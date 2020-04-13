Affinity Living Communities - we are a 55+/62+ active adult community brand with over 24 communities in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Minnesota, Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado. We have three properties in the Spokane/CDA area, and our corporate offices are Headquartered here in Spokane.
Our motto: Affinity is a culture. Built with passion and dedication, we aim to create a perfect community for the residents we serve.
Affinity Living Communities is founded upon building community; among our residents, staff and local communities. One of our properties in Texas has inspired us to start "operation face mask." They had the great idea to make masks for our staff by picking out fabric that matched their personalities.
Over the next month our residents and staff at ALL 24 communities will be making face masks to donate to our residents (we want to keep them safe) our staff (keeping our people safe) and their local businesses ( keeping our people safe - some organizations include local teachers still working, care givers, clinics, child care staff, fire departments etc).
In week 1 alone, we have made over 806 masks, and are still going strong! As a community that is in the prime demographic (all 55 years or older) getting hit hard by this virus, we have not taken our foot off the gas. We are still going strong. Our residents are still focused on giving back to our communities and helping each other out.
Please reach out so we can keep you updated on our totals, and are happy to share a final wrap up at the end of this mission! Thanks for hearing our story.
Follow us on facebook@AffinityLivingCommunities.com for real time updates and pictures.
