The calendar says fall, but the forecast says summer, at least through the weekend! High pressure is rebounding back into the region after Wednesday's cold front. As it continues to build, temperatures will noticeably start to climb on Friday.
Expect high temperatures about 5 degrees warmer than Thursday, topping out in the mid-70s Friday afternoon.
And the warm-up doesn't stop there!
Saturday still looks to be the warmest day, with highs near 80°! That'll make it a good weekend to get some fall yard prep done, because real autumn weather looks to return next week.
A strong Pacific low-pressure storm system looks to drop temperatures almost 20° from Saturday-Wednesday, with widespread rain and maybe even some snow back in the mountains!