Today we will see partly sunny skies with a daytime high near 58 degrees before some evening rain showers. Tonight the rain will continue gradually becoming cloudy overnight with the low dropping to around 41 degrees. New precipitation amounts will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible. More rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected for Thursday before conditions clear and we see sunshine for this coming weekend.
Sun and rain in the forecast for Wednesday
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
