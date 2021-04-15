Happy Friday! The calendar may say April, but it sure doesn't feel like it, and if you're a fan of sunny, warm days then the weather and calendar couldn't line up much better for a gorgeous weekend!
All week long high pressure has slowly been building into the region, gradually warming up our temperatures. By Friday, Saturday and Sunday those temps will be at their warmest, well into the 70s in Spokane!
And even more good news, the wind that's been kicking up each afternoon will also stay calm until another cold front dives south on Monday.
Pick your favorite ice cream spot and get after it!