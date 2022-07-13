If you're being woken up by thunder right now, this is likely the culprit!
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for this storm south of Spokane just before midnight Tuesday night. It's racing NE at about 45mph but producing wind gusts up to 50mph and up to quarter-sized hail, and LOTS of lightning!
As of this writing at 12:15 AM Wednesday morning it was crossing over the Palouse, and if it continues on that path would eventually move into Coeur d'Alene area. The current Severe Thunderstorm Warning is set to expire at 12:30 AM, but could be continued as the storm keeps moving.
With the hot and dry weather of late, lightning started fires are a concern, along with potential wind damage from the strong wind gusts.
Thunderstorms and showers will are expected to continue at times through the night, as they gradually slide into the Northern Panhandle and NW Montana by early Wednesday morning. Make sure to tune into the Wake Up Show on KHQ for all the latest!