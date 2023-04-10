Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, a person walking near the statue observed that a man was stuck inside it and called 911 around 8:28 p.m.
Three engines were initially dispatched and arrived minutes later. EFRS technical rescue specialists worked to extricate the person while reducing any damage to the artwork "as much as possible."
EMS assessed the person on-scene but did not take them to hospital.
The rescue was successfully completed around 10 p.m. It appeared only one silver ball from the art structure, commonly referred to as the Talus balls, was removed.
In an interview, EFRS district chief Troy Brady revealed it took crews around an hour and a half to get the man out using the jaws of life, a saw and other heavy rescue equipment to clear a path through the steel structure.
"It's definitely a first for me," Brady said. "It's definitely different than what we would typically use it (the jaws of life) for."
Brady says the man was climbing on the Talus Dome when he "somehow got himself in there."
"He dropped himself in there and was unable to get out."
A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service says the 26-year-old man caused damage to several of the balls while climbing on the structure.
He was charged with one count of mischief over $5,000 and released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bees are considered an omen of good fortune in China, so when a man found a swarm of bees building their nest in his car, he decided to just drive the car with his new winged companions.
A man from China's Anhui province recently went viral after posting a series of videos of himself calmly driving in his car with bees swarming around inside the vehicle. Most people would freak out at the sight of a single bee flying around their head, but the Chinese driver, surnamed Yao, was all smiles and even boasted that he was 'going to be rich,' referring to the belief that bees visiting one's home was an auspicious omen. It's unclear how the bees got into the car or why they chose it as their place of congregation, but the viral videos gave many on social media goosebumps.
"Check them out! I'm going to be rich," Yao said in a Douyin (TikTok) video posted on March 31st. Shot by a passenger who attested to the authenticity of the footage, the video attracted a lot of attention on Chinese social media. People familiar with bees commented that it was not unusual for the insects to build a new nest with their queen in the spring, and experts confirmed that bees departing their old nest usually congregate into a mass formation before finding a new home.
"I can't believe he spent a whole day in peace with the bees! I dare not spend a minute together with them," one person commented.
"The driver is a legend, keeping the bees as pets," someone else wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 10 (UPI) -- The Oregon Zoo announced the birth of a rare African bontebok calf, an arrival that was welcomed as a sign of the antelope species' dramatic recovery from the brink of extinction.
The zoo said the calf was born April 1 to Winter, an 8-year-old bontebok living in the Africa savanna area of the zoo.
"This cute little guy is living proof of the impact people can have if we work together for wildlife," Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo's Africa section, said in a news release. "A couple hundred years ago, there were only 17 bontebok left on the planet, and the species was headed for almost certain extinction."
The global bontebok population is estimated to be around 2,500 to 3,000 today, a vast improvement from the 17 living when the first preserve for the species was established in 1837.
"It's an incredible conservation story," Gomez said. "And hopefully, we can inspire more successes like this for the future."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A delicate porcelain bowl, measuring under 4.5 inches in diameter, sold for more than $25 million during a bumper week of Chinese art sales in Hong Kong.
Described by auction house Sotheby's as "highly important," the antique hails from a rare group of ceramics decorated at Beijing's imperial workshops in the 18th century.
The bowl was produced during the time of the Yongzheng Emperor, who ruled China from 1722 to 1735 (though the enamel was likely painted shortly after his death). It is part of a tradition known as "falangcai," or "foreign colors," a name given to porcelain originating from the imperial kilns of Jingdezhen but enameled by artisans in Beijing's Forbidden City.
Fetching 198.2 million Hong Kong dollars ($25.3 million) on Saturday, the bowl depicts two swallows, a blooming apricot tree and a willow. The design also features an excerpt from a poem thought to have been commissioned by Yongzheng's Ming dynasty predecessor, the Wanli Emperor.
In the auction catalog, ceramics expert Regina Krahl said that motifs featuring birds and flowers were popular in the Yongzheng period. She also described the bowl as among a small group of items representing "the peak of painting on porcelain, an artistry that was never surpassed."
"Pieces painted with such sparse and refined nature motifs as seen here, 'wrapped' around the vessel like an unrolled handscroll, were done in Beijing for only a very short period," she wrote, adding that most of the remaining examples are now held in the Palace Museum in Taiwan.
Once part of a pair, the item was first recorded in a collection assembled by Shanghai-based shipping merchant Captain Charles Oswald Liddell in the late 19th century. The two bowls were split up in 1929, when they were each sold for £150 (amounting to just over £7,600, or $9,400, in today's money). The bowl's "twin" is held now at the British Museum in London, Sotheby's said.
The one sold on Saturday meanwhile passed hands several times over the decades, with previous owners including the American socialite Barbara Hutton. It was most recently acquired by businesswoman and collector Alice Cheng, who purchased it for a then-record 151.32 million Hong Kong dollars (19.3 million) in 2006.
The piece was among the standout lots in Sotheby's Hong Kong spring series, a succession of high-profile sales marking 50 years since the auction house began operating in Asia. Other auctions spanned watches, handbags and vintage wines, while the various Chinese art sales fetched a combined 1.64 billion Hong Kong dollars ($208.5 million).
Historical items on sale included vases, statues and imperial treasures ranging from a jade seal to a set of archers' rings.
Among the biggest sellers was a blue and white vessel known as a ewer, which sold for 107.5 million Hong Kong dollars ($13.7 million). Dating back to the Ming Dynasty, the porcelain antique was produced for the Yongle Emperor's personal use.
Elsewhere, paintings and works of calligraphy also attracted multi-million-dollar bids. On Wednesday, a 1973 painting by Chinese-born painter Zhang Daqian, "Pink Lotuses on Gold Screen", fetched 251.6 million Hong Kong dollars ($32 million). Though not a household name in the West, Zhang — who is often known as the "Picasso of the East" — is consistently among the art market's most bankable artists.
In a statement, Sotheby's Asia chair Nicolas Chow described the week's results as "exceptional," adding that Chinese art remains "at the forefront of our business."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
While track operator ProRail has its hands full trying to remove badgers from underneath the tracks in some 40 places in the Netherlands, nesting storks are now becoming a threat to train services from above.
In the vicinity of Meppel in Drenthe alone, 29 stork pairs have been using overhead line poles to make their nests, which can easily fall onto the track, trains or points, ProRail ecologist Folkert Volbeda said.
'Storks' nests can easily weigh hundreds of kilos, which can damage overhead lines or even fall on top of passing trains,' Volbeda said.
The site is dangerous for the storks themselves as well. There's is a risk of electrocution and train drivers frequently report crashes with the birds around the nest sites.
Storks like the high poles, Wim van Nee, who runs stork protection organisation STORK said. 'They are perfect really, with a view and safe from predators and people. They often stay for years and add to their nests continuously,' he told RTL Nieuws.
Storks, like badgers, are a protected species after having all but disappeared from the Netherlands in the 1970s. Special dispensation is needed to remove nests and ProRail will have to offer the birds alternative accommodation.
ProRail is currently trying to lure the storks to designated nesting poles but a lack of terrain sufficiently distant from the track is hindering their attempts at rehousing the birds.
'If we put up poles too close to the tracks they will simply return to their old nests, and we can't expect our neighbours to welcome 'our' storks, Volbeda said.
ProRail is predicting more storks on the line in the near future. 'It's great to see them do well but we'd rather they nested in a safe spot', the rail operator said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HAMILTON TWP. — Police say a wandering Cane Corso, a very large and in this case black-furred dog, appears to have generated sighting reports of a black panther in the Weymouth section of the township.
Police on Friday said the dog was picked up by officers overnight and was returned to its owner. A search for a panther is now done.
Animal Control of South Jersey services Hamilton, but no one could be reached immediately at its offices on Friday.
The Atlantic County Lost and Found Pets Facebook page had posted a report about a missing panther, sourcing the information to Animal Control. The animal was suspected to belong to a resident, not identified, with a fondness for unusual pets.
The site administrator, in another post responding to inquiries from residents, stated Animal Control had reports from residents of sightings in the area of Drake and 3rd avenues.
This part of Atlantic County has plenty of woods and open spaces through which even large animals can travel unobtrusively. South Jersey also is not unfamiliar with unconfirmed reports of predatory, potentially dangerous animals ranging from coyotes to big cats to bears. Coyotes, at least, are known to be present in numbers in the region.
Permit controls for exotic or wild species comes under the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. New Jersey includes "big cats," such as a panther, a "potentially dangerous species" for which it may or may not issue a permit to own.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------