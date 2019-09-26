If this latest round of political uncertainty is stressing you out, you're not alone.
A new study shows two out of five Americans say the current political climate is stressing them out and it's affecting their overall health.
It's part of a poll that surveyed 800 people nationwide before news of impeachment broke.
One in five say the political divisiveness has cost them friendships or nights of lost sleep.
The political stress was greatest for people on the left.
Three out of ten said politics made them loose their temper and about a quarter of those polled said the nature of politics has lead them to hate certain people and even consider moving from their community.
Experts say there are ways to combat this anxiety. They say bringing back civility can help and as usual, eating right, exercising, getting enough sleep, and spending enjoyable time with family and friends can all help reduce anxiety.
If it still gets to be too much, health experts say take a break and tune out the politics.
The study results were published this week in the journal PLOS One.