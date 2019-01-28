Sunny but Chilly Tuesday on Tap
Some colder, drier air is finding it's way into the Inland Northwest to start the week. That should finally help bring an end to the persistent fog, rewarding us with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday! However, it's also going to be one of the colder mornings we've seen this year, with temperatures dropping into the teens and low-20s, so make sure you're ready for it.
High pressure remains in place through Wednesday, continuing our dry and mild trend, but once it starts to move out on Thursday we'll be in for a more active end of the week and weekend, with rain and mix showers in the valleys and snow in the mountains Friday-Sunday.
-Blake