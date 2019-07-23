After another HOT day across the region, we are quickly turning our attention to the approaching threat of thunderstorms overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning.
A combination of a cold front from the west, and moisture from the south will converge over the Inland Northwest Tuesday night, bringing at least a slight chance of thunderstorms pretty much everywhere. Although some storms could be a bit stronger than others.
Specifically we're watching an area of t-storm development in eastern Oregon. According to the latest high-resolution forecast models, that moisture will develop into strong, maybe even severe thunderstorms. And while the threat of severe thunderstorms is isolated, it needs to be taken seriously. Severe thunderstorms could produce wind gusts over 50mph and up to 1" diameter hail! Both of which could cause damage.
TIMING: (Click through the slideshow to see latest forecast model depiction of these thunderstorms)
Storms are expected to be moving into the Inland Northwest from both the south and the west. The storms from the south are expected to be the stronger, possibly severe ones. Latest forecasts start bringing the chance of those storms into the Palouse region between 6-10PM. Then pushing north and east through the Panhandle and into the Spokane/Cda area between 9PM-1AM, before moving into the northern Panhandle between 1-4AM. By the time we wake up Wednesday morning most of the thunderstorms will have moved out of our region.
More run-of-the-mill thunderstorms are expected in Central Washington as the cold front pushes east overnight. Storms could start up there as early as 6PM and last until about midnight. While this batch of thunderstorms is expected to be weaker, they could still produce wind gusts up to 40mph, as well as numerous lightning strikes and brief, heavy downpours of rain.
IMPACT:
The biggest impact would obviously come from a severe thunderstorm, with damaging hail and wind gusts being the biggest threat. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center shows at least a marginal chance of isolated severe thunderstorms anywhere east of Moses Lake Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. So while we aren't expecting widespread severe thunderstorms, the potential is there for at least a few to form, and you will certainly want to be inside if one is in your area.
RED FLAG WARNING:
The threat of thunderstorms is also bringing extremely high fire danger to much of central and eastern Washington. That's why the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning. The concern is that numerous lightning strikes could spark new fires, then strong wind gusts within thunderstorms would help to grow those fires quickly. The most dangerous time-frame will be until 5AM Wednesday morning, at which time most storms should be moving out of the area.
The silver-lining to the stormy weather will be a cooler day on Wednesday, although it'll also be a bit breezy in the wake of these thunderstorms. Enjoy the cooler weather as we are expecting temperatures to be back up near 90° again by Friday!
-Blake