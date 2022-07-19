We all know this Summer took a little longer to get going, but it appears to be in full swing now!
After our cooler day on Monday (upper-70s), temperatures bounced back in a big way on Tuesday (upper-80s) and will get even hotter on Wednesday and Thursday where highs will reach into the 90s in Spokane.
The hot and dry weather has contributed to a few new wildfires this week, and a fast-moving system on Friday will threaten to start more with some isolated thunderstorms possible.
Once that system moves out, the heat moves right back in with forecasts continuing to show a potential run at 100° mid-late next week!