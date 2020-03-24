I just wanted to let everyone know in Spokane and Pullman that our offices remain open to serve you.
Our primary concern is to keep both you and our office team safe and comply with requests for social distancing. We are physically in the offices until we are told otherwise - but we would respectfully ask that if we can help you by phone, email or text - that you allow us to and only come into the offices by appointment.
If you text 509-926-1345 - we will get the message in both offices and respond.
Emailing dave@davechristyinsurance.com will also come directly to me or if you are looking for someone specifically is is simply their first name followed by @davechristyinsurance.com such as shannon@davechristyinsurance.com or ginger@davechristyinsurance.com.
We were busy last week so please reach out if you need us. We will be setting annual review appointments by phone until this passes.
If you are unable to make your monthly payment - please let us know. State Farm has made some temporary arrangements to delay payments if you have been affected by all the business closings.
Thank you again for allowing us to serve you and your families.
God Bless America,
Dave
