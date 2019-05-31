We've seen the threat of thunderstorm activity over the last few days, the good news is as we push ahead to the weekend that threat seems to come to an end with drier weather expected until at least Wednesday. Saturday and Sunday we will see plenty of sunshine! Get outside and enjoy it, but make sure you have your sunscreen and sunglasses ready to go. Your daytime high will reach into the mid 80's making it feel like we've moved into Summer.
Sunny Saturday!
- Grace Chapin
- Updated
Grace Chapin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
84°F
Fair
84°F / 54°F
3 PM
84°F
4 PM
84°F
5 PM
84°F
6 PM
83°F
7 PM
81°F
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Most Popular
Articles
- ISP: Man jumps off bridge onto I-90, run over by semi-truck in Coeur d'Alene
- 7-year-old girl who went missing from western Washington campsite found safe
- Spokane man cuts down wrong trees, homeowner left devastated
- UPDATE: 1 man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after neighborly dispute ends in shooting
- Man speaks to KHQ after finding missing Ponderosa Elementary School Girls
- Hate makes a comeback in the Pacific Northwest
- Black fly season is back, here's how to protect yourself from the bloody bites
- Baby found alive with dead parents in Michigan motel room
- Florida teacher facing criticism over 'WTF is this?' comment on student's homework
- Teenage driver charged with DUI, vehicular assault after Spokane Valley crash
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.