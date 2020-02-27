Spokane Day-Planner

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, and most likely the warmest day of the year on Friday! Don't let this day pass without getting outside and soaking it in!

 Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster

Happy Friday! And what a Friday it'll be! Our streak of dry weather continues, and we'll likely see the warmest temperatures of the year so far by Friday afternoon, getting close to 60° in Spokane, in February! Make sure you enjoy it though, because a cold front arrives late Friday night that'll bring big changes by Saturday. Rain and even some wet snow showers, along with gusty winds will all be possible. And while I expect it to be a bit drier Saturday afternoon, there is even a slight chance of a stray thunderstorm, so keep an eye (and ear) to the sky. Sunday looks much calmer with sunshine breaking back out again! Have a great weekend! 

