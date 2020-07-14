Blake
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
It was slow to get started, but it might finally be time to break out the slip-n-slides as summer looks like it's here to stay! Why the sudden change? High pressure!
 
It's been seriously lacking this summer, but is finally building out in the Pacific Ocean, and looks to provide us with at least 2 weeks of sunny and warm days to wrap up July.
 
Of course, the only drawback to hot and dry weather is the fire threat it brings, especially when the wind picks up. On that note, a cold front Thursday will make for a breezy 36 hours Thursday afternoon and Friday, so be extra cautious, we don't want any more fires to start!
 
The cold front won't cool us down too much though, as temperatures will warm into the 80s each day all the way through the weekend!
 

