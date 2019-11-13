There is some mixed news out Wednesday when it comes to skin cancer.
Researchers from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center looked at rates of melanoma between 2001 and 2015.
They found the overall number of cases have increased, especially in adults ages 40 and older. However, new cases in adolescents and young adults have declined sharply after peaking in 2005.
The scientists believe the drop may be due to younger people using more sunscreen and other sun protection measures.
