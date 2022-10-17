On Monday, Oct. 17, the White House announced applications for the student debt relief program have officially opened.
The program will provide borrowers with full or partial discharge of loans, up to $20,000 for Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for non-Pell Grant recipients.
Elligible applicants can head to the website: Debt Relief | Application | Federal Student Aid
Eligible borrowers include:
- Individuals who made less than $125,000 in 2021 or 2020
- Families that made less than $250,000 in 2021 or 2020
Note: Income requirements are based on adjusted gross income (AGI) for those who filed taxes.
Applications will be open from Oct. 17, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2023. Filling out the application is quick and easy and does not require creating an account.
After submitting the form, applicants will be contacted if more information is needed. Otherwise, they will be notified by their loan servicer once relief as been processed.
For more information on which loans are eligible for forgiveness, additional qualifications, and refunded payments, visit: One-time Federal Student Loan Debt Relief | Federal Student Aid
For loan amounts in excess of the awarded relief, consider the Fresh Start initiative: A Fresh Start for Federal Student Loan Borrowers in Default | Federal Student Aid
Private student loans, such as those taken out with Sallie Mae or other financial institutions, are not eligible for relief.