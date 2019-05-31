Grace Chapin

We've seen the threat of thunderstorm activity over the last few days, the good news is as we push ahead to the weekend that threat seems to come to an end with drier weather expected until at least Wednesday. Saturday and Sunday we will see plenty of sunshine! Get outside and enjoy it, but make sure you have your sunscreen and sunglasses ready to go. Your daytime high will reach into the mid 80's making it feel like we've moved into Summer.

