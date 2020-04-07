It finally feels like Spring is here! After 2 weeks of cool and showery weather the sun has finally broken through and we will get to enjoy it the rest of the week!
On Tuesday the high temperature in Spokane was 60° for only the 2nd time this year, and if you liked that, it's getting even warmer today!
High pressure will continue to strengthen each day, which means more sunshine and temperatures that keep climbing before the warmest day of the week on Friday (near 70°!).
Don't let the opportunity to enjoy warm weather pass you by, a cold front Friday night will drop our temperatures almost 20° (low 50s) for Easter weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.