Just like last night, it could get a little wild tonight as thunderstorms are starting to race into Washington from Oregon. Latest forecast models continue to show showers and thunderstorms developing across Central & Eastern Washington, as well as North Idaho through this evening, overnight and even into early Tuesday morning. And some of these storms could even become severe, meaning large hail and damaging wind gusts up to 50mph possible!!
If that happens, the National Weather Service will issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, to warn people and communities in the storms path to head indoors! Heavy rain could also trigger some Flash Flood Warnings as the storms move through.
There is still some discrepancy between the models of the exact positioning of the strongest storms. Looking below you can see one model solution keeps a line of stronger storms just west of Spokane, while the other stretches from the Palouse into the Spokane area and extends north.
As for the timing, it looks like parts of Central Washington will start to see thunderstorms forming in the next couple of hours, after about 5PM. Storms will slowly migrate east overnight bringing the best chance to Spokane/CdA area after midnight and into early Tuesday.
Word of caution. I understand that thunderstorms can be fun to watch, just make sure you're doing it safely! If these storms get as strong as expected torrential downpours of rain and hail along with wind gusts that could bring down tree limbs and cause power outages will be possible. Of course, that's not even mentioning the inherent danger lightning brings! Lightning can strike 10-15 miles away from the center of a storm, so as the old saying goes "when thunder roars, head indoors!"