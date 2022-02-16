Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Michigan State Police investigators are seeking the help of the public to locate an unusual piece of stolen property -- an entire cabin.
The Michigan State Police's Houghton Lake Post said the 12-foot by 28-foot cabin was originally located in Cold Springs Township.
The MSP said the owners of the cabin recently reported it was missing, presumed stolen.
The cabin is believed to have been taken sometime between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police cruiser's dashboard camera was recording when a runaway tire from a pickup truck came bouncing down the road and struck the patrol vehicle in the windshield.
The Spring Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were inside the patrol vehicle when a pickup truck traveling west on Zion Road lost a tire.
The dashcam footage shows the tire bouncing down the road at a high speed and striking the windshield near where the camera was mounted.
"The cruiser suffered some extensive damage but both officers and the driver of the truck were not injured," the post said.
The department said the tire bounced away from the road without striking other vehicles.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who was frustrated with his lack of luck playing the state lottery's Pick 3 game said a change in his routine led to winning $30,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
The Pickens man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he has been a devoted Pick 3 player for several years, but he recently grew frustrated after only ever winning very small amounts from the drawing.
The player said he went to the Country Food Mart in Pickens and decided to buy a Lucky No. 7 Doubler scratch-off ticket instead of his usual Pick 3 ticket.
The ticket earned him a $30,000 prize.
"I'm saving it for a rainy day," he said.
The Country Food Mart store was awarded a $300 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An Oregon city is seeking the Guinness World Record for the tallest fork after installing a 37-foot-tall utensil outside a new food cart plaza.
The city of Fairview said the 37-foot fork, installed Tuesday outside the soon-to-open Fairview Food Plaza, is believed to be the tallest in the world, and officials will seek confirmation of the designation from Guinness World Records.
"So, the fork came about because we wanted something on the corner, whether it was a water tower or a windmill or some sort of piece that's going to be on the corner, and then one of the design teams said, let's just put a fork here and we'll come back to it," Mayor Brian Cooper told KATU-TV. "And over the course of a couple months, it just kind of stuck in the brain."
"And you can come up with an entire marketing scheme of 'Take a left at the fork,' 'The Fork in Fairview,'" he said.
The current record holder for the world's tallest fork stands at 35 feet tall in Missouri.
The Fairview Food Plaza, a public-private partnership between the Fairview Urban Renewal Agency, property owner Denise Arndt and Plaza operator Justin Hwang, is expected to open in April.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Virginia said an emu has been on the loose for at least two weeks -- and no one knows where it came from.
The Franklin County Animal Shelter posted a grainy photo to Facebook showing the emu as spotted recently by a witness.
Shelter officials said reported sightings indicate the large, flightless bird has been on the loose for at least two weeks, and possibly longer.
Cindy Lamb, manager of the Franklin County Animal Shelter, said animal control officers are searching for the emu this week in areas where sightings have been reported.
Lamb said officials do not know where the loose emu escaped from, as no owners have come forward or reported an Australian bird missing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said an unusual exotic animal was captured while wandering in Raleigh -- a white-nosed coatimundi.
The Raleigh Police Department said the coatimundi, a South American animal often known as a coati, was found wandering Tuesday night in a neighborhood near Enloe High School.
Coatis have long snouts like anteaters but are more closely related to raccoons.
The coati was taken to an exotic veterinarian, where it was later reunited with its owner.
Raleigh currently allows for the keeping of exotic animals as pets, but the city has been considering a new policy to regulate exotic and potentially dangerous animals after a venomous zebra cobra escaped from its owner in the city in the summer of 2021.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORLANDO, Fla. – An intoxicated passenger who was barred from boarding an airplane at Orlando International Airport rode away from the gate on a motorized suitcase as a police officer on a bicycle followed behind her, court records and newly released video shows.
"We're going to have a bike pursuing a suitcase in a minute," an Orlando police officer said as he tried to catch up to the passenger, who was driving a scooter-like electric vehicle mounted to her luggage.
Chelsea Alston, 32, was later accused of battering the police officer and causing more than $1,000 in damage to his patrol car, court records allege. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison for each offense.
Alston is among several dozen passengers who have been arrested at Orlando International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic for unruly or violent behavior, a News 6 investigation found.
Alston, who has entered a plea of not guilty, was travelling from Orlando to New York in April when a Southwest Airlines gate agent refused to let her board because she appeared to be intoxicated, officials said.
"I don't want no beef. I'm just trying to go home and enjoy myself," said Alston, who claimed to have had two drinks before her flight.
Orlando police Officer Andrew Mamone informed Alston that her glassy eyes, inability to stand straight and the odor of alcohol on her were reasons for the airline to suspect she was too intoxicated to fly, video from the incident shows.
"It's OK. You just need to go over to the terminal and sober up a little bit. Get another flight," Mamone said.
Moments later, as Alston cursed at the officer and waved her middle finger, she rolled away from the gate while sitting on the motorized suitcase.
"Oh man, that thing kind of goes fast," Mamone said as Alston rode the suitcase through a crowd of passengers, some of whom can be heard giggling at the unusual scene.
When Mamone eventually caught up with Alston in the airport's "people mover" tram, he ordered her to leave the secured area, video from the officer's body-worn camera shows.
Alston remained in the secure area for nearly 10 minutes, according to the video.
"I just need you to get on the other side of TSA," said Mamone, who was still on his agency-issued bicycle. "Follow me, and we'll roll out together."
After warning Alston that she could be arrested for remaining in the secure area without a valid boarding pass, Alston appeared to spit on Mamone, the video shows.
After Mamone and another officer placed Alston in handcuffs, the video appears to show Alston spit on Mamone again, reportedly hitting him in the eye.
"Stop spitting," said the officer.
"I only spit one time," replied Alston.
Officers escorted Alston to a patrol car outside, the video shows, at times sliding her on the terminal's tile floor because police say she refused to walk.
While sitting in the back of the patrol car, Alston ripped apart the police vehicle's fabric headliner and defecated in the seat, causing an estimated $1,200 in damage, according to an arrest report.
Alston was later released from the Orange County jail on a $13,500 bond, records show.
An attorney for Alston declined to comment on the pending prosecution.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Foodsided.com) Your fridge is about to get a 'royal' upgrade because the Queen is releasing her very own line of condiments. The saucy line including, Tomato Sauce (ketchup) and Brown Sauce (aka steak sauce), is produced at the Queen's estate in Sandringham, Norfolk. That's right, your ketchup can now be served right from "your majesty"!
The Tomato Sauce is made with dates, apple juice and spices, according to The Sun, and "ideal for breakfast or any time of the day." Yes, this means you can and should put this on all your meals to feel like royalty.
The Queen's Brown Sauce is "packed with vinegar and spices," a source told the Sun. For an American comparison, Brown Sauce, is similar to Worcestershire sauce, making it suitable to pair with a steak.
Americans may just have to hold on for a little longer as the condiments seem to only be available at the Sandringham Royal Estate in England. Hopefully soon, the sauces are expected to be sold on the estate's online shop.
Now, if you want to eat like the Queen, you're going to have to pay to eat like her too. These sauces are far from your typical $3.69 HEINZ Ketchup. In fact, the condiments are coming in close to $9 (and that doesn't even include tax, shipping and handling to the U.S.). Yikes!
As many of us are probably wondering, why is the Queen launching a line of condiments? While it may seem a bit odd, apparently the Queen is a big fan of burgers, which may have led to this creation. Thanks to the former royal chef Darren McGrady, we know the Queen eats her burgers without a bun, so adding a little flavor is a must.
Also, we should probably thank Netflix and The Crown for making us obsessed with the Queen's life because we know from the show that she did love gardening and growing her own ingredients so this shouldn't be all that shocking.
This isn't the first time the royals stepped into food and beverage. In 2020, Buckingham Palace launched its very own gin with many of the ingredients coming straight from the backyard of Queen Elizabeth's London home.
The Queen is remarkable and if creating condiments is something she wants to do, then we stand behind it! Are you thinking about buying the royal ketchup?
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(news.com.au) A "Jerry Springer"-style brawl broke out at Disney World between a pair of drunken, naked sisters, culminating in the duo tussling in the bushes after one slipped on the other's vomit, according to court papers.
The newly revealed, late October incident "reads like the plot of an episode of 'The Jersey Shore,'" according to Disney blog WDWNT, and is the latest in a series of headline-grabbing dust-ups at the Orlando, Florida, theme park, the New York Post reports.
The ill-fated evening started out with the sisters, who were tourists from New Jersey, grabbing dinner at Disney Springs at a steakhouse and then hitting an Irish pub for drinks, according to details recently revealed in Florida circuit court papers.
When the sisters, ages 29 and 31, were ready to go back to their hotel off the resort property, their phone died and a Disney security guard helped them call an Uber.
The Uber driver refused to take them, saying they were too drunk, so the security guard called a taxi.
While they were waiting, the pair began arguing. The older sister called the younger sister a "bad mum" and slapped her, according to court papers.
In return, the younger sister allegedly threatened to punch her.
Police from the Orlando County Sheriff's Office arrived around 12:40am to find the younger sister screaming and crying near Cirque du Soleil, steps from the Watermelon and Mango parking lots.
She was stripped down to only her underwear and sandals, court papers said.
"After attempting to calm the situation, the security manager said one female slapped the other in the face," the sheriff's report said.
"At that point, both females began punching, slapping, and pulling each other's hair."
The security manager pulled the two drunk women apart. But in true, trashy, reality-show fashion, they rushed at each other.
"Once separated, both sisters ran at each other, slipped in the younger sister's vomit, then fell into the bushes while still fighting," the report said.
According to the security guard, the younger sister "ran a few feet away and took off her dress, exposing her breasts. Shortly after, they began to punch each other again."
Eventually, the pair were separated and arrested.
Disney didn't have video of the brawl, the report said, adding that when police questioned the younger sister, all she wanted to talk about was how she "didn't like her sister's boyfriend."
Both women were arrested for misdemeanour domestic violence, battery, and disorderly intoxication.
The state's attorney's office declined to pursue criminal charges. Each of the sisters, who didn't sustain any injuries, also requested the other not be prosecuted.
A rep for Disney World did not return requests for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Newton Fire crews were busy Saturday night after assisting Walton Fire District with an accident that resulted in this tractor-trailer fire.
The trailer was carrying a load of cheese, and an extensive overhaul was required, including KDOT responding with a high-loader to spread the cheese in the ditch. Several patients were checked at the scene in this incident but declined EMS transport to the hospital.