Summer, summer...wherefore art though summer?! You may not be asking exactly like Juliet pined for Romeo, but we've all been wondering it! Now as the calendar turns over to July the question becomes even more valid. Because July 1st will feel more like May 1st.
Our same stubborn weather pattern remains in place and that means another day of afternoon showers and thunderstorms and cool temperatures! Only reaching into the low-60s in Spokane, parts of the Panhandle may not even reach 60°!
But fear not...Summer weather is in sight. We start to warm up and dry out after Wednesday and the 4th of July still looks nice and sunny!
