Lithia CJDR Fiat Spokane Is a full New Car Franchise Dealership We sell both New , used and certified vehicles while providing exceptional service and parts experiences. We are community Based Dealership that is heavily engaged with many non profit and military organizations.
Service and Parts will be open to business Monday through Friday 7:00 -6:00. We will maintain strict six foot rules as well as having a designated person who will be sanitizing and cleaning every day all day. We will also be arranging drop off and pick of vehicles for service to first responders and health care workers as well as those in harms way. If customers want to drop off their vehicles at any time without entering the Dealership they can fill out the night drop envelope and leave. We will sanitize the vehicle and call you about what work you would like performed. Sales will be available to assist you via phones; 509-321-7300 , email if you inquire at lithiajeepspokane.com and text. Our knowledgeable staff will walk you through how easy purchasing a vehicle can be without having to come to the Dealership. Our employees and customers are our first concern. We are going above and beyond every mandated protocol to provide the safest environment possible to conduct business. We take this threat very seriously and want to provide services that allow everyone who needs to have reliable transportation to have it while exercising all safety protocols.
