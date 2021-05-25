After several "showery" afternoons, we finally get a break in the wet and windy weather on Wednesday.
An area of low pressure that triggered some thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon has now moved off to the east into Montana, leaving us with a short, sunny break through Wednesday. With sunshine, replacing the recent clouds, temperatures should be able to bounce back into the 70s with light winds by Wednesday afternoon.
It might be a good idea to use Wednesday to get some yard work done, because our next storm system arrives on Thursday bringing widespread rain and winds that look to gust up near 40mph!
It still looks like that front will move out just in time for Memorial Day Weekend however, and the unofficial start of summer will feel like the season is in full swing with temperatures warming into the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine to go around!