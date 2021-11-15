SPOKANE, Wash - The National Weather Service has issued a strong wind warning for Monday afternoon. The NWS is predicting winds nearing 60 miles per hour in southeastern and stronger in other parts of state.
The areas expected to be hit the hardest fall between Spokane, Pullman and Ritzville. 50 mile per hour winds are expected from Walla Walla west to Ellensburg.
The Washington Department of Transportation warns anyone driving as high profile vehicle to be extra cautious when traveling this evening.
The City of Spokane is preparing to clear downed trees.
City officials said crews will prioritize trees that are blocking arterials before heading to residential streets.
If you see a tree down on a power line, call Avista at 1-800-227-9187.
Spokane fire suggests bringing as many loose items indoors as possible. Objects like trash cans, chairs and tables can become projectiles if lifted up by strong winds.
After items have been safely brought indoors, it's important to secure all doors and windows. An open door can be ripped off its hinges if left open. Windows left open can let water in and glass may be broken.
For those who don't have shelter, the best course is to find a sturdy building to stay near. Optimally one that will block wind and falling debris. The most dangerous areas to be are near powerlines, trees and on the side of the road. Stay far away from downed power lines as they may still be live.
Drivers should slow down and keep a solid grip on the steering wheel. Stay far away from high profile vehicles such as trucks, busses and vehicles towing trailers. Strong gusts have the potential to flip these vehicles or force them to veer far out of their lane.
