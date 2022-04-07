PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police are investigating the theft of a 7-foot-tall (2.13 meter-tall) metal sasquatch lawn ornament from a home in southern Michigan.
The item crafted from sheet metal was stolen from a home in St. Joseph County's Park Township on or after March 22, Michigan State Police said.
It has a rusty brown color with various sharp edges to resemble the fur of the mythical, ape-like bigfoot.
It appeared the sasquatch was cut away from a steel post with a pair of bolt cutters or a similar instrument, police said.
A white panel van with dark driver- and passenger-side windows was observed parked in the area on March 22, police said.
April 7 (UPI) -- A Kansas sheriff said a mobile home found mysteriously abandoned in the middle of a gravel road turned out to have been temporarily left behind due to tire problems.
The Labette County Sheriff's Office posted a photo to Facebook showing the mobile home in the middle of a gravel road on the south end of the county.
The sheriff's office requested the public's help identifying the owner of the mystery house, and later posted that the owner had been found.
Sheriff Darren Eichinger told McClatchy News deputies spoke to the owner and learned the man had been transporting the mobile home to his property in Oklahoma "when several of the tires blew out." Eichinger said the trailer has now been moved out of the road.
April 7 (UPI) -- Environmental officials in Kentucky said a mysterious white foam that covered the surface of a creek was identified as harmless dog shampoo.
Danny Robinson said he and his wife were finishing dinner Tuesday night at their Lawrenceburg home when he looked outside and noticed a stream of white foam in Cedar Brook Creek.
"I thought that's unusual, that's not right," Robinson told WDKY-TV.
Robinson said he watched as the foam grew thicker.
"Within 15 minutes, the whole creek went from a few inches to a foot of thick foam,"
April 7 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they used spatulas and pliers to rescue a hedgehog found trapped in a garden drain pipe.
The South Devon Hedgehog Hospital said rescuers responded to a garden in Ivybridge, England, when property owners spotted a hedgehog clogging a drain pipe.
The charity received some advice from personnel at the London Colney Hedgehog Rescue and a group of three volunteers were then able to pluck the hedgehog out of the drain using spatulas and flat-nosed pliers.
The hedgehog, dubbed Duane Pipe by rescuers, was taken to the charity's facility for a medical exam and a bath. The animal was found to be uninjured and officials said it will be released back into the area in the coming days.
The owners of the property said they will be installing a drain cover to protect local wildlife from future incidents.
April 7 (UPI) -- Workers at a French fries factory in New Zealand discovered that an object that initially appeared to be a muddy potato on the conveyor belt turned out to be an inert training grenade dating back to World War II.
Night shift employees at the Mr. Chips factory in East Tamaki, an Auckland suburb, said 28 tons of russet potatoes were delivered to the facility from a farm in Matamata.
Richard Teurukura was monitoring the conveyor belt at the "potato reception area" of the factory when he investigated what he thought could be a muddy potato or an oddly shaped stone.
Teurukura cleaned some of the mud from the object and showed it to a coworker, who said it appeared to be a grenade.
"It looked very much like a muddy potato originally," Roland Spitaels, the factory's operations manager, told Stuff.co.nz. "The guys were really calm and collected and they reacted in an extremely professional manner."
Police were called to the factory and they summoned the New Zealand Defense Force's explosive ordnance disposal team.
The bomb squad determined the object was a Mills bomb, a hand grenade common during the World War II era. The grenade was X-rayed and found to be a non-explosive grenade, likely used for training purposes.
Spitaels said the incident was the first of its kind in the factory's 30-year history. He said he is hoping police will return the grenade to the company so it can be displayed in the factory's "trophy room."
April 7 (UPI) -- A pair of British teenagers in search of boyfriends launched a message in a bottle into an estuary in 1966 -- and it was found more than five decades later by a litter-picking crew.
Members of the Scunthorpe Litter Pickers group said they found the message in a bottle while cleaning up around the Humber Estuary in South Ferriby, North Lincolnshire, England.
The group members opened the bottle and found a note written by 15-year-old friends Jennifer Coleman and Janet Blankley. The letter, dated Aug. 9, 1966, asked any single boys over the age of 16 and under the age of 18 to write back.
Tracey Marshall, a member of the litter-picking crew, was able to find Coleman on Facebook.
Coleman, who moved to Australia after finishing school, said she location where the bottle was found was only a few yards from where she and Blankley launched it.
"I think it must have gone out a little way, and then came in on the next tide," Coleman told the BBC.
Coleman said she isn't in touch with Blankley anymore, but she was "absolutely amazed" to learn their letter had been found.
Marshall said the discovery was a first for the Scunthorpe Litter Pickers.
"We've found all sorts of weird and wonderful things when we're litter picking, but we've never, ever found anything on this scale," she said. "It's just brilliant."
Coleman said the bottled message was unsuccessful in finding her a boyfriend, but she did eventually find love at the age of 49.
April 7 (UPI) -- LaQuedra Edwards of California has won $10 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that she accidentally selected from a vending machine.
Edwards told California lottery officials that a rude person bumped into her at the Vons Supermarket in Tarzana after she put $40 into a Lottery Scratchers vending machine.
The impact of the bump caused her to select a $30 200X Scratchers ticket, preventing her from buying a selection of cheaper scratch-offs.
"He just bumped into me, didn't say a thing and just walked out the door," Edwards said.
Edwards then played the 200X Scratchers ticket and discovered that she won the grand prize of $10 million. Edwards couldn't believe it and said she almost crashed her car while driving on the 405 freeway as she kept checking the ticket.
"I'm still in shock. All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, 'I'm rich!'" she said.
Edwards said she will use her winnings to purchase a new house and launch a non-profit organization. The Vons Supermarket will receive $50,000 for selling the ticket.
Recently, an unidentified man from Maryland, who goes by Big Fish, won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate numbers.
The B.C. leader of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster continues to battle ICBC in his bid to wear a pirate hat for a driver's licence photo.
Gary Smith of Grand Forks, also known as the church's captain, argues his pirate hat is part of his church's religious headwear.
Smith identifies himself as a Pastafarian and a member of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. Members are known to wear either a pasta colander or a three-cornered hat known as a pirate's tricorn on their heads.
Smith claims ICBC should allow the photo request just as it has already been allowed for his ID as a marriage commissioner and for his firearms acquisition licence.
"I will have you know that as the captain of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., a legally constituted religious organization in good standing under the B.C. Society Act, I have successfully argued the right to wear religious headgear in conformance with my beliefs on three other occasions," Smith said in an April 4 email to ICBC fair practices officer Debby Raffard.
"Ahoy, Debbie," Smith greeted her in the missive.
Smith had already received a letter from ICBC saying the pirate hat was unacceptable.
"The head covering you wore in Feb. 17, 2022, which is the same brown tricorn hat you have worn on previous occasions for driver's licence photo applications, was again deemed unacceptable for the purpose of printing on a B.C. driver's licence, B.C. identification or BC Services Card," wrote Mario Bourdages, ICBC manager of driver licensing integrity and oversight.
Bourdages wrote Feb. 18 that ICBC "endeavours to accommodate customers whose faith prohibits them from removing a head covering for a photo identification purposes."
"We do not recognize you as a member of a religious group that requires accommodation in the context of a service customarily available to the public under the British Columbia Human Rights Code," Bourdage wrote.
However, Smith questions what allows government to decide what set of religious beliefs requires accommodation and what don't.
"What qualifications grant ICBC the ability to weigh the merits of any faith whatsoever? Hubris!" Smith said.
"The sheer arrogance in only willing to make accommodation if required under the Human Rights Code is shocking in its audacity.
"Ultimately, it remains for us to determine what ICBC is trying to protect in denying me and my crewmates the accommodation we seek," Smith said.
And it's not just ICBC Smith finds himself at odds with. He's also been trying to wear his pirate hat for a security guard licence ID.
"I stridently reassert my right to be depicted in the fashion consistent with my beliefs," he said in a March letter to licensing authorities.
Smith has already had a skirmish with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.
In a complaint, Smith said members of other faiths — such as Sikhs — are allowed to wear headgear in licence photos.
"There is no test of faith that any government agency, including ICBC, can apply to judge whether or not a person earnestly believes what they profess when they ask to be photographed with a religious head covering," Smith told the tribunal.
So, what relief did he seek?
"That ICBC allow qualified citizens who self-identify as Pastafarians, or as members of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, to wear religious headgear of a form and type of their choosing, insofar as such headgear does not interfere with (facial recognition technology), for the purposes of obtaining either, or both, a driver's licence and a BC Services Card."
However, the tribunal dismissed the complaint, saying Smith was not sincere.
"You are a Pastafarian and member of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster which mocks religious beliefs and certain religious practices," the March 2020 decision said. "Pastafarians wear colanders as 'religious' head gear.
"While the protection against discrimination on the ground of religion in the Code includes protecting the expression of non-belief and the refusal to participate in religious practice, the protection does not require accommodation of a practice satirizing religious practice in providing a service customarily available to the public," the decision said. "It would not further the purposes of the code to proceed with a complaint in these circumstances."
Smith took that decision to court for a judicial review where, in 2021, Justice Gordon Weatherill noted Smith conceded some of his arguments were satirical.
Weatherill dismissed the review petition, saying the code had not been violated.