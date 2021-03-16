With the exception of a cloudy day Monday, our recent stretch of sunny weather makes it hard to believe it is still in fact winter!
At least for 3 more days.
And those 3 days are looking pretty nice too! Starting with St. Patrick's Day which could begin with some patchy fog that should quickly burn off to another sunny afternoon.
Temperatures will continue their warming trend, reaching the upper-50s by Wednesday afternoon, and topping out in the 60s on Thursday.
Changes arrive by Thursday night as a cold front brings a return of the rain. Cooler temperatures, a few spotty showers and breezy winds will define our weekend in the wake of that cold front.