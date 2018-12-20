A cold front moved across the Inland Northwest Thursday night, bringing rain and mountain snow along with some gusty winds. But it also brought some drier air which will help clear our skies for some sunshine on Friday! Make sure to take advantage of the sunshine though, because it won't be around long as Friday marks the first day of Winter and the shortest day of the year, with just over 8 hours of daylight!
We look to enjoy a nice dry break on Friday and Saturday before the next round of wet weather moves in. If it arrives as scheduled, late Saturday night, we could pick up a little bit of snow through Sunday morning.
That also means, if you're traveling for Christmas, try and do it Friday or Saturday, because the Cascade passes could pick up close to a foot of snow from Saturday night-Sunday!
-Blake