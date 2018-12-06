High pressure remains in place for another cold, dry but sunny day on Friday. Just make sure you're bundled up if you want to get out and enjoy the sun, as high temperatures will again barely reach the freezing mark.
Big changes start to happen after Friday, as a weak storm system brings some clouds in on Saturday. That system will be the start of a very active weather week next week that could bring periods of snow, rain, and rain/snow mix showers, all depending on what time of the day each system passes.
For those wanting snow, as of right now it looks like Tuesday night-Wednesday will be the best chance to pick up several inches of snow. Of course, that could change so make sure to stay up to date on the forecast, just know the messy weather returns Sunday-Thursday!