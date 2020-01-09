It's the calm before the storm.
A strong winter storm is moving in to end the work week, with heavy snow and difficult travel conditions. It will start Thursday with heavy snow in the mountains. That will be followed by moderate to heavy snow with difficult travel conditions for much of the Inland Northwest on Friday.
The National Weather Service says various areas around the Inland Northwest could see 6-12" of snow Friday, including 6-8" in eastern Washington and 8-12" around North Idaho.
Snow is expected to continue through the weekend, especially for the Cascades and North Idaho. Sunday will bring the potential for another significant winter storm and blowing snow.
Temperatures much colder than normal are expected to hit the Inland Northwest next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.