Deere tractor with power steering.
"I said, 'I think I'm worth it,'" Erickson said. "I'm not going to take the money with me. I'm going to spend it."
She took a trip to the dealership in Massachusetts in May and bought the tractor in cash.
Some of the salespeople were curious why someone her age wanted a John Deere so Erickson explained that though she doesn't drive a car anymore, this was the next best thing.
Since the purchase, Erickson has been taking out her tractor for a daily dose of relaxation. As she inches closer to 100, she said it's been quite the ride and you're never too old to take out your toys.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------