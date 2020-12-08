GREENVILLE, S. Carolina - A massive goldfish was found in a South Carolina Lake.
The 9lb goldfish was discovered in Oak Grove Lake while the parks and rec department was doing some testing to see the health of the fish population.
According to a quick internet search, a 9lb goldfish would be among the largest ever caught. However, according to an article in the Sun Newspaper, a fisherman in Minnesota caught a 38lb goldfish in June of last year.
