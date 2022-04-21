After a showery week of weather for the Inland Northwest, things look to be shaping up just in time for the weekend.
High pressure (something we haven't been able to talk about for a while) will start to build in on Friday, and that means we start to dry out and warm up.
A few mountain showers could linger Friday afternoon, but the majority of us should be seeing sunshine and temperatures near 60°.
By the weekend, the sunshine remains and temperatures get even warmer, with both Saturday and Sunday expected to be in the 60s! Get outside and take advantage of it, more rain looks to arrive early next week!