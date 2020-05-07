After the rainiest day we've seen in almost 3 months, sunny, warm and drier weather is starting to make a push for what looks to be a nice Mother's Day Weekend.
We kick things off on Friday with sunshine for everyone and temperatures that rebound back into the 70s. Winds will also be calm, making for a near perfect Inland Northwest day! The sunshine sticks around for the weekend, and temperatures will be even a few degrees warmer than Friday....BUT we do expect the wind to become a bit of a nuisance again, especially Sunday night-Monday.
Overall it looks like a great weekend to celebrate our amazing Moms! Rain and cooler temperatures move back in next week.
