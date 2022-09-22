It was an interesting first day of Fall across the Inland Northwest on Thursday, that started with some rain and ended with gusty winds, blowing dust and some smoke filtering back into the Spokane area. I expect it to be much quieter on Friday, ahead of an even nicer weekend.
The storm that brought the rain has moved out, but patchy fog will be possible early Friday, before clearing to a partly cloudy afternoon with temperatures topping out in the low-70s.
High pressure will start to build in for the weekend, and that means clearing skies and a gradual warm-up, back to summer-like temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Soak up the warmer weather...we're only two weeks away from the average 1st freeze date in Spokane (Oct. 7th).